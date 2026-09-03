Solar power generation in Portugal reached a new peak of approximately 3.85 GW in August, supported by continued growth in installed PV capacity. The country added 372 MW of solar between December 2025 and May 2026, bringing cumulative capacity to around 7.3 GW. According to Portuguese grid operator Redes Energéticas Nacionais (REN), electricity demand continued to rise in August, increasing 1.2% year on year. Adjusted for temperature and the number of working days, demand rose 2.2%. From January through August, electricity demand increased 3.1% year on year, or 3% after adjustments for temperature ...

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