Outdoor Holding Company Names Greg Arnold Vice President of Software Development

Veteran engineering leader to advance platform modernization and the disciplined, AI-enabled evolution of GunBroker's software development organization

Atlanta, Ga., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Holding Company, parent of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting, and related products, today announced the appointment of Greg Arnold as Vice President of Software Development. Arnold will lead GunBroker's software engineering organization, with responsibility for platform modernization, product development and the ongoing scalability, security and reliability of the GunBroker.com marketplace.

Reporting directly to Outdoor Holding Company Chairman and CEO Steve Urvan, Arnold will set the technical direction for the GunBroker platform and lead the engineering organization through its next stage of evolution. He will change not just what the team builds, but how it builds. That work spans the full software development lifecycle: continuing to modernize the platform, shortening the path from idea to production, and deepening the observability and operational rigor that keep a high-volume marketplace fast and dependable, with delivery speed, quality and reliability tracked against engineering health metrics. Arnold will also lead the disciplined adoption of AI within the engineering organization, applied across the development lifecycle under clear standards for security, intellectual property protection, code quality and responsible use.

The appointment supports the execution priorities the Company outlined with its first quarter fiscal 2027 results: growing marketplace activity and market share, expanding transaction monetization through value-added services, protecting the Company's reset cost structure through disciplined hiring and return-based investment, and deploying AI where it can produce measurable improvements in listing quality, customer-service efficiency, transaction friction and conversion.

"Technology is central to how we continue to evolve GunBroker and serve our buyers and sellers," said Steve Urvan, Chairman and CEO of Outdoor Holding Company. "Our operating philosophy is simple: Continuous Improvement. Disciplined Growth. Greg embodies both. He has led large engineering organizations through complex platform transformations while staying close to the technology itself, and over the past year he has been hands-on building and operating production software with AI. His experience with high-availability transactional platforms, engineering discipline and the practical, governed use of AI maps directly to where we are taking GunBroker: a faster, more reliable platform that expands monetization through value-added services and deploys AI where it produces measurable improvements for our buyers and sellers."

Arnold brings more than 26 years of technology and engineering experience from Lumen Technologies, where he most recently led a 140-person distributed organization spanning software engineering, site reliability and production operations for Lumen's Network as a Service platform. At Lumen, he modernized enterprise ordering and provisioning systems, launched an external API marketplace supporting more than two billion API calls per month, and built the company's data science organization from the ground up. Since then, Arnold has worked hands-on developing and operating production software built with AI agents, establishing governance, evaluation and human-review practices for their responsible use.

"GunBroker has built an extraordinary marketplace and technology platform over more than two decades," said Arnold. "The opportunity now is to pair that foundation with a modern engineering operating model that balances innovation with reliability. That means continuing to modernize the platform, strengthening how we plan, build, test, release and operate software, and applying AI across the development lifecycle with the evaluation, governance and human review it requires. Done with discipline, that evolution makes us faster, more reliable and better able to serve our buyers and sellers."

Arnold holds a B.S. in Information Technology from Purdue University Global and served as a nuclear electronics technician in the United States Navy.

About Outdoor Holding Company

Outdoor Holding Company is the publicly traded parent and operator of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Third-party sellers list items on the site and federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Firearms sold through the marketplace are transferred through federally licensed firearms dealers in accordance with applicable law. Launched in 1999, the GunBroker.com website is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, shooting accessories and outdoor gear online. GunBroker promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. GunBroker.com is operated by Outdoors Online, LLC, a subsidiary of Outdoor Holding Company (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP). For more information, visit: www.gunbroker.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's platform modernization, technology and AI initiatives and their anticipated benefits. Forward-looking statements are based only on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Investors should review the risks and uncertainties described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026 and additional disclosures the Company makes in its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contacts

For investors:

Darrow Associates

Phone: (917) 886-9071

IR@outdoorholding.com

Source: Outdoor Holding Company