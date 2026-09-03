IFA 2026: Dreame strengthens its leadership in Europe and accelerates the expansion of its ecosystem

Dreame reports 91% year-on-year revenue growth in H1 2026 and confirms its position as the No.1 robotic vacuum brand in Europe, while continuing to expand its intelligent ecosystem with two new product categories.

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2026, Dreame marks another major milestone in its growth journey. After becoming the No.1 robotic vacuum brand in Europe in 2025, the company has reaffirmed its leadership in the first half of 2026. With a presence in more than 120 countries and regions and a continuously expanding ecosystem, Dreame remains committed to its innovation strategy, delivering intelligent solutions that address an ever-growing range of everyday consumer needs.

This year's IFA marks another important step in that journey, as Dreame unveils its latest innovations and introduces two new product categories, further expanding an ecosystem designed to support consumers across every aspect of their daily lives.

"Europe plays a central role in Dreame's global strategy. The achievements we are announcing today are the result of a long-term vision driven by innovation, the trust of millions of consumers, and strong partnerships with leading retail partners across the region. We will continue to build on this momentum by strengthening our presence in this strategic market and delivering innovations that meet the evolving expectations of European consumers," said Sean Chen, President of Dreame Western Europe.

Growth driven by a strong European foundation

Since entering the European market, Dreame has established itself as one of the industry's fastest-growing brands through a strategy combining innovation, close consumer engagement, and long-term partnerships with leading retailers across the continent.

Today, Dreame operates in more than 120 countries and regions and is supported by a global network of more than 10,000 physical retail stores.

In Europe, Dreame continues to expand its network of branded retail stores. By the end of 2026, the company will operate 23 flagship stores across the continent. Following several successful openings, upcoming flagship locations in Barcelona, Rome, Zurich and Oberhausen will further strengthen Dreame's presence, offering consumers immersive brand experiences and direct access to the company's latest innovations.

This growth has been built alongside trusted retail partners, whose support has accompanied Dreame's expansion since its arrival in Europe and has played a key role in strengthening the brand's presence across the continent.

Today, more than five million European households own a Dreame product, while the company recorded 103% revenue growth in 2025. This momentum is reflected in Dreame's continued leadership in the European robotic vacuum market. Already ranked No.1 in Europe in 2025, Dreame further strengthened its position in the first half of 2026, achieving a 39,5% market share in Western Europe.

The company also maintains strong positions across Europe's key markets, including 38,4% market share in Germany, 33,5% in France, 44,2% in Italy, 23% in Spain, 49% in Switzerland, 42,8% in Netherlands, 68% in Belgium and 19,3% in the United Kingdom. These results reflect the trust consumers place in the brand as well as the strength of its partnerships with retailers across Europe.

Innovation at the core of Dreame's strategy

Since its founding, innovation has been the driving force behind Dreame's growth. Leveraging its expertise in high-speed digital motors, artificial intelligence, intelligent algorithms and robotics, the company develops technologies that address real consumer needs while continuously pushing the boundaries of smart living.

This commitment to innovation is reflected in a portfolio of more than 14,000 patent applications worldwide, including over 4,400 granted patents, demonstrating Dreame's ability to transform cutting-edge technologies into practical solutions that improve everyday life.

An ecosystem in continuous expansion

Over the past several years, Dreame has built a comprehensive ecosystem of intelligent solutions designed to support consumers across every aspect of their daily lives.

Having established its leadership in floor care, the company gradually expanded into garden care and beauty. At IFA 2025, Dreame took another significant step by extending its ecosystem into the kitchen and entertainment categories. This evolution is guided by one simple ambition: putting technology at the service of everyday life. By automating more and more household tasks, Dreame gives consumers back what matters most time. Time to create, to connect and to enjoy the moments that truly matter.

At IFA 2026, Dreame continues this journey with the introduction of two new product categories. On one side, a new range of 3D printers designed to unlock creativity; on the other, a new generation of action cameras created to capture life's most meaningful moments.

With these latest innovations, Dreame further expands its ecosystem and reinforces its ambition to deliver intelligent technologies that accompany consumers far beyond the connected home.

One vision brings these innovations together: Redefining Tomorrow's Home.

A new chapter for Dreame Group

At IFA 2026, Dreame also marks a new milestone with the introduction of Dreame Group, a new corporate identity bringing together brands including Dreame, MOVA and NAVEE under one technology group.

More than a new corporate structure, Dreame Group represents the next stage of the company's evolution, bringing together years of technological development, engineering expertise, R&D capabilities and international experience to create a stronger foundation for innovation across its ecosystem.

By bringing these strengths together, Dreame Group aims to foster greater collaboration, accelerate the transformation of breakthrough technologies into meaningful consumer innovations, and strengthen its capabilities across global markets. Within this framework, MOVA is powered by Dreame Group, leveraging the Group's technological expertise, engineering capabilities and global resources to accelerate innovation and bring advanced smart living solutions to consumers.

This evolution reinforces a common ambition across Dreame Group: to turn advanced technology into smarter, more intuitive experiences that improve everyday life for consumers.

"Our ambition has always been to improve everyday life for everyone. Since day one, we have been driven by a simple belief: technology should make people's lives easier. By automating more everyday tasks, we give consumers back time to create, connect and enjoy what matters most. The innovations we are unveiling at IFA 2026 embody this vision and mark another important milestone in the continued expansion of our ecosystem," concluded Sean Chen, President of Dreame Western Europe.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifa-2026-dreame-strengthens-its-leadership-in-europe-and-accelerates-the-expansion-of-its-ecosystem-302867639.html