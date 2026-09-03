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WKN: A1KAFV | ISIN: US23703Q2030 | Ticker-Symbol: 5DQ2
Tradegate
02.09.26 | 17:57
10,800 Euro
-3,57 % -0,400
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,00011,30014:32
11,10011,30014:30
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 14:00 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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From Grid Connection to Critical Loads: Daqo Demonstrates Integrated Power Capabilities for the Middle East and Africa

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From solar plants exposed to heat and dust to data centers where power continuity is non-negotiable, the Middle East is seeing increasingly varied demands on electrical infrastructure. New requirements from renewable energy and data centers sit alongside the longstanding needs of the region's oil and gas, petrochemical, and infrastructure sectors. At Middle East Energy 2026, Daqo showed how portfolio breadth, industry-specific integration, and manufacturing scale can work together to support an increasingly complex project landscape.

Daqo's strength lies not only in the breadth of its portfolio, but also in the way its products and systems are designed to collaborate. The range extends from medium-voltage switchgear and transformers to low-voltage systems, busway, intelligent components, automation and monitoring, prefabricated substations, and E-Houses. A single engineering and manufacturing platform coordinates the full portfolio, helping to reduce handoffs between suppliers, simplify interfaces, and give customers greater control from design through commissioning.

Each industry calls for a different combination of products, systems, and engineering. For renewable energy sites, grid connection, transformation, and distribution can be packaged into factory-prepared solutions designed for demanding outdoor conditions. In data centers, critical power distribution, power quality management, and monitoring can be integrated into modular systems, allowing more assembly and testing to be completed off-site. For oil and gas, petrochemical, and infrastructure projects, E-Houses bring electrical and auxiliary systems together in the factory, reducing the coordination required after delivery.

Daqo's manufacturing scale turns portfolio breadth and system integration into delivery capacity. Across four research institutes and 32 manufacturing companies, Daqo combines digital design, intelligent scheduling, automated production, and an integrated supply chain to support competitive lead times for transformers and switchgear while maintaining rigorous quality and delivery management. More than 2,300 valid patents and over 450 globally recognized certifications further reflect the R&D depth and international project experience that underpin solutions adapted to different standards, operating environments, and project requirements.

Daqo products and solutions are already supporting solar, wind, oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and infrastructure projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, and Oman. Across Africa, its project experience extends to grid, mining, industrial, and public infrastructure applications.

Through Daqo Electric MEA FZCO, the company brings regional coordination, technical support, and service capabilities closer to customers while connecting local project needs directly with its broader engineering and manufacturing network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-grid-connection-to-critical-loads-daqo-demonstrates-integrated-power-capabilities-for-the-middle-east-and-africa-302868964.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.