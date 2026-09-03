Expansion Grows Facility's Footprint by 40%, Enhancing MRO Capacity Enabling Operational Benefits for Customers

StandardAero (NYSE: SARO), a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services, including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and engine component repair, today celebrated the grand opening of its new 70,000 sq. ft. expansion at one of the Company's facilities in Winnipeg, MB. The additional footprint increases the company's capacity to serve airline and military aircraft operators in North America and across the globe.

The expanded facility provides full MRO support for the GE Aerospace CF34-3/8 and CFM International CFM56 turbofan engines. The CF34-8 engine powers leading regional aircraft including the Embraer E170/E175 and MHIRJ CRJ700/CRJ900, while the CF34-3 equips both the CRJ200 regional jet and the Bombardier Challenger 600/850 business jet family. The CFM56 powers the Boeing 737 NG and Airbus 320ceo, as well as its military variants, including the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

This investment reinforces StandardAero's commitment to CF34 and CFM56 customers worldwide and continues the company's 115-year presence in Winnipeg. StandardAero currently employs 1,500 highly skilled workers across eight facilities in Winnipeg, supporting commercial, military and business aviation operators around the globe and benefitting the local economy.

"Opening this facility in the city where our company was founded underscores both our deep roots in Winnipeg and our confidence in the future," said Russell Ford, Chairman and CEO of StandardAero. "By increasing our capacity to support CF34 and CFM56 operators, we are investing in the long-term success of our customers and reinforcing Winnipeg's role as a key hub within our global network. We are grateful to both the Manitoba provincial government and our other partners for their support as we continue to provide reliable, high-quality engine services for customers around the globe."

"Demand for high-quality CF34 and CFM56 support continues to grow, and we believe that this expansion will ensure that we can meet our customers' evolving needs for years to come," said Peter Wheatley, Vice President and General Manager CF34/CFM56 at StandardAero. "By combining additional capacity with world-class equipment, talent and processes, we are delivering on our commitment to deliver operational excellence. Backed by a highly skilled workforce and a strong foundation of long-term customer commitments, this facility positions us to deliver even greater value, responsiveness and reliability."

StandardAero has been a GE-Branded Service Agreement (GBSA) partner for the CF34-3 and CF34-8 since 2001. The company also offers CF34 authorized line service maintenance from its location in Augusta, GA, USA, plus engine health monitoring (EHM) data analysis support from its facility in Gonesse, France, and component repairs for the CF34 at various locations across the globe.

StandardAero also has held a CFM International General Support License Agreement (GSLA) for the CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B since 2009, and today serves the global operator base with engine overhaul and test capabilities from two locations across North America: Winnipeg, MB, Canada and DFW International Airport, TX, USA. The company provides an extensive range of additional services for the CFM56 family, including exchange engines, used serviceable material (USM), component repair and overhaul, and EHM data analysis.

A 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, CFM International has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation since its founding in 1974. Today, CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership. CFM International produces the LEAP family of engines and supports LEAP and CFM56 fleets for operators worldwide. See www.cfmaeroengines.com.

StandardAero is a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, serving the commercial, military and business aviation end markets. StandardAero provides a comprehensive suite of critical, value-added aftermarket solutions, including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, on-wing and field service support, asset management and engineering solutions. StandardAero is an NYSE-listed company under the ticker symbol SARO. For more information about StandardAero, please visit www.standardaero.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jake Saylor, VP Marketing Communications

+1 602-209-1029

Jake.saylor@standardaero.com



Investor Contact:

Rama Bondada, SVP Strategic Finance Investor Relations

+1 480-377-3196

Rama.bondada@standardaero.com