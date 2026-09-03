AGM Group Holdings Inc.'s Full-Stack AI Storage Solutions Gain Traction, Expecting Significant Delivery Growth in H2 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH, "AGMH" or the "Company"), an integrated technology company specializing in the assembling and sales of high-performance hardware and computing equipment, today provided an update on the latest commercialization progress in its AI infrastructure business and stated that it expects a significant increase in hardware delivery volumes and the scale of its related technical services in the second half of 2026.

Driven by surging demand for high-performance data storage from companies engaged in the research and development of large AI models and cloud computing service providers, AGMH's full-stack solutions, centered on "AI Storage + Compute Empowerment", are gaining traction across several key markets. On the hardware front, the Company has commenced mass production and delivery of all-flash servers. At the software-defined storage ("SDS") level, its solutions have achieved a high degree of compatibility with mainstream AI frameworks. Based on the solutions' competitive price-performance ratio and consistent throughput, the Company has reached business procurement and deployment intentions with several enterprise customers and regional computing centers regarding procurement and deployment.

"The positive market feedback on our AI storage solutions supports our strategic direction and execution," commented Dr. Bo Zhu, CEO of AGMH. "Currently, worldwide demand for hardware capable of supporting high-concurrency data interaction continues to rise. With our expanding global delivery network and reliable supply chain capabilities, we are confident in meeting our customers' rapidly growing needs for computing expansion. The anticipated increase in deliveries in the second half of 2026 is expected to support improvements in our profitability and strengthen our position in the global high-performance computing equipment market."

About AGM Group Holdings Inc.

AGM GROUP HOLDINGS INC. is one of the few publicly-listed companies at US market with both ASIC chip design ("ASIC") and crypto miner ("Crypto") production capabilities and its released crypto miner has competitive product performance and parameters. For more information, please visit the Company's website at agmhgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@agmhgroup.com

Website: https://agmhgroup.com/