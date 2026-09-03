Kobo Resources Extends Gold Mineralisation to the North at Kossou with Multiple High-Grade Drill Intercepts

Drilling at the northern end of the Road Cut Zone continues to extend the Main Road Cut Shear, with mineralisation remaining open to the north and at depth

KDD0179 returned multiple high-grade intervals, including 5.0 m at 4.55 g/t Au, 6.0 m at 2.30 g/t Au and a separate 1.0 m interval at 68.60 g/t Au

More than 51,295 m of drilling completed at Kossou as the two-drill program continues to advance resource definition and exploration toward an inaugural MRE expected in Q4 2026





QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) (FWB: Q1Z) is pleased to report diamond drill results from seven (7) additional holes completed at its 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project ("Kossou") in Côte d'Ivoire. Six holes completed at the northern end of the Road Cut Zone returned multiple zones of gold mineralisation within and adjacent to the Main Road Cut Shear, extending the mineralised system to the north and at depth where it remains open.

Diamond Drill Results - Highlights:

Road Cut Zone:

KDD0179 1.0 metres ( " m") at 68.60 g/t Au from 197.0 m 5.0 m at 4.55 g/t Au from 214.0 m, including 1.0 m at 17.60 g/t Au 6.0 m at 2.30 g/t Au from 223.0 m



KDD0177 6.0 m at 0.93 g/t Au from 279.0 m 4 .0 m at 4.26 g/t Au from 294.0 m





KDD0175



7.0 m at 2.25 g/t Au from 166.0 m 2.0 m at 6.50 g/t Au from 187.0 m





KDD0173



2.0 m at 7.75 g/t Au from 55.0 m 4.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au from 307.0 m







Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo, commented: "One of our primary objectives at Kossou is to continue testing the boundaries of the mineralised systems we have identified at the project, and the northern end of the Road Cut Zone is giving us good reason to keep drilling. KDD0179 returned multiple strong gold intervals within and adjacent to the Main Road Cut Shear, while results from KDD0175 and KDD0177 provide further evidence that mineralisation continues across this northern portion of the system."

He continued: "What is particularly encouraging is what these holes are telling us about where the Road Cut Zone can continue to grow. We are seeing strong gold mineralisation at the northern extent of our current drilling, with the Main Road Cut Shear remaining open to the north and at depth. That gives our exploration team a clear path for follow-up drilling as we work to better define the scale and continuity of this important part of the Kossou Gold Project."

Northern Road Cut Zone Drilling Extends Main Shear Mineralisation at Depth

Diamond drill holes KDD0173 to KDD0177 and KDD0179 were completed across approximately 200 m of strike between sections RCZ050 and RCZ250 (Figure 1). The holes were designed primarily to test the Main Road Cut Shear and mineralisation associated with the Contact Zone Fault. All significant assay results are reported in Table 1.

Figure 1: Road Cut Zone Simplified Geology Map with Diamond Drill Hole Collars





Drill hole KDD0179, completed on section RCZ050 (Figure 2), successfully intersected gold mineralisation approximately 150 m vertically below surface. The hole returned two significant intervals interpreted to be associated with the Main Road Cut Shear: 5.0 m at 4.55 g/t Au from 214.0 m, including 1.0 m at 17.60 g/t Au, and 6.0 m at 2.30 g/t Au from 223.0 m. These results extend mineralisation below KDD0065, which returned 7.0 m at 1.43 g/t Au and 4.0 m at 0.53 g/t Au, as previously reported on March 3, 2025. Mineralisation remains open to the north and at depth.

KDD0179 also intersected a separate narrow, high-grade interval of 1.0 m at 68.60 g/t Au from 197.0 m associated with V2 veining proximal to the principal shear zones.

Figure 2: Road Cut Zone Simplified Section - RCZ050





Drill holes KDD0175 and KDD0177 were completed on section RCZ100 to test the Main Road Cut Shear and Contact Zone Fault at depth (Figure 3). KDD0175 returned 7.0 m at 2.25 g/t Au from 166.0 m associated with V2 veins in unfoliated basalts adjacent to a quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusive and weak shearing. The hole also returned 2.0 m at 6.50 g/t Au from 187.0 m associated with V2 veins hosted in sheared volcanic rocks proximal to the Main Road Cut Shear.

