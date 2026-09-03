From Grid Connection to Critical Loads: Daqo Demonstrates Integrated Power Capabilities for the Middle East and Africa

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From solar plants exposed to heat and dust to data centers where power continuity is non-negotiable, the Middle East is seeing increasingly varied demands on electrical infrastructure. New requirements from renewable energy and data centers sit alongside the longstanding needs of the region's oil and gas, petrochemical, and infrastructure sectors. At Middle East Energy 2026, Daqo showed how portfolio breadth, industry-specific integration, and manufacturing scale can work together to support an increasingly complex project landscape.

Daqo's strength lies not only in the breadth of its portfolio, but also in the way its products and systems are designed to collaborate. The range extends from medium-voltage switchgear and transformers to low-voltage systems, busway, intelligent components, automation and monitoring, prefabricated substations, and E-Houses. A single engineering and manufacturing platform coordinates the full portfolio, helping to reduce handoffs between suppliers, simplify interfaces, and give customers greater control from design through commissioning.

Each industry calls for a different combination of products, systems, and engineering. For renewable energy sites, grid connection, transformation, and distribution can be packaged into factory-prepared solutions designed for demanding outdoor conditions. In data centers, critical power distribution, power quality management, and monitoring can be integrated into modular systems, allowing more assembly and testing to be completed off-site. For oil and gas, petrochemical, and infrastructure projects, E-Houses bring electrical and auxiliary systems together in the factory, reducing the coordination required after delivery.

Daqo's manufacturing scale turns portfolio breadth and system integration into delivery capacity. Across four research institutes and 32 manufacturing companies, Daqo combines digital design, intelligent scheduling, automated production, and an integrated supply chain to support competitive lead times for transformers and switchgear while maintaining rigorous quality and delivery management. More than 2,300 valid patents and over 450 globally recognized certifications further reflect the R&D depth and international project experience that underpin solutions adapted to different standards, operating environments, and project requirements.

Daqo products and solutions are already supporting solar, wind, oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and infrastructure projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, and Oman. Across Africa, its project experience extends to grid, mining, industrial, and public infrastructure applications.

Through Daqo Electric MEA FZCO, the company brings regional coordination, technical support, and service capabilities closer to customers while connecting local project needs directly with its broader engineering and manufacturing network.

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