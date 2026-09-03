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ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2026 14:38 Uhr
106 Leser
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Markiplier Makes Strategic Investment in Strada

Markiplier Makes Strategic Investment in Strada
Eager to help fellow creators "ditch the cloud"

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Technology company Strada, which uses a proprietary peer-to-peer network for remote video editing workflows, announced today a significant investment from Mark Fischbach, the famed content creator, filmmaker, and actor known professionally as Markiplier. This investment coincides with rapid growth in Strada's global users, all of whom are achieving results that are impossible with cloud-based alternatives. Frequently described by users as "absolutely game changing," Strada will be on display at the upcoming IBC Trade Show in Amsterdam (September 11 - 14, Hall 7 Stand 7.A60).

"The paradox of cloud storage is that it should have gotten cheaper and easier as the years go by, but it's bizarrely done the exact opposite. Another TB shouldn't cost me another $10/month," says Fischbach. "My local storage has grown and gotten faster, but I can't leverage it properly with editors all over the world. Strada bridges that gap and does it in a way that makes working together easier than ever. There is no qualifier, it just does that. Strada for life."

Strada's patented remote editing and collaboration software allows video content teams to access, share, edit, and review large video files stored on local drives anywhere in the world. With Strada's software, customers can eliminate all file upload wait times as well as their monthly cloud storage subscriptions. Strada supports independent creators as well as media teams at Fortune 500 companies.

"As content creators ourselves, we know cloud-based solutions are not meeting the needs of remote creative teams: uploads are slow, workflows are complicated, and cloud storage is expensive," says Strada Co-founder Michael Cioni. "We set out to build an intuitive software application that utilizes computers & storage our customers already own, and we're thrilled that Mark found Strada as a solution for his team."

In the coming months, the Strada team will use this investment to accelerate its feature roll-out - including a review & approval experience, remote drive syncing and enhanced mobile capabilities - as well as commence marketing initiatives with Mark.

"Strada is exactly what creatives need," says Fischbach.

About Strada

Strada is a Los Angeles-based software company revolutionizing file access, editing, and collaboration for video content teams. Founded by brothers Michael and Peter Cioni in 2023, Strada enables customers to convert their local media storage into a globally-accessible private network, helping them save time, cut costs, and streamline collaboration workflows, especially with remote teams. The Company's patented technology, a distributed architecture that leverages peer-to-peer connectivity instead of centralized cloud infrastructure, has already been downloaded by more than 12,000 users around the globe since launching. Download Strada for free at www.strada.tech.

Michael Cioni (L), Mark Fischbach (C), Peter Cioni (R)

###

Media Contacts
Peter Cioni
press@strada.tech

SOURCE: Strada



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/markiplier-makes-strategic-investment-in-strada-1215929

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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