KDD0177 intersected multiple zones of mineralisation associated with the Main Road Cut Shear, including 5.0 m at 0.70 g/t Au from 249.0 m, 7.0 m at 0.54 g/t Au from 257.0 m and 6.0 m at 0.93 g/t Au from 279.0 m, including 4.0 m at 1.29 g/t Au. A further interval of 4.0 m at 4.26 g/t Au from 294.0 m was associated with V2 veins in sheared basalts. Mineralisation remains open at depth. KDD0175 also intersected 4.0 m at 0.58 g/t Au from 232.0 m along the Contact Zone Fault.

Figure 3: Road Cut Zone Simplified Section - RCZ100





Drill holes KDD0174 and KDD0176 were completed on section RCZ150 and intersected multiple zones of gold mineralisation associated with the Main Road Cut Shear (Figure 4). KDD0174 returned 3.0 m at 1.61 g/t Au from 98.0 m, 5.0 m at 1.23 g/t Au from 123.0 m and 2.0 m at 1.93 g/t Au from 137.0 m.

KDD0176 tested the system at depth and intersected several zones of gold mineralisation in the hanging wall of the Main Road Cut Shear, together with four mineralised intervals associated with shearing within the principal structure. Significant results included 12.0 m at 0.64 g/t Au from 270.0 m and 8.0 m at 1.33 g/t Au from 288.0 m. Neither hole intersected significant mineralisation associated with the Contact Zone Fault.

Figure 4: Road Cut Zone Simplified Section - RCZ150





Drill hole KDD0173 was completed on section RCZ250 (See Figure 5) and intersected multiple zones of gold mineralisation, including 5.0 m at 0.53 g/t Au from 233.0 m associated with the interpreted Main Road Cut Shear and 1.0 m at 3.01 g/t Au from 346.0 m along the Contact Zone Fault. Several additional mineralised intervals were intersected higher in the hole, predominantly associated with V2 veins hosted in weakly foliated or unfoliated basalts. The Main Road Cut Shear has now been tested to a vertical depth of approximately 125 m below surface on this section.

Additional mineralised intervals included 2.0 m at 7.75 g/t Au from 55.0 m and 4.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au from 307.0 m, associated with V2 veining outside the principal shear structure.

Figure 5: Road Cut Zone Simplified Section - RCZ250





Gold Mineralisation Extends Beyond Principal Shear Structures

Gold mineralisation at the Road Cut Zone is hosted in foliated and sheared basalts associated with V1 and V2 vein sets within the principal shear zones. Mineralised V2 vein sets also extend beyond these structures into unfoliated basalt host rocks and volcanosedimentary rocks along the Contact Zone Fault. Gold mineralisation has also been intersected in V2 vein sets hosted within and immediately adjacent to quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusive rocks.

Kossou Drilling Advances Resource Definition Ahead of Inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate

The Company continues an extensive two-drill exploration program at Kossou, where more than 14,000 m of drilling has now been completed across 54 holes to-date, bringing total drilling at Kossou to more than 51,295 m. Current drilling is focused on expanding and defining mineralisation across Kossou as the Company continues resource definition and exploration drilling toward an inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") expected in Q4 2026.

