Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Selected for Canada's Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace

MIRABEL, Quebec, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, today announced that it has been selected as a qualified supplier under the Government of Canada's Defence Drone Initiative (DDI) Marketplace.

The qualification establishes Volatus as a pre-qualified supplier under the DDI Marketplace and provides the Company with a pathway to compete for future opportunities involving uncrewed and autonomous systems in support of the Canadian Armed Forces and Canadian Coast Guard.

"This qualification is an important step in positioning Volatus to support the requirements that will shape Canada's next generation of defence capabilities," said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus. "Canada is building greater sovereign capacity in uncrewed and autonomous systems, and Volatus has been investing in the technology, manufacturing infrastructure, operational expertise and partnerships required to contribute to that objective. We look forward to competing for opportunities where our integrated capabilities can help move Canadian innovation from development and testing into operational use."

Launched by the Government of Canada in July 2026, the DDI is designed to accelerate the development, testing, adaptation and production of uncrewed and autonomous systems while strengthening Canada's domestic defence industrial capacity.

For Volatus, qualification creates another pathway to bring together capabilities the Company has been developing across advanced aviation, autonomous systems and operational delivery.

From its Innovation and Manufacturing Hub in Mirabel, Quebec, and Operations Control Centre in Vaughan, Ontario, the Company is building the foundations to support the development, integration, production and operation of Canadian uncrewed systems.

Qualification under the DDI Marketplace does not constitute the award of a procurement contract or guarantee future revenue. Instead, it establishes Volatus as part of the Government of Canada's pre-qualified supplier pool and enables the Company to compete for applicable future requirements issued through the Marketplace.

Volatus intends to pursue opportunities aligned with its capabilities as Canada advances the DDI and broader efforts to strengthen sovereign defence production, technology and operational readiness.

The Company views its selection as another important step in its strategy to establish an end-to-end Canadian capability spanning the development, manufacture, integration and operation of advanced uncrewed and autonomous systems.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company delivering intelligence and cargo solutions through piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems. With operations, training programs and strategic partnerships spanning multiple continents, Volatus supports government, defence and commercial customers worldwide. The Company leverages advanced technologies, remote operations expertise and aviation experience to solve complex operational challenges in demanding environments.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "seeks", "strategy" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For additional information, please contact:

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

https://volatusaerospace.com