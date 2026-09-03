Arxis Completes Acquisitions of Schatz Bearing Corporation and StratEdge Corporation

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARXS) (the "Company" or "Arxis"), a publicly traded industrial compounder formed in partnership with Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced that it completed the acquisitions of Schatz Bearing Corporation ("Schatz") on September 2, 2026, and StratEdge Corporation ("StratEdge") on September 1, 2026.

Schatz is a designer and manufacturer of specialized bearings used in commercial aerospace, defense systems, and space applications where precise movement is required in compact spaces and under demanding operating conditions. Schatz will operate within Arxis' Mechanical Components Segment.

StratEdge is a designer and manufacturer of hermetic, high-frequency, and high-power ceramic packages, primarily for mission-critical defense and space applications. StratEdge will operate within Arxis' Electronic Components Segment.

Kevin Perhamus, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arxis, stated, "We are excited to welcome the employees of Schatz and StratEdge to Arxis. Both businesses have built strong reputations in their respective markets through engineering excellence, deep customer relationships, and a consistent commitment to quality. These acquisitions demonstrate the continued momentum of our partnership with Arcline and our ability to execute our disciplined M&A strategy. We see compelling opportunities to invest in both businesses, expand their capabilities and accelerate growth while preserving the cultures and customer focus that have made them successful."

On a combined basis, Schatz and StratEdge are expected to generate in excess of $40 million in revenue for FY27.

In connection with the acquisition of Schatz, Janes Capital Partners served as advisor to Arxis and Alderman & Company served as financial advisor to Schatz Bearing Corporation. In connection with the acquisition of StratEdge, Stone Canyon Securities served as financial advisor to StratEdge Corporation.

About Arxis

Arxis is a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, mission-critical electronic and mechanical components for aerospace and defense, medical technology, and specialized industrial markets. Leveraging significant intellectual property and world-class engineering and operational capabilities, Arxis designs and delivers innovative solutions that address its customers' most complex performance needs. Arxis is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management. For more information, visit www.arxis.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a private investment firm with over $30 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders - market-leading, mission-critical industrial platforms designed to consistently compound earnings over decades. For more information, visit www.arcline.com.

About Schatz Bearing Corporation

Schatz Bearing Corporation offers bearing solutions tailored to specific equipment designs and performance requirements. Its products include thin-section, angular contact, radial and airframe control bearings. Schatz is based in Poughkeepsie, New York. For more information, visit www.schatzbearing.com.

About StratEdge Corporation

StratEdge Corporation provides ceramic packaging solutions that protect and connect sensitive electronic components in RF, microwave, and mmWave systems. StratEdge is based in Poway, California. For more information, visit www.stratedge.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected FY27 revenue of Schatz and StratEdge, Arxis' plans to invest in and expand the acquired businesses, anticipated growth, and the expected benefits of the acquisitions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Such risks and uncertainties include the ability to successfully integrate the acquired businesses, realize anticipated benefits, and achieve expected revenue and growth, including the expectation that Schatz and StratEdge will generate in excess of $40 million in revenue for FY27. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in Arxis' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Arxis undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Arxis