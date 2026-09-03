Dreame Technology: Dreame Unveils Next-Generation Innovations at IFA 2026, Reimagining Smart Living

Berlin, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home and smart living solutions, today unveiled a portfolio of next-generation products at IFA 2026, including the robot vacuum Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete and the mini camera LEAPTIC Cube. The Pano 10 window cleaner and the wet & dry T series, first unveiled at the Dreame Sphere event this May, also return to the centre stage. This reflects Dreame's vision and determination to free people from everyday chores, big and small, and let life run on its own.

"At Dreame, our vision is to build a more connected smart living experience," said Sean Chen, President of Dreame Western Europe. "The lineup we're introducing at IFA this year shows how far that vision has come - from how we clean our homes to how we bring ideas to life. This is Dreame putting that vision into people's hands."

Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete: A New Era of Heat-Powered Clean.

The cornerstone of today's launch is the Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete. As the world's first brand to launch a robot vacuum featuring a 180°C core steam source, Dreame defines a new era of heat-powered cleaning.

The Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete marks Dreame's first steam robot vacuum equipped with a roller mop that can extend outward by up to 8cm, delivering 180°C steam and hot water mopping through a four-step process. The robot's core steam source first generates steam within seconds, vaporising water into high-powered steam. The steam is then released through four outlets, where its 180°C heat loosens even the toughest, dried-on stains. Finally, gentle hot water mopping lifts the loosened stains and clears them away. The result is a thorough deep cleaning with a 99.999%* bacteria removal rate. Combined with Dreame's AquaRoll real-time fresh water mopping, 18N down pressure and 300 RPM roller spin speed, the robot delivers a new standard of hygiene at home.

For corner coverage, the latest MopExtend technology extends the roller mop up to 8cm - double the extension length of the Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete. Paired with Detangling SideReach, the robot reaches deeper into corners, recessed areas, and the space beneath chair legs, cabinets and TV consoles, leaving fewer corners untouched.

Enhanced AI vision, powered by the AstroVision system and Versalift navigation, enables the robot to perceive its surroundings with human-like precision. The OmniSight System 4.0 identifies over 320 types of objects, detects obstacles as small as 10mm, and responds within 0.1 seconds - faster than the blink of an eye. This generation also introduces adaptive learning*: as it cleans, the robot reacts to moving objects and re-plans its route in real time. This enhances route planning and navigation efficiency, especially ideal for pet families, reducing unwanted pauses and detours as well as unnecessary power loss.

More features include:

Upgraded Proleap Obstacle Clearance: The Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete clears single-layer obstacles up to 5cm and double-layer obstacles up to 10cm, effortlessly handling everyday thresholds and thicker rugs.

The Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete clears single-layer obstacles up to 5cm and double-layer obstacles up to 10cm, effortlessly handling everyday thresholds and thicker rugs. HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush 2.0 + 40,000Pa Suction: A bristled brush lifts debris from tight crevices while a soft TPU rubber brush clears larger particles from carpets, all powered by 40,000Pa suction that runs remarkably quiet.

A bristled brush lifts debris from tight crevices while a soft TPU rubber brush clears larger particles from carpets, all powered by 40,000Pa suction that runs remarkably quiet. AutoSeal Guard + TripleUp Tech: The robot automatically seals the roller mop cover when moving onto carpets to avoid dampening carpets. With TripleUp Tech, the side brush is able to lift 10mm, main brush 5mm and mop 15mm to avoid messing dry and wet debris.

The robot automatically seals the roller mop cover when moving onto carpets to avoid dampening carpets. With TripleUp Tech, the side brush is able to lift 10mm, main brush 5mm and mop 15mm to avoid messing dry and wet debris. 100°C Mop Self-Cleaning: The robot uses 100°C hot water to wash the roller mop, achieving absolute hygiene and cleanliness. Before it proceeds to clean, the robot ensures the washboard temperature has dropped to a safe level.

LEAPTIC Cube: Endless Creativity in the Palm of Your Hand

The Dreame LEAPTIC Cube Mini Camera marks Dreame's entry into a new generation of intelligent imaging, combining a lightweight 55.9g form factor with high-quality imaging, AI-powered features and versatile creative control. Designed for a new generation of "lifestyle loggers," LEAPTIC Cube brings professional-grade video capabilities into a highly portable camera, supporting hands-free and wearable use for capturing everyday moments, travel adventures and creative content from virtually any perspective.

