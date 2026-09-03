Antea Group USA Named Accredited EcoVadis Consulting Partner

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Antea Group USA is proud to announce that it has been named an Accredited EcoVadis Consulting Partner by EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains. Accredited EcoVadis Consulting Partners are formally equipped to help businesses complete sustainability assessments, review performance results, and strengthen programs across Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement practices.

Accredited EcoVadis Consulting Partners are selected based on their experience and expertise and complete rigorous training on the EcoVadis methodology and assessment process through the EcoVadis Academy. To qualify, partners must demonstrate a strong understanding of environmental, ethical, and human rights issues and regulations, and complete an EcoVadis assessment for their own business.

As an environmental, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) firm, Antea Group USA has helped organizations navigate complex environmental, social, and governance (ESG) challenges for the past 40 years. As regulatory expectations and stakeholder scrutiny continue to grow, organizations are seeking trusted advisors to help them strengthen sustainability and health and safety programs, improve transparency, and effectively communicate ESG performance.

"Our EcoVadis capabilities, combined with our EHS&S services, enable us to help clients strengthen both their overall ESG performance and the credibility of the information they share with stakeholders," said Sarah King, Consultant, Corporate Reporting and Disclosure Services Lead at Antea Group USA. "We help our clients not only complete a questionnaire, but we help them understand and interpret the scorecard results to take meaningful action within their own operations as well as within their value chain."

As an Accredited EcoVadis Consulting Partner, Antea Group USA can support organizations through:

Assessment Completion, Awareness, and Compliance

Post-Assessment Review, Strategic Integration, and Efficiency

Enabling Buyers with Program Launch, Setup, and Network Engagement

Supporting Buyers with Advanced Value Chain Performance, and Driving Impact

The accreditation complements Antea Group USA's growing portfolio of sustainability services, including sustainability reporting, greenhouse gas inventories, climate strategy, supply chain engagement, corporate reporting and disclosure, and its recently launched limited assurance support service.

To learn more about Antea Group USA's Sustainability services, visit: https://us.anteagroup.com/practices/sustainability-consulting

About Antea Group USA

AnteaGroup is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.

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Contact Info:

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SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/antea-group-usa-named-accredited-ecovadis-consulting-partner-1216236