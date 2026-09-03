Emergent BioSolutions Completes Repurchase of $75 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes

Repurchase reduces unsecured note balance to approximately $364.7 million

Management to discuss this key milestone and broader transformation progress at upcoming investor conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced that it has completed the repurchase of $75 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028 (the "Senior Unsecured Notes"), following authorization granted by its Board of Directors. In total, Emergent deployed approximately $68 million of cash for the repurchases, resulting in an average repurchase price of 90.6% of face value. Following completion of the repurchases, the outstanding aggregate principal balance of the Senior Unsecured Notes has been reduced to approximately $364.7 million.

"This bond repurchase reflects our continued discipline in deploying capital to strengthen Emergent's financial profile while maintaining flexibility to support our strategic growth priorities," said Joe Papa, president and CEO of Emergent. "The transactions were executed at attractive market levels, reduced our outstanding unsecured debt and further demonstrate our commitment to prudent balance sheet management as we continue advancing our multi-year transformation plan."

Emergent continues to maintain a strong cash position on its balance sheet and has access to an additional $50 million under its asset-based revolving loan facility, providing liquidity to support the company's ongoing key strategic priorities. The company also plans to continue to monitor market conditions and evaluate the optimal timing for refinancing the remaining outstanding Senior Unsecured Notes, which mature in August 2028.

Emergent management will discuss this important milestone, along with the company's broader transformation progress, at the following investor conferences:

21st Annual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, September 9, 2026





H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 14, 2026



Presentation and webcast to be held at 3:30 pm ET; register here . A replay will be made available on Emergent's Investor page







About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we've been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today's health challenges and tomorrow's threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our ability to opportunistically deploy capital, the potential refinancing of additional Senior Unsecured Notes and our multi-year transformation plan, are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words like "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events based on information that is currently available. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Readers should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from our expectations. Readers are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, as contained herein. Any such forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances.

There are a number of important factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by any forward-looking statements. Readers should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risks identified in our periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, when evaluating our forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Richard S. Lindahl

Executive Vice President, CFO

lindahlr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Assal Hellmer

Vice President, Communications

mediarelations@ebsi.com