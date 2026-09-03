Si-Ware Systems Advances Physical AI Strategy with Dr. Luis Sentis as Scientific Advisor

Dr. Sentis will offer guidance on sensing technology and product direction

Advisory engagement brings an expert perspective to Si-Ware's Physical AI & Material Intelligence strategy

Sensing technologies will help intelligent machines better understand materials, composition, quality, and surrounding conditions

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Si-Ware Systems, a global deep-tech innovation company specializing in sensing and AI technologies that bridge the physical and digital worlds, today announced that University of Texas professor Dr. Luis Sentis has joined the company as an independent Scientific Advisor. The advisory engagement comes as Si-Ware advances its Physical AI & material intelligence strategy, where reliable, real-time perception of the physical world can support the next generation of smart machines.

Si-Ware's capabilities span spectral sensing, sensor control, sensing fusion, and AI with a focus on helping machines better understand material and gas composition, condition, quality, and chemical presence. Dr. Sentis's experience in advanced control and embodied intelligence will offer an independent perspective as Si-Ware considers how its sensing technology and product direction can address practical requirements for intelligent machines.

"Si-Ware's role in Physical AI is to help give machines an additional layer of material perception, so they can better understand the materials and conditions around them," said Mostafa Medhat, Chief Commercial Officer of Si-Ware Systems. "Dr. Sentis brings a thoughtful understanding of how advanced systems perceive, decide, and act. His independent guidance will help us consider practical requirements as we develop our sensing roadmap for Physical Intelligence applications."

"Reliable information about the physical world is fundamental to how intelligent systems make decisions," said Dr. Luis Sentis, Scientific Advisor to Si-Ware Systems. "Si-Ware Systems' spectral sensing solutions may add useful information about composition, condition, and the presence of substances that other machine senses may not capture. I look forward to offering an independent perspective as Si-Ware explores these capabilities for Physical Intelligence applications."

Dr. Luis Sentis is a Professor of Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics at The University of Texas at Austin, Former Chair of Good Systems, and co-founder of Apptronik and AIVE. He leads research at UT Austin on human-centered intelligent systems, and his work spans advanced control, embodied intelligence, and Physical Intelligence. He earned his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and received the NASA Elite Team Award for his contributions at NASA's Johnson Space Center.

Learn More about Si-Ware Systems' Physical AI Strategy: https://www.si-ware.com/lp/physical-ai-still-cant-perceive-what-matters

About Si-Ware Systems

Si-Ware Systems is a global deep-tech innovation company delivering ready-to-deploy products and custom-developed solutions that bridge the physical and digital worlds. The company combines sensors, devices, software, and system-level intelligence to deliver integrated sensing solutions.

For more information, visit website www.si-ware.com or contact: press@si-ware.com

SOURCE: Si-Ware Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/si-ware-systems-advances-physical-ai-strategy-with-dr.-luis-sentis-as-scientific-1216069