Table 1: Summary of Significant Diamond Drill Hole Results

BHID East North Elev. Az. Dip Length From (m) To (m) Int. (m) Au g/t Target KDD0173 228233 776467 294 70 -50 366 12.00 17.00 5.00 0.79 RCZ 49.00 51.00 2.00 2.04 RCZ 55.00 57.00 2.00 7.75 RCZ 102.00 103.00 1.00 7.28* RCZ 129.00 130.00 1.00 5.47* RCZ 156.00 157.00 1.00 1.59* RCZ 190.00 192.00 2.00 0.37 RCZ 205.00 208.00 3.00 0.99 RCZ 214.00 215.00 1.00 4.88* RCZ 233.00 238.00 5.00 0.43 RCZ 244.00 245.00 1.00 1.79* RCZ 295.00 296.00 1.00 3.75* RCZ 307.00 311.00 4.00 2.50 RCZ 346.00 347.00 1.00 3.01* RCZ KDD0174 228299 776577 272 70 -50 242 44.00 49.00 5.00 0.78 RCZ 70.00 75.00 5.00 0.51 RCZ 98.00 101.00 3.00 1.61 RCZ 123.00 128.00 5.00 1.23 RCZ 137.00 139.00 2.00 1.93 RCZ KDD0175 228260 776616 288 70 -50 261 77.00 80.00 3.00 1.93 RCZ 132.00 133.00 1.00 2.22* RCZ 166.00 173.00 7.00 2.25 RCZ 187.00 189.00 2.00 6.50 RCZ 232.00 236.00 4.00 0.58 RCZ incl. 232.00 233.00 1.00 1.77 RCZ KDD0176 228159 776526 295 70 -50 395 94.00 96.00 2.00 2.07 RCZ 100.00 101.00 1.00 1.05* RCZ 189.00 192.00 3.00 0.65 RCZ 270.00 282.00 12.00 0.64 RCZ 288.00 296.00 8.00 1.33 RCZ incl. 288.00 291.00 3.00 2.83 RCZ 301.00 302.00 1.00 1.55* RCZ 311.00 314.00 3.00 0.53 RCZ KDD0177 228168 776582 287 70 -50 354 9.00 11.00 2.00 0.95 RCZ 171.00 175.00 4.00 0.80 RCZ 249.00 254.00 5.00 0.70 RCZ 257.00 264.00 7.00 0.54 RCZ 279.00 285.00 6.00 0.93 RCZ incl. 279.00 283.00 4.00 1.29 RCZ 294.00 298.00 4.00 4.26 RCZ incl. 294.95 298.00 3.05 5.47 RCZ KDD0178 228612 775680 291 70 -50 131 62.00 63.00 1.00 2.15* Kadie KDD0179 228171 776637 280 70 -50 324 197.00 198.00 1.00 68.60* RCZ 214.00 219.00 5.00 4.55 RCZ incl. 214.00 215.00 1.00 4.94 RCZ incl. 218.00 219.00 1.00 17.60 RCZ 223.00 229.00 6.00 2.30 RCZ incl. 223.00 226.00 3.00 4.55 RCZ 251.00 252.00 1.00 4.01* RCZ Notes: Cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t Au over a minimum interval of 2.0 m.

Intervals are reported with no more than 3.0 m of internal dilution grading less than 0.30 g/t Au, except where indicated with an asterisk (*).



An accurate dip and strike and controls of mineralisation are unconfirmed and mineralised zones are reported as downhole lengths. Drill holes are planned to intersect mineralised zones perpendicular to interpreted targets. All intercepts reported are downhole distances, true widths are unknown.

Sampling, QA/QC, and Analytical Procedures

Drill core was logged and sampled by Kobo personnel at site. Drill cores were sawn in half, with one half remaining in the core box and the other half secured into new plastic sample bags with sample number tickets. Core samples are drilled using HQ core barrels to below the level of oxidation and then reduced to NQ core barrels for the remainder of the bore hole. Samples are transported to the SGS Côte d'Ivoire facility in Yamoussoukro by Kobo personnel where the entire sample was prepared for analysis (prep code PRP86/PRP94). Sample splits of 50 grams were then analysed for gold using 50g Fire Assay as per SGS Geochem Method FAA505. QA/QC procedures for the drill program include insertion of a certificated standards every 20 samples, a blank every 20 samples and a duplicate sample every 20 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits.

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Sarjeant, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Sarjeant is the President and Chief Operating Officer and Director of Kobo.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

With over 45,400 metres of diamond drilling, 5,887 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, and 7,200+ metres of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou's Gold Project. Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralisation at the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones. The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralisation, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.

Beyond Kossou, the Company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi Permit and is actively expanding its land position in Côte d'Ivoire with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in-country. Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its exploration portfolio within highly prospective gold regions of West Africa. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience.

Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "Q1Z". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com.

For further information, please contact:

Edward Gosselin

Chief Executive Officer and Director

1-418-609-3587

ir@kobores.com

X: @KoboResources | LinkedIn: Kobo Resources Inc.

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Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements, including statements related to the Offering or to the exploration program of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; unanticipated costs and expenses; the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and other risk factors listed from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Kobo assumes no obligation or liability to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

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