TCL Advances Its Smartphone Ambition with the P80 Series at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and display technology, today unveiled the TCL P80 Series at IFA 2026. Comprising the TCL P80 Ultra, TCL P80 Pro and TCL P80, the series responds to different smartphone priorities with three clearly defined experiences spanning mobile photography, display comfort, everyday performance and slim design.

Building on the NXTPAPER AMOLED display experience introduced at MWC 2026, TCL is now bringing the technology to the TCL P80 Ultra and TCL P80 Pro. Combining the vivid color and deep contrast of AMOLED with NXTPAPER technologies designed to reduce glare and blue-light exposure, both devices support more comfortable viewing throughout the day. Developed through TCL's specialist mobile and display capabilities, this experience is complemented by advanced photography, strong performance and dependable battery life, creating an even more complete premium mobile proposition.

The TCL P80 Ultra is TCL's strongest offering to date and leads the series with a dedicated 50MP 3× periscope telephoto camera, giving users greater freedom to frame distant subjects, portraits and street scenes. The TCL P80 Pro offers a balanced combination of a 1.5K NXTPAPER AMOLED display, versatile imaging, a 5800mAh battery[1] and storage of up to 512GB[2]. Completing the series, the TCL P80 brings a slim profile and a large 1.5K AMOLED display to users looking for an accessible smartphone built around everyday essentials.

"Today's smartphone should do more than keep people switched on. It should help them switch effortlessly between capturing a distant moment, reading on the commute, managing work and enjoying entertainment, while making it easier to switch off when they choose," said Stefan Streit, Chief Marketing Officer at TCL Europe. "With the P80 Ultra, we are introducing TCL's most advanced smartphone to date, bringing together our latest NXTPAPER AMOLED display technology, advanced photography, strong performance and dependable battery life in one complete premium experience. Across the wider P80 Series, we are advancing our ambition to bring more premium mobile experiences and practical value to more people, while remaining mindful of their digital wellbeing."

TCL P80 Ultra: Bring Distant Moments Closer

The TCL P80 Ultra is built for people who want more freedom when capturing distant moments. Its standout feature is a 50MP 3× periscope telephoto camera with optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS + EIS), making it easier to zoom in on faraway subjects while keeping images sharp and steady. The camera system also includes a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and OIS + EIS, an 8MP autofocus ultra-wide camera for wider scenes, and a 32MP front camera for clear selfies and video calls.

Together, the P80 Series draws on TCL's 27 years of mobile communications experience, reinforcing its position as a professional smartphone brand while making premium mobile technology accessible to more consumers.

Product configurations, colors, accessories, pricing and availability may vary by market and sales channel.

About TCL Mobile

TCL Mobile specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions.

For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile

[1] The stated battery capacity is the typical value. Actual battery life and performance may vary according to device settings, network conditions, usage patterns and other factors.

[2] Memory configurations, storage options, colors, features and product availability may vary by country, market and sales channel.

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