Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives Repeat Order from Established Canadian Manufacturer for Beamer B-Series Laser Marking System

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a developer of laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced the receipt of a purchase order from an established Canadian manufacturer for a Beamer B-Series FB23 laser marking system and accompanying fume extraction unit. The order was placed by a returning Beamer customer that is upgrading from an earlier-generation Beamer system to the Company's latest-generation marking platform.

The purchase reflects a customer relationship that predates Laser Photonics' acquisition of Beamer Laser Marking Systems and a legacy system that has remained in production service for over a decade. The repeat purchase from an established Canadian manufacturer underscores the international appeal of Beamer's U.S.-built laser marking technology and the confidence customers place in Laser Photonics' industrial solutions. Beamer systems are designed and assembled in the United States and engineered around long service life, industrial reliability, and precision performance.

The B-Series is a current-generation, industrial-grade platform built for high-volume production environments, delivering permanent, micron-level marking for product identification, traceability, branding, and other manufacturing applications. The FB23 configuration pairs a 20-watt fiber laser with a compact footprint and accommodates parts up to 13.5 inches in height. Its modular architecture, removable side panels, and automation-ready design allow the system to be configured with autofocus, automated doors, rotary systems, and machine vision, enabling customers to adapt the platform as production requirements evolve rather than replace it.

Management Commentary

"When a manufacturer comes back to the same platform after years of production use, we believe that is the strongest endorsement a system can receive," said Ann Tewari, Interim President of Laser Photonics. "This customer ran an earlier-generation Beamer system in a demanding production environment and chose Beamer again as their requirements advanced. That is a direct reflection of the durability and precision our marking systems are built to deliver."

"It also speaks to the reach of our technology," added Tewari. "Beamer systems are designed and assembled in the United States and deployed by manufacturers across North America and international markets. The B-Series was engineered to grow with our customers through automation, vision, and rotary options, and we believe that flexibility positions Beamer well for continued adoption across industrial manufacturing."

For more information about the Beamer B-Series line of laser marking systems, please visit the Beamer B-Series product page.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is developer of laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the potential for additional Beamer system orders, the anticipated benefits and performance of the Company's B-Series laser marking platform, continued adoption of the Company's marking technology across industrial manufacturing, and the Company's ability to expand its presence in North American and international markets. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-receives-repeat-order-from-established-canadian-manufa-1216181