Leadership appointment reinforces Ameresco's European growth strategy and Enerqos' focus on energy efficiency and decarbonization

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure company, today announced that Enerqos, an Ameresco company specializing in energy efficiency and decarbonization solutions, has appointed Paolo Formica as Chief Executive Officer. The appointment supports Enerqos' growth objectives in the Italian market and further strengthens Ameresco's presence in Europe at a time of significant transformation across the energy sector.

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Formica brings more than thirty years of experience in the energy industry, developed through executive leadership roles in Italy and internationally. Throughout his career, he has overseen strategy, commercial operations, business development, procurement, and contract management for complex organizations and energy projects across multiple markets. In recent years, he has focused on renewable energy, contributing to the development of wind and solar portfolios in Italy and across Europe. A Law graduate with honors, he combines a strong understanding of regulatory and contractual frameworks with extensive executive experience in the energy sector.

"Paolo combines deep knowledge of the energy market with a proven track record of leading complex organizations," said Giorgio Pucci, Chairman of Enerqos. "We are confident that his leadership will strengthen Enerqos' position and support the company's long-term growth."

"Europe is a strategic priority for Ameresco, and Italy is a key market for the Group's growth," said Spyros Kairis, General Manager, Europe at Ameresco. "Paolo's appointment strengthens our presence in the country and our ability to combine local expertise with international experience to better support our customers."

In his new role, Paolo will lead Enerqos with a focus on strengthening its position in the energy market and accelerating growth by building on the organization's expertise and developing solutions that help customers advance their energy transition objectives.

The appointment further reinforces the integration between Enerqos and Ameresco, combining local market knowledge with international capabilities to support customers and drive business growth.

To learn more about Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure company delivering integrated solutions to create reliable power and modernize infrastructure. The company's Power Infrastructure business integrates energy resources across behind-the-meter and utility-scale systems. Its Buildings Public Infrastructure business modernizes the built environment with smart, connected solutions that optimize performance and enhance resilience. Ameresco is a trusted full lifecycle partner, delivering over $15 billion in solutions and contracting over 5 GW of energy resources since its founding in 2000. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Ameresco serves public and private sector customers across North America and Europe. Learn more at www.ameresco.com.

About Enerqos Energy Solutions

Founded in 2006, Enerqos is a certified Energy Service Company (ESCO) operating across Italy and specializing in the development, implementation and management of energy efficiency and energy infrastructure solutions. Through a full-service approach, the company supports public and private organizations throughout the project lifecycle, helping them reduce energy costs, strengthen resilience and advance their decarbonization goals as part of the broader energy transition.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Ameresco: Leila Dillon, 508-661-2264, news@ameresco.com