PwC and Palantir Expand Strategic Alliance to Help Organizations Scale Enterprise AI

Expanded collaboration can help organizations build intelligent enterprises through scaled enterprise AI, M&A transformation, and ERP modernization

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PwC US and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today announced an expansion of their strategic alliance to help organizations use data and AI to transform critical business operations and deliver measurable enterprise value. The alliance will initially focus on three priority transformation areas: scaling enterprise AI, transforming mergers and acquisitions, and modernizing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

The expanded collaboration combines Palantir's artificial intelligence and data platforms with PwC's industry, engineering, and business transformation experience. Together, PwC and Palantir will bring AI deeper into their clients' enterprise - transforming how decisions are made, how work gets done and how organizations address complex business challenges.

The investment reflects a renewed focus by PwC and Palantir on areas where AI is helping reshape how complex transformations are delivered, including data migrations, agentic workforce solutions, and technology integrations and separations. PwC is also investing in expanding its technical and functional talent across these areas.

"AI's greatest opportunity isn't in isolated use cases - it's in fundamentally changing how enterprises operate," said Patrick Pugh, Global Alliances & Ecosystem Leader, PwC. "By bringing together PwC's business transformation and industry experience with Palantir's technology, we're helping clients transform critical operations, make better decisions and deliver measurable results."

"Palantir enables institutions to preserve and expand their alpha," said Sameer Kirtane, Head of US Commercial at Palantir. "We're proud to expand our alliance with PwC, pairing Palantir's platforms with PwC's business transformation expertise to turn complex data and regulatory challenges into real business outcomes."

Scaling enterprise AI through engineering and managed services

PwC and Palantir can help organizations move AI from pilots into production through joint engineering, implementation and managed services capabilities. By combining Palantir's technology with PwC's engineering, industry and business transformation experience, the alliance can help clients accelerate implementation, scale AI across critical business functions and build the capabilities required to sustain transformation over time.

PwC was recently named a leader in the Palantir ecosystem for its strengths in AI engineering and managed services. This recognition was driven by success helping its clients deliver measurable outcomes, including improving supply chain operating efficiency up to 10% for a food manufacturer, increasing forecasting accuracy to 90-95% for a grocery retailer and reducing out-of-service vehicles by 40% for a car rental company.

Building on that momentum, the expanded alliance can help clients scale AI into critical business functions, including supply chain and logistics, customer lifecycle management, cyber and digital risk, capital project planning and real estate management.

Transforming M&A through an AI-native deals platform

PwC and Palantir are introducing the industry's first AI-native deals IT platform enabled by Palantir Foundry and Palantir's AI Platform (AIP) to help organizations execute mergers, acquisitions and divestitures with greater speed and confidence. The platform is designed to help organizations execute deals up to 50% faster while reducing one-time transaction costs up to 45%. By accelerating integration and separation activities, organizations can unlock synergies sooner, divest or spin off businesses faster and ultimately drive greater deal value and stronger shareholder returns.

Modernizing ERP with AI-enabled data transformation

PwC and Palantir are helping organizations address one of the biggest sources of risk in ERP transformation: getting the data right before implementation. By combining PwC's deep SAP expertise and industry experience with Palantir's AIP, they can help clients identify process inefficiencies, improve data quality and assess transformation decisions earlier - reducing risk while creating a faster, more predictable path to transformation.

This approach can help organizations across industries, including telecommunications, utilities and consumer products, accelerate SAP transformation, improve data readiness and establish a stronger foundation for AI-driven innovation.

Across these areas, PwC and Palantir can help organizations move beyond isolated AI use cases to embed AI into the systems, workflows and operations that power their businesses - connecting technology transformation with measurable enterprise value.

See how PwC and Palantir are helping drive impact: https://www.pwc.com/us/en/technology/alliances/palantir.html

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms' reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Media Contacts

PwC

Carmen Vasilatos

[email protected]

Palantir

Lisa Gordon

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SOURCE PwC