At the heart of LEAPTIC Cube is an intelligent imaging experience designed to make high-quality content effortless. Its AI-Powered Creativity features make shooting more intuitive and personalised, with "Hi, Moko," Dreame's AI Voice Assistant, enabling hands-free control of key camera functions, alongside AI Scene Recognition, AI Tracking, AI Audio Mode and in-camera Portrait Beauty Enhancement.

The camera supports up to 8K video and 4K 60fps HDR recording, delivering sharp, detailed footage for both everyday memories and more creative content, even at nighttime. The 50M Ultra-High definition features also allows to capture instant moments to be kept forever in all their details. This dual feature is beneficial in a number of occasions, and it leaves you with a sharper, more detailed frame, that can be post edited and reused in any way you like, without losing the highest definition ever, to allow extreme close-ups and detailed frame crops. A 155° ultra-wide-angle lens expands the field of view to capture more of every scene, while GyroSteady AI Stabilization helps keep footage smooth and steady, even when shooting on the move.

LEAPTIC Cube is built for spontaneous and extended shooting, with waterproofing up to 10 metres and up to 110 minutes of operating time, extendable to 210 minutes when paired with the Magnetic Battery Cube. With 64GB or 128GB of built-in storage, Wi-Fi 6, USB 3.1 and fast charging that reaches approximately 80% in 19 minutes.

More features include:

8K Ultra-Clear Video: Supports 4K 120fps slow-motion capture, 10-bit colour depth, 13.5-stop dynamic range and a dedicated Night Video Mode, complementing its 8K 30fps and 4K 60fps HDR recording capabilities.

Supports 4K 120fps slow-motion capture, 10-bit colour depth, 13.5-stop dynamic range and a dedicated Night Video Mode, complementing its 8K 30fps and 4K 60fps HDR recording capabilities. CrystalShield Anti-Fouling Coating: Enhances scratch resistance and stain protection while making the camera easier to clean and maintain.

Dreame T Series: A Complete Wet & Dry Lineup for Every Home

First unveiled in Paris last May, Dreame's complete T Series will be rolling out in the UK, with all five models arriving over the coming months. The five-model lineup - T12 Pro, T14 Pro, T15 Pro Heat, T16 Pro Heat and T16 Pro Steam - offers a complete range of wet & dry vacuums, from a first premium wet & dry experience to advanced hot-water and steam cleaning solutions.

Across the range, all T Series models share key features designed to make everyday cleaning easier, including an ultra-slim design with 180° lie-flat reach for easy access under furniture, as well as self-cleaning technology for simplified maintenance. Depending on the model, the series also introduces intelligent dirt detection, hot-water or steam cleaning, and advanced anti-tangle technologies.

At the premium end of the range, the T16 Pro Heat combines 90°C hot-water cleaning, 30kPa suction power and the intelligent WhaleSweep Robotic Arm for enhanced edge and corner cleaning. It also features the Dual-Scraper System with TangleCut 2.0 and a detachable, interchangeable battery delivering up to 70 minutes of runtime. The T16 Pro Steam brings a different approach to deep cleaning with SaunaClean technology, combining 200°C steam with 90°C hot-water cleaning.

The lineup also includes the T15 Pro Heat, combining hot-water cleaning with triple-edge coverage; the T14 Pro, featuring adaptive dirt detection and intelligent cleaning adjustment; and the T12 Pro, the entry point into Dreame's premium wet & dry experience, with 25kPa suction power and triple-edge cleaning.

With five models spanning different levels of cleaning performance and technology, the T Series offers a complete wet & dry solution for different homes, lifestyles and cleaning needs.

Availability

The Aqua20 Pro Ultra Roller X Complete will be available soon at a retail price of £1,299.

The Dreame LEAPTIC Cube will come in several types of packages, with prices starting from £349.

The Dreame T Series will also be arriving before long, at the following prices: T12 Pro (£279), T14 Pro (£359), T15 Pro Heat (£439), T16 Pro Heat (£549) and T16 Pro Steam (£569).

All products will be available through the Dreame official website, Amazon and select retailers, where applicable.

*Tested by SGS, a third-party laboratory.

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