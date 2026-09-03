Luxcore II Inc: Luxcore AI Factory Reserve Offering Connects Reserved AI Compute to Auditable Infrastructure Economics

New offering unifies photonic connectivity, policy-governed orchestration and verifiable compute delivery for enterprise customers, strategic partners and institutional capital

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Luxcore II, Inc. today introduced the Luxcore AI Factory Reserve offering for reserved, policy-governed AI compute capacity across distributed AI Factory clusters. The offering is designed to connect capacity reservation, AI workload control and authenticated delivery records through one coordinated architecture.

AI infrastructure is becoming a major global capital requirement, yet much of the industry still measures delivery through GPU-hours, provider invoices and conventional service reports. A GPU-hour records elapsed time on named hardware; by itself, it does not establish useful work delivered, comparable performance across accelerator generations, energy consumed or whether an authorized third party can reproduce the commercial result.

"Enterprise customers need more than access to AI accelerators, and institutional capital needs more than a hardware-time invoice," said Gerald Ramdeen, Chief Executive Officer of Luxcore. "The Luxcore AI Factory Reserve offering is designed to connect reserved capacity, physical performance and settlement in one evidence chain - from silicon to cash."

One coordinated infrastructure asset across multiple AI Factories

The Luxcore AI Factory Reserve architecture brings together four connected layers:

Luxcore Secure Photonic Fabric (LSF): Connects participating AI Factory clusters. LambdaRouter/LRG7 is designed to support protected wavelength corridors, optical-performance monitoring and resilient inter-site connectivity.

NeuroTrust AiOS: Evaluates workload requirements, trust, site conditions, network performance, capacity, energy and contractual policies before authorizing placement or continuity actions for eligible AI workloads.

Compute Capacity Purchase Agreement (CCPA): Defines how capacity is reserved, measured and settled using normalized compute units, measured performance, service quality, energy and contracted options.

Yield I: Transforms verified delivery and payment data into machine-readable receivables and technical-control records that authorized capital providers may consider during independent underwriting and asset monitoring.

RESERVE > METER > ATTEST > NORMALIZE > SETTLE

Value across the AI infrastructure ecosystem

Enterprise customers: The offering is designed to provide clearer access to long-duration AI capacity, policy controls and independently examinable records of performance, availability, energy and service quality.

Strategic partners: AI Factory operators, utilities, network providers and technology partners can coordinate prequalified AI compute capacity across locations while preserving each site's local accelerator architecture. For verified utility or facility events, a common record can connect the physical response with what happened to eligible AI compute workloads.

Institutional capital: Signed session records can preserve the relationship among reserved capacity, delivered compute, performance, energy, pricing and technical-covenant data. This evidence does not replace credit, collateral, legal or investment diligence; it is designed to give those processes a stronger operating foundation.

Why now

In August, NVIDIA announced independent financing platforms with Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs and KKR designed to mobilize more than $500 billion in third-party capital for AI infrastructure over time. Luxcore believes the announcement reinforces the need for provider-neutral measurement and independently reproducible operating evidence.

Luxcore is a member of NVIDIA Inception , NVIDIA's program for technology startups. Membership provides access to technical and ecosystem resources; it does not constitute NVIDIA endorsement of Luxcore or the Luxcore AI Factory Reserve offering, or participation in NVIDIA's announced financing platforms.

Design-partner engagement

Luxcore is inviting qualified enterprise compute buyers, AI Factory operators, infrastructure providers, utilities, network partners and institutional-capital organizations to participate in architecture validation, pilot development and initial capacity-reservation discussions. To request an executive briefing, visit www.luxcore.com .

About Luxcore

Luxcore II, Inc. is developing AI infrastructure for distributed, policy-governed and verifiable AI compute. Its architecture combines photonic interconnection, trusted AI workload orchestration, normalized compute measurement, attestation and commercial settlement to help multiple AI Factory clusters operate as one coordinated AI infrastructure asset.

IP AND IMPORTANT NOTICE. Certain technologies underlying the Luxcore AI Factory Reserve offering are patent-pending. Product capabilities remain subject to technical validation, commercial agreements, infrastructure availability, customer requirements and applicable approvals. Financing references do not represent a commitment, underwriting approval or assurance of financeability. This announcement is informational and is not an offer to sell or solicitation to purchase securities or another financial instrument.

TRADEMARK NOTICE. Luxcore, Luxcore AI Factory Reserve, Luxcore Secure Photonic Fabric, LambdaRouter, LRG7, NeuroTrust AiOS, CCPA and Yield I are trademarks or claimed trademarks of Luxcore II, Inc. NVIDIA and NVIDIA Inception are trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation.

MEDIA & STRATEGIC INQUIRIES

Tamer Yacoub

Vice President, Strategic Alliances

Luxcore II, Inc.

press@luxcore.com

+1 866-426-5892 (866-426-LUXC)

SOURCE: Luxcore II Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/luxcore-ai-factory-reservetm-offering-connects-reserved-ai-comput-1216075