HTEC Momentum, the product and design practice within HTEC Group, has earned honors at the UX Design Awards 2026 for its work with Zingtree and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Presented by the International Design Center Berlin (IDZ), the global competition celebrates excellence in user experience design across industries, with the 2026 shortlist including 195 projects across 46 countries.

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HTEC Momentum, the product and design practice within HTEC Group, has earned honors at the UX Design Awards 2026 for its work with Zingtree and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Presented by the International Design Center Berlin (IDZ), the global competition celebrates excellence in user experience design across industries, with the 2026 shortlist including 195 projects across 46 countries.

Honored in the product category, the Zingtree project tackles a fundamental design challenge in enterprise AI: making agentic systems usable, controllable, and accountable for the people managing customer experience. HTEC Momentum redesigned the experience behind Zing, bringing AI reasoning, business rules, enterprise systems, governance controls, and human oversight into one coherent platform. The result enables customer teams to design and manage complex workflows that can move beyond answering questions to completing customer service processes end to end.

HTEC Momentum also received recognition for its work with the DAR, whose redesigned membership application experience earned the Public Choice Award. Momentum helped transform a document-heavy process into a guided digital experience, allowing prospective members to navigate genealogy research, application requirements, and supporting materials with greater ease and confidence. Informed by research with prospective members, officers, and staff, and validated through rigorous usability testing, the new experience makes a comprehensive process feel more intuitive at every stage.

"Acknowledgment like this is meaningful because it reflects the consistency of the work," said Carsten Wierwille, Chief Product and Design Officer at HTEC. "This marks our third consecutive year of being honored at the UX Design Awards, which tells us we're continuing to move in the right direction. Across very different projects, the goal remains the same: helping people navigate complexity through experiences that feel useful and intuitive from the very first interaction. Backed by HTEC's engineering and AI expertise, we're able to carry that thinking all the way from product strategy to real-world delivery."

The recognition reflects HTEC Momentum's approach to product development, where strategy, product thinking, design, and engineering work as one connected system. While Zingtree and DAR serve very different audiences, both projects began with the same objective: understanding the people behind the experience and translating that insight into products that are intuitive to use, technically sound, and built to deliver measurable outcomes.

About HTEC Momentum:

HTEC Momentum is the product and design practice within HTEC Group, a global AI-first provider of complex software and hardware embedded design and engineering services. Formerly known as Momentum Design Lab, LLC, we have been building digital products for over 24 years born and raised in Silicon Valley, championing user experience before UX was a recognized discipline.

Now operating as HTEC Momentum, the practice brings together the deep product thinking and human-centered design roots of Momentum Design Lab with the global engineering scale of HTEC. The result is an end-to-end capability: strategy, product management, design, and AI-native software development under one roof.

Whether you knew us as Momentum Design Lab or you're meeting us as HTEC Momentum, the approach is the same. Ask the hard questions first. Build the right thing second.

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Contacts:

Momentum and HTEC Media Relations:

media@htecgroup.com

www.htec.com