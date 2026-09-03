Apex Entertainment and New England Center For Children Renews Partnership with New England Kicker Andy Borregales

Supporting Autism Advocacy, Field Goal Giveback Program

Returns for Year Two Following a Record-Setting Rookie Season

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / APEX Entertainment, New England's Largest Indoor Family Entertainment Center, is once again teaming up with the New England Center for Children (NECC) in Southborough to support children with autism. For the second consecutive season, every field goal made by New England kicker Andy Borregales will trigger a $100 donation from APEX to help fund important NECC programs for children with autism and their families.

The renewed partnership builds on a breakout rookie campaign for Borregales, who quickly established himself as a very reliable young kicker. In his first professional season, he connected on 27 of 32 field goal attempts (84.4%) and went a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond 50 yards, helping him finish among league scoring leaders and set a franchise record for points scored by a rookie. His steady, high-percentage kicking directly translated into a strong first year for the NECC program, and both APEX and Borregales are looking to build on it this coming season.

"Andy had a tremendous rookie year, and every one of those field goals meant something bigger than the scoreboard," said George Aronstein, Chief Operating Officer of APEX Entertainment. "Bringing this program back for a second season was an easy call because it aligns with our community values. The more field goals Andy kicks, the more support NECC gets, and that's a partnership worth celebrating."

Entering his second professional season, Borregales has set his sights on surpassing last year's total and driving even more support for NECC's mission. The program continues a partnership between APEX and NECC dating back to the 2018 season and has contributed more than $25,000 to date.

"Having this program return year after year says a lot about the kind of partner APEX is to NECC," said Jared Bouzan, Chief Development Officer at NECC. "Watching this program grow alongside Andy's own growth as a player is incredibly rewarding. He gives us something to cheer for each game and we're grateful for everything APEX continues to do for our students by raising awareness for our program and supporting us in the community."

The field goal program is just one part of a broader, year-round commitment APEX makes to the autism community. Every month, the Marlborough location dims its lights and lowers its music for Sensory Friendly Sundays to open up bowling, go-karts and the arcade floor to families who might otherwise find the space overwhelming.

As the season kicks off, APEX is asking fans to keep an eye on the scoreboard for a second reason because every field goal is a small win for a family connected to NECC. Both organizations hope this second year gives even more fans a reason to root for Borregales, on and off the field.

About APEX Entertainment

Apex Entertainment is a family entertainment destination for people of all ages. With four locations in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia, Apex Entertainment is the largest local space for indoor family fun with world class attractions all under one roof. Headquartered in Westford, Mass. and established in 2017, Apex Entertainment is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.apexentertainment.com/.

About the New England Center for Children

NECC is an award-winning autism education center and research institute, founded in 1975 by L. Vincent Strully, Jr. Committed to creating a more inclusive world, our community of teachers, researchers, and clinicians provide comprehensive services including day and residential programs, partner classrooms in public schools, consulting services, and the ACE ABA Software System. Based in Southborough, Massachusetts, NECC also operates the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE, as well as Clinics in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar. https://www.necc.org/.

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Media Contact:

Eric Montague

Sleek Machine for RAVentures Hospitality Group

eric@sleekmachine.com

508-527-3312

SOURCE: Apex Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/apex-entertainment-and-new-england-center-for-children-renews-part-1211085