Fresha, the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, has appointed Carlos Walther as Head of Commercial for Mexico, further reinforcing its investment in one of its highest-potential growth markets in the beauty and wellness industry.

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Carlos Walther, Head of Commercial in Mexico at Fresha.

Based in Mexico City, Walther will lead Fresha's commercial strategy and local growth. Working closely with Scott O'Brien, General Manager of North America, Walther will drive Fresha's expansion into Mexico by scaling the organization across business development and account management. He will focus on expanding Fresha's market presence in Mexico, acquiring and supporting new partners, developing strategic relationships, and helping beauty and wellness businesses across the country grow through Fresha's integrated booking, payments, marketplace, and business-management platform.

The appointment marks a significant next step in Fresha's rapid expansion across North America. By combining dedicated local commercial leadership with Fresha's global technology and operational infrastructure, the company aims to bring more Mexican beauty and wellness businesses the tools they need to simplify daily operations, reach new clients, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

The Mexico office will be a launchpad with South America, Fresha plans to open up additional offices/bases in Brazil, Argentina and beyond.

William Zeqiri, Founder and CEO of Fresha, commented:

"As Fresha continues its global expansion, Mexico represents one of our most dynamic and highest-potential growth markets. The country's beauty and wellness sector is thriving, and businesses are actively seeking modern, integrated technology to transform their operations. With Carlos Walther leading our commercial team on the ground alongside our North American leadership, we're excited to deepen our commitment to Mexico and help local businesses unlock their full growth potential."

Carlos Walther, Head of Commercial in Mexico at Fresha, commented:

"Mexico is home to an ambitious, fast-growing beauty and wellness industry, with businesses looking for technology that can help them operate more efficiently, build lasting customer relationships, and scale with confidence. I'm excited to build Fresha's commercial presence in Mexico from the ground up and work closely with local businesses as we grow. By pairing a strong local team and deep understanding of the market with Fresha's global platform, we have a meaningful opportunity to help businesses of every size unlock new opportunities."

Walther brings more than 15 years of sales, business development, and commercial leadership experience across technology, consumer services, and large-scale distribution. He has a strong track record of building high-performing teams, leading market growth, and helping businesses adopt tools that strengthen commercial performance.

Before joining Fresha, Walther was Director of Growth at AROMARIA. He also served as Mexico Head of Sales for SMB at Otter, Director of Business Development at Lemontech, and Head of Sales at TrueHome, where he led commercial initiatives across Mexico's technology and services sectors.

Earlier in his career, Walther spent more than eight years at Grupo Bimbo in a range of commercial and sales leadership roles. He also led the implementation of a direct-store-delivery technology project across Central America, supporting teams in Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Panama, and Costa Rica. His appointment brings extensive expertise in market entry, customer acquisition, and revenue growth to Fresha as the company continues to invest heavily in the region.

Scott O'Brien, General Manager, North America at Fresha, commented:

"Mexico represents a major opportunity for Fresha, and we are committed to building a strong, locally led commercial organization to support beauty and wellness businesses throughout the country. Carlos brings the commercial experience, leadership, and ambition needed to establish and scale Fresha in Mexico, including building out our local team and establishing a new Mexico launchpad office to support our growth in the market. We're delighted to have him leading this next chapter and look forward to the impact he, working alongside our broader North American team, will make for our partners."

With Walther leading commercial growth from Mexico City, Fresha will continue to invest in local talent, partnerships, and customer support as it brings its platform to more businesses across the country.

About Fresha

Fresha is the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, trusted by over 140,000 partner businesses across more than 120 countries. Its fully integrated ecosystem spans scheduling, payments, marketing, team management, and a global consumer marketplace, giving beauty and wellness businesses everything they need to operate, grow, and scale. The Fresha Marketplace connects millions of consumers with salons, spas, barbershops, and wellness studios worldwide, with over one million monthly downloads and more than $1.4 billion in monthly transaction value. To learn more, visit fresha.com.

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