Eikon Therapeutics, Inc.: Eikon Therapeutics Appoints Ching-Pin Chang, M.D., Ph.D. as Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer

MILLBRAE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eikon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIKN) ("Eikon"), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Ching-Pin ("CP") Chang, M.D., Ph.D. as Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr. Chang is a physician-scientist and accomplished research leader with more than two decades of experience spanning academic medicine, foundational research, and drug discovery. He joins Eikon from Bristol Myers Squibb, where he most recently served as Vice President, Head of Cardiovascular Discovery Biology and Translational Pharmacology.

"CP is an exceptional physician-scientist whose pioneering basic research in developmental genetics and cardiomyopathies while a student, post-doctoral fellow, and faculty member at Stanford University led to leadership roles in the biopharmaceutical industry, where he demonstrated an ability to translate deep insights about human disease biology into transformative therapies," said Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eikon Therapeutics. "His scientific judgment, translational expertise, and experience building high-performing research organizations will be invaluable as we apply our differentiated discovery capabilities to create important new medicines."

Prior to joining Bristol Myers Squibb, Dr. Chang served as Head of Cardiovascular Research at Gilead Sciences and then as Vice President of Disease Biology at MyoKardia, where he built a disease biology program focused on understanding and targeting the genetic causes of cardiomyopathies and the characterization of mavacamten, which was later approved for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

"It's an honor to join Eikon and work alongside leaders who have helped develop some of the most important medicines of our time," said Dr. Chang. "This is an exciting moment for the company as its late-stage portfolio advances and technology and AI opens new possibilities across drug discovery and development. With its ability to generate novel biological data at exceptional scale, Eikon is well positioned to capitalize on these advances and bring breakthrough therapeutics to patients with serious illnesses."

In addition to his industry experience, Dr. Chang built an accomplished academic career centered on developmental genetics, especially as related to cardiomyopathies. He established his own laboratory at Stanford to study genetic, epigenetic, and RNA-based mechanisms underlying abnormal cardiovascular development and heart failure. He later moved his laboratory to Indiana University School of Medicine where he held the Charles Fisch Endowed Chair of Cardiology and also directed Molecular and Translational Medicine at the Krannert Institute of Cardiology.

Dr. Chang completed his medical degree at National Taiwan University before moving to the United States, where he earned his Ph.D. in cancer biology at Stanford University, focusing on molecular interactions between protooncogenes and oncogenic mechanisms. He went on to complete medical residency training at Massachusetts General Hospital, a cardiology fellowship at Stanford University, and a physician-scientist research fellowship at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, a training arc that grounded him both in clinical practice and in fundamental research.

About Eikon Therapeutics

Eikon is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. Eikon's initial focus is oncology, where it is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need that could eventually become critical medicines for the treatment of various cancers. Eikon deploys its technology platform, including its proprietary single molecule tracking system, to develop internally-derived novel therapies, while also leveraging the deep expertise of its management team to in-license promising assets. Eikon's vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. For more information, visit www.eikontx.com.

Forward-Looking/Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements for this purpose. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the therapeutic potential, safety, and efficacy of Eikon's product candidates; the timing for anticipated data readouts; expected milestones and business objectives for 2026 and beyond; and other statements regarding Eikon's future operations, financial performance, financial position, prospects, objectives, strategies and other future events.

These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including, among others: our limited operating history; our significant net losses incurred since inception and the likelihood of incurring additional losses for the foreseeable future; our need for substantial additional funding; the early stage of development of many of our product candidates and the possibility that our product candidates may fail in development; our dependence on the success of our current product candidates; our ability to leverage our technology platform to enable more informed drug research and development; legal and regulatory risks; intellectual property-related risks; and those risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Eikon's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 13, 2026, and in other public filings with the SEC in the future.

As a result, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Eikon undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investors

Alfred "Freddie" Bowie, Ph.D., CFO

ir@eikontx.com

Media

Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com