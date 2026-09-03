Olenox Industries Inc.: Olenox Industries Strengthens Capital Structure With More Than $5.25 Million Conversion to Common Equity

Company Converts More Than $750,000 of Debt into Equity and Approximately $4.5 Million of Series C Preferred Stock into Common Shares

CONROE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:OLOX) ("Olenox" or the "Company"), an integrated energy and infrastructure company, today announced that more than $750,000 of outstanding debt and approximately $4.5 million in stated value of Series C Preferred Stock have been converted into shares of the Company's common stock since June 2026, strengthening the Company's balance sheet and capital structure.

The debt conversions reduced outstanding indebtedness by more than $750,000, while the conversion of approximately $4.5 million of Series C Preferred Stock into common shares further simplifies the Company's capital structure and reduces its outstanding preferred equity.

The transactions represent an important step in Olenox's ongoing efforts to reduce outstanding indebtedness, simplify its capital structure and improve financial flexibility as the Company continues executing its broader growth strategy.

"Converting more than $5.25 million of debt and preferred stock into common equity is a meaningful accomplishment for Olenox and represents another important step in strengthening our financial foundation," said Michael McLaren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Olenox Industries. "We have been very deliberate about improving our capital structure while continuing to build and expand the Company. These conversions further simplify our capital structure and provide us with greater financial flexibility as we move forward with our growth strategy."

The conversions have taken place over the past several months as part of management's broader focus on strengthening the Company's financial position while advancing Olenox's energy and infrastructure initiatives.

"We believe the Olenox of today is fundamentally stronger than it was at the beginning of the year," McLaren added. "We are building the Company operationally while simultaneously working to strengthen it financially. We believe those efforts together are creating a much stronger platform for Olenox's next phase of growth."

The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to further strengthen its financial position and capital structure while advancing its strategic initiatives across energy production, power generation, infrastructure and digital compute.

About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:OLOX) is an integrated energy and infrastructure company focused on acquiring, developing and operating assets across the oil and natural gas, energy services, power generation, modular infrastructure and digital-compute sectors. Through its subsidiaries, Olenox is building a vertically integrated platform designed to connect energy resources with power-intensive infrastructure while delivering engineered and modular solutions across industrial markets.

For more information, visit www.olenox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "potential" or similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and capital structure; reduce outstanding financial obligations; improve financial flexibility; execute its broader growth strategy; advance its energy and infrastructure initiatives; and position the Company for future growth.

Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates, expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully execute its business and growth strategies; the availability of financing; market and economic conditions; the Company's ability to manage its capital structure and remaining financial obligations; the Company's ability to successfully develop its energy, power-generation and digital-infrastructure projects; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of its date, and Olenox undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations

investors@olenox.com

Media Contact

Rona Menashe

Guttman Associates PR & Marketing

Rona@GuttmanPR.com

SOURCE: Olenox Industries Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/olenox-industries-strengthens-capital-structure-with-more-than-5.25-mi-1216184