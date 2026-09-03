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WKN: A41BM4 | ISIN: VGG0132V1215 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.09.26 | 21:53
0,926 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.09.2026 13:54 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AGM Group Holdings Inc.'s Full-Stack AI Storage Solutions Gain Traction, Expecting Significant Delivery Growth in H2 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH, "AGMH" or the "Company"), an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today provided an update on the latest commercialization progress in its AI infrastructure business and stated that it expects a significant increase in hardware delivery volumes and the scale of its related technical services in the second half of 2026.

Driven by surging demand for high-performance data storage from companies engaged in the research and development of large AI models and cloud computing service providers, AGMH's full-stack solutions, centered on "AI Storage + Compute Empowerment", are gaining traction across several key markets. On the hardware front, the Company has commenced mass production and delivery of all-flash servers. At the software-defined storage ("SDS") level, its solutions have achieved a high degree of compatibility with mainstream AI frameworks. Based on the solutions' competitive price-performance ratio and consistent throughput, the Company has reached business procurement and deployment intentions with several enterprise customers and regional computing centers regarding procurement and deployment.

"The positive market feedback on our AI storage solutions supports our strategic direction and execution," commented Dr. Bo Zhu, CEO of AGMH. "Currently, worldwide demand for hardware capable of supporting high-concurrency data interaction continues to rise. With our expanding global delivery network and reliable supply chain capabilities, we are confident in meeting our customers' rapidly growing needs for computing expansion. The anticipated increase in deliveries in the second half of 2026 is expected to support improvements in our profitability and strengthen our position in the global high-performance computing equipment market."

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC. is one of the few publicly-listed companies at US market with both ASIC chip design ("ASIC") and crypto miner ("Crypto") production capabilities and its released crypto miner has competitive product performance and parameters. For more information, please visit the Company's website at agmhgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:
AGM Group Holdings Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Email: ir@agmhgroup.com
Website: https://agmhgroup.com/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.