Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bitcoin: Diese 4 Signale entscheiden über Bullenmarkt oder Falle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RFDZ | ISIN: KYG8701T1388 | Ticker-Symbol: TC2A
Tradegate
03.09.26 | 14:48
1,860 Euro
-1,59 % -0,030
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8652,00015:57
1,8702,00015:55
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 14:36 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TCL Advances Its Smartphone Ambition with the P80 Series at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and display technology, today unveiled the TCL P80 Series at IFA 2026. Comprising the TCL P80 Ultra, TCL P80 Pro and TCL P80, the series responds to different smartphone priorities with three clearly defined experiences spanning mobile photography, display comfort, everyday performance and slim design.

Building on the NXTPAPER AMOLED display experience introduced at MWC 2026, TCL is now bringing the technology to the TCL P80 Ultra and TCL P80 Pro. Combining the vivid color and deep contrast of AMOLED with NXTPAPER technologies designed to reduce glare and blue-light exposure, both devices support more comfortable viewing throughout the day. Developed through TCL's specialist mobile and display capabilities, this experience is complemented by advanced photography, strong performance and dependable battery life, creating an even more complete premium mobile proposition.

The TCL P80 Ultra is TCL's strongest offering to date and leads the series with a dedicated 50MP 3× periscope telephoto camera, giving users greater freedom to frame distant subjects, portraits and street scenes. The TCL P80 Pro offers a balanced combination of a 1.5K NXTPAPER AMOLED display, versatile imaging, a 5800mAh battery[1] and storage of up to 512GB[2]. Completing the series, the TCL P80 brings a slim profile and a large 1.5K AMOLED display to users looking for an accessible smartphone built around everyday essentials.

"Today's smartphone should do more than keep people switched on. It should help them switch effortlessly between capturing a distant moment, reading on the commute, managing work and enjoying entertainment, while making it easier to switch off when they choose," said Stefan Streit, Chief Marketing Officer at TCL Europe. "With the P80 Ultra, we are introducing TCL's most advanced smartphone to date, bringing together our latest NXTPAPER AMOLED display technology, advanced photography, strong performance and dependable battery life in one complete premium experience. Across the wider P80 Series, we are advancing our ambition to bring more premium mobile experiences and practical value to more people, while remaining mindful of their digital wellbeing."

TCL P80 Ultra: Bring Distant Moments Closer

The TCL P80 Ultra is built for people who want more freedom when capturing distant moments. Its standout feature is a 50MP 3× periscope telephoto camera with optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS + EIS), making it easier to zoom in on faraway subjects while keeping images sharp and steady. The camera system also includes a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and OIS + EIS, an 8MP autofocus ultra-wide camera for wider scenes, and a 32MP front camera for clear selfies and video calls.

Together, the P80 Series draws on TCL's 27 years of mobile communications experience, reinforcing its position as a professional smartphone brand while making premium mobile technology accessible to more consumers.

Product configurations, colors, accessories, pricing and availability may vary by market and sales channel.

About TCL Mobile

TCL Mobile specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions.

For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile

[1] The stated battery capacity is the typical value. Actual battery life and performance may vary according to device settings, network conditions, usage patterns and other factors.

[2] Memory configurations, storage options, colors, features and product availability may vary by country, market and sales channel.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-advances-its-smartphone-ambition-with-the-p80-series-at-ifa-2026-302868624.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.