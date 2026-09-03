Metro Supply Chain inc.: Metro Supply Chain joins LN4 Fusion as Official Partner

Leading logistics provider signs multi-series partnership with new racing organization co-founded by Formula 1 World Champion Lando Norris.

Metro Supply Chain, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider, has joined LN4 Fusion as an Official Partner.

The partnership supports LN4 Fusion's upcoming multi-series motorsport program.

The announcement connects Metro Supply Chain's 3PL expertise, scale and operational discipline with a new racing organization co-founded by Formula 1 World Champion Lando Norris.

MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Supply Chain today announced it has joined LN4 Fusion as an Official Partner for its upcoming multi-series motorsport program.

Metro Supply Chain brings logistics scale to the partnership. Founded in Montreal in 1974, the company has grown from a single warehouse to more than 22.5 million square feet across over 190 sites in North America and the United Kingdom, offering end-to-end supply chain solutions for leading brands in Canada, the US and the UK.

Metro Supply Chain branding will appear across LN4 Fusion race programs. From the 2027 season, the branding will appear on the sidepods of LN4 Fusion's race cars in every series the team contests, as well as on garage walling. The branding also appeared on the cars unveiled at the team's launch before an audience drawn from the highest levels of Formula 1.

The partnership supports LN4 Fusion's multi-series growth. Co-founded by Formula 1 World Champion Lando Norris, LN4 Fusion will field cars in FIA Formula 3, Italian F4 and FIA Formula Regional European Championship, alongside its developing UK operations. It has also completed the FIA Formula 2 selection process and expects to join the grid in 2027. Led by Team Principal René Rosin, whose record includes more than 40 championship titles over the past two decades, LN4 Fusion further strengthens its position in international motorsport.

Metro Supply Chain connects logistics expertise with precision, teamwork and performance. The company applies the same focus on accuracy, reliability and continuous improvement that high-performance racing demands, aligning its operational discipline with LN4 Fusion's pursuit of sporting success.

Commenting on the partnership, Chris Fenton, Group President and Chief Executive Officer of Metro Supply Chain, said: "LN4 Fusion has the determination, talent and commitment to build something special. Metro Supply Chain is proud to support that journey as an Official Partner, and we look forward to what can be achieved through hard work, collaboration and continuous improvement."

LN4 Fusion leadership welcomed Metro Supply Chain to the program. "We're delighted to welcome Metro Supply Chain to LN4 Fusion as an Official Partner," said Dan Richards, Chief Executive Officer of LN4 Fusion. "Their business is built on precision and consistency, exactly what a junior single-seater team must apply every day, across every part of the organization, to be successful on track. We're glad to have them alongside us as we build towards 2027."

About Metro Supply Chain

For more than 50 years, Metro Supply Chain has helped fast-growing and leading businesses adapt, scale and thrive. Today, its 9,000 experts work across more than 190 sites in North America and the UK, providing the physical and digital infrastructure behind smarter, more responsive logistics networks. Strategic investments in automation, robotics and business intelligence support tailored, measurable solutions for customers. Consistently ranked as a top-performing supplier, Metro Supply Chain builds collaborative partnerships grounded in continuous improvement and delivers agility, visibility and long-term value in every 3PL engagement.

Contact Information: For more information, please contact: media@metroscg.com.

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