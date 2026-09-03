3E Network Technology Group Limited: 3 E Network CEO Continues to Increase His Stake, Reflecting Confidence in the Company's AI Strategy and Operational Results

HONG KONG, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the "Company" or "3 E Network"), a business-to-business ("B2B") information technology ("IT") business solutions provider, committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an entity controlled by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tingjun Yang. Under the agreement, the Company will conduct a $1 million private placement with the entity.

The proceeds from this private placement will be used for general working capital purposes to support the Company's ongoing research, development, and commercialization efforts relating to AI computing chips and embodied AI applications. This investment further aligns management's financial interests with those of shareholders over the long term.

Recent Strategic and Operational Milestones

This private placement follows a series of recent operational milestones. Since June 2026, the Company has advanced initiatives across several core business areas in support of its broader AI strategy:

Advancement in Edge AI and Robotics: Following the signing of a strategic framework agreement with California-based Aladdin Alaris AI in June, the Company's R&D team finalized a custom edge AI SoC architecture for smart robots in July and advanced the development of a proprietary AI SaaS platform. These initiatives provide a technological foundation for the commercialization of embodied AI terminals. Validation of Cloud AI Storage Architecture: In August, the Company's Chip Business Unit developed initial system-level micro-architecture specifications for its AI Storage Controller and completed preliminary validation of core data flow algorithms, advancing its data-center AI infrastructure capabilities. Development of a Green AI Data Center in Finland: Aligned with the Company's vision of "AI and energy symbiosis," the AI Data Center project in Finland is proceeding as planned. By combining green energy with efficient cooling technologies, the project is expected to provide infrastructure support for the Company's full-stack AI strategy. Hardware Distribution Order: While advancing technology R&D, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, 3e Network Technology Company Limited, recently secured an enterprise-grade memory hardware sales order valued at approximately $1.2 million. The operating cash flow generated by the Company's hardware distribution business provides financial support for its overall operations.

Management Commentary

Dr. Tingjun Yang, Chief Executive Officer of 3 E Network, stated: "We are at an important stage in our development. My decision to participate in this private placement is driven by my confidence in 3 E Network's strategic roadmap. Our recent progress reflects our long-term strategic planning and execution."

Dr. Yang continued: "Our custom edge AI SoCs for embodied AI applications, cloud AI storage controllers designed to address data bottlenecks for large AI models, and green AI data center project in Finland are key components of the cohesive AI ecosystem we are building. Simultaneously, our recent core hardware distribution order demonstrates our ability to maintain commercial revenue streams while pursuing technological breakthroughs."

"Our balanced business model provides resilience," Dr. Yang added. "My decision to participate in this private placement reflects my confidence in the intrinsic value of our underlying technological assets and commercial potential. This new capital will support our ongoing operations and strategic objectives. We remain focused on executing our 'hardware-software synergy' strategy and are committed to creating sustainable, long-term shareholder value."

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business ("B2B") information technology ("IT") business solutions provider committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure solutions provider. It upholds the industry consensus of "AI and energy symbiosis" and has a strong vision in the field of energy investment. The Company's business comprises two main portfolios: the data center operation services portfolio and the software development portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://3emask.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect the Company's future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

3 E Network Technology Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ird@3emask.com

Website: https://3emask.com/