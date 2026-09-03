Southwire 2025 Sustainability Report: Emissions Reduction Initiatives

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Southwire reduces emissions through multipronged investments that support our sustainability goals and broader corporate strategy. These efforts reinforce our commitments to operational excellence, site efficiency, workplace safety and product quality, while reducing Southwire's carbon footprint and minimizing our environmental impact.

In 2025, we advanced key emissions reduction initiatives and reinforced our approach through strong sustainability oversight at our facilities. We conducted a series of energy assessments for each manufacturing site, using the results to develop site-specific energy roadmaps to guide sustainability efforts for the next two to five years. We also continue to deploy our Sustainability Playbook across all facilities, which guides our teams on sustainability fundamentals, including key culture, technology and programmatic initiatives.

Embracing Renewable Energy

As leaders in the re-electrification of America, we leverage alternative and renewable energy sources in our own operations. We continue to advance renewable energy initiatives across our facilities, from contracting renewable energy credits (RECs) to installing on-site solar. We continued construction on a new solar power installation at our North Campus in Carrollton, Georgia, which is expected to begin providing power to our facility in late 2026.

We expect participation in Georgia Power's CRSP program to offset more than 6% of our total footprint.

Through our partnership with the Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative, our Carrollton Southwire Continuous Rod (SCR) plant is powered with 100% renewable electricity. Additionally, in 2025, we activated our contract with Georgia Power's Customer Renewable Supply Procurement (CRSP) program, through which we subscribe to the utility's renewable electricity allocation program. Leveraging utility green power programs is part of Southwire's multi-tiered strategy to reduce emissions, and we expect participation in Georgia Power's CRSP program to offset more than 6% of our total footprint. Over the course of 2025, CRSP credits helped reduce costs, support renewable initiatives and advance progress toward our emissions targets.

Growing Green Through Facility Expansions & Improvements

Over the course of the year, we deployed a range of expansion projects and facility upgrades that increased our capacity to meet evolving customer needs while also supporting energy efficiency and emissions reduction. We design all new and expanded facilities to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification in collaboration with third-party partners. In addition, all expansion projects include EV charging stations to support team members and visitors who drive EVs.

At our plant in Heflin, Alabama, we began an expansion project to increase Southwire's core wire and cable operations capacity. The facility, slated to open in 2027, will include comfort cooling and other modernizations that support team member safety and well-being, as well as a rainwater collection system to support designated facility operations.

We also celebrated the opening of a new industrial plant at our campus in Bremen, Indiana, which includes four manufacturing facilities and serves some of the company's largest customers. The facility became the first Southwire building expansion to achieve LEED Silver certification.

Aligning Product Innovation with Sustainable Operations

Southwire's new W.M. Berry Innovation Center opened in 2025, significantly expanding our R&D footprint. The Center supports innovation across our product portfolio and helps power the grid of the future. It was built with sustainability front of mind, helping to reduce the environmental impacts of our operations. The Center earned LEED Silver certification and features geothermal heating and cooling, as well as daylight LED panels, to improve energy efficiency. In addition to the sustainable construction features in the new facility, our existing Cofer R&D Center was previously modernized with geothermal energy and an updated HVAC system.

Facility Upgrades Focused on Energy Efficiency

We continue to upgrade equipment and infrastructure at our existing facilities to increase energy efficiency, reinforce site safety and bolster productivity. These upgrades help to drive operational efficiencies that reduce costs to our business.

Through this project to replace aging melters, we anticipate reducing the plant's energy consumption by an estimated 205,000 dekatherms of natural gas.

In 2025, we introduced new equipment upgrade projects across our facilities, including a multi-year melting efficiency initiative at our aluminum rod plant in Hawesville, Kentucky. The project, currently in development, aims to replace aging melters - which heat raw materials in our manufacturing process - with equipment that uses regenerative burner technology to recover and reuse heat that would otherwise be wasted. Through this project, we anticipate reducing the plant's energy consumption by an estimated 205,000 dekatherms of natural gas. This would reduce Southwire's carbon footprint by an estimated 11,000 metric tons per year.

We also made progress on ongoing equipment upgrade initiatives, including:

Implementing a green hydrogen ecosystem at our new distribution center in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, which is expected to displace about 500 metric tons of CO2 per year from our direct operations.

Conducting a pilot to convert shunt trucks, which we use to transport materials within and between our facilities, from diesel to electric power.

To learn more about Southwire's emissions reduction initiatives and to view the full 2025 Sustainability Report, visit https://southwire.com/sustainability.

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SOURCE: Southwire

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/southwire-2025-sustainability-report-emissions-reduction-initiatives-1216235