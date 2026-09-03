AirportLabs Limited: AirportLabs wins at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2026 with Allegra RMS

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegra RMS, the resource management system built by AirportLabs, has won at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2026 in the Digital Solutions category. This marks the second time a Red Dot has been awarded to AirportLabs.

The Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design has recognised work in communication design since 1993. Entries this year were assessed by an international jury of around 30 designers, professors, and creative leaders. The Digital Solutions category covers digital applications and processes, where the jury measures quality by the optimisation of use.

SkyCore AODB, AirportLabs' airport operational database, won the same Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design in 2024, in the Interface & User Experience Design category. Two products, two juries, two years apart. Operations software is normally bought on integration depth and functional fit, and whether the people inside it all day can stand working there rarely enters the assessment. AirportLabs treats that as part of the engineering rather than a finish applied to it.

Airport operations software has generally been built as a static data grid. Operators read the numbers, work out the consequences, and then act elsewhere. Allegra RMS was designed the other way round. Stands, gates, baggage belts, check-in counters, the flight schedule, the disturbances of the day, and the rules each airport sets for its own resources are all held in a single model. From that, the system works out the best available allocation and keeps working it out as the day progresses. Airside and landside sit in the same flow, so a gate change carries the realignment around it instead of starting a round of manual corrections.

What reaches the operator is deliberately narrow. The interface filters out noise and surfaces what matters to the shift in front of it, giving one view of the airport instead of several, and keeping the reasoning behind an allocation visible to the person who has to sign it off or overrule it. Allegra proposes. The operator still decides.

"At AirportLabs, we understand that behind every seamless airport experience are hardworking professionals who deserve intuitive tools," said Sergiu Bolba, Product Designer, AirportLabs. "We've dedicated years to designing Allegra RMS, focusing on user-centric design that transforms complex operational data into manageable, visually appealing interfaces. Our goal was to create a solution that becomes a natural extension of the operator, allowing airport staff to focus on efficient operations and passenger satisfaction. This Red Dot Award validates our approach, positioning Allegra RMS as a game-changer in aviation technology."

That approach shaped how the system behaves as much as how it looks. Allegra was built to treat the airport as a single operation rather than a set of separate systems, which is what allows a single screen to stay quiet while a great deal is happening behind it.

That focus on usability is what sets the solution apart. Instead of forcing operators to jump between disconnected screens, Allegra RMS brings all resources together so teams can make faster decisions with total confidence.

"Airports move fast, and the people running them shouldn't have to fight their software," said Rares Ignatescu, Product Manager at AirportLabs. "We built Allegra RMS to take the guesswork out of daily operations. When the system handles the heavy lifting behind the scenes, operators can focus on keeping flights on time and passengers happy. Winning a Red Dot Award proves that airport software doesn't have to be clunky to be powerful."

Allegra RMS is live at Chicago O'Hare, one of the most complex airport operations in the world, and at 20+ other airports, including Dubai Airports, Guanacaste Airport, OMA Airports, and AERODOM, collectively serving tens of millions of passengers a year across three continents.

For more information about Allegra RMS and its award-winning design, visit our product page.

About AirportLabs

A global leader in aviation technology, AirportLabs delivers integrated, cloud-native tools that make airport operations simple. With over a decade of proven results and deployments at 100+ airports - including some of the world's busiest international hubs - AirportLabs helps operational teams work as one, with shared, real-time insight. By connecting critical systems and simplifying complex data instead of adding complexity, AirportLabs enables airports, airlines, and ground handlers to increase efficiency, strengthen resilience, and deliver a smoother passenger experience.

About Red Dot Awards

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's largest and most prestigious design competitions. Originating in 1955, the Red Dot Label has established itself internationally as a sought-after hallmark of outstanding design quality and innovation. To professionally evaluate diversity in the design field, the award is divided into three distinct disciplines: Product Design, Brands & Communication Design, and Design Concept. Submissions are evaluated by an independent international jury of experts who assess entries based on criteria including innovation, functionality, formal quality, and overall impact.

Media contact

marketing@airportlabs.com

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