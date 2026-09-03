Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bitcoin: Diese 4 Signale entscheiden über Bullenmarkt oder Falle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2026 14:38 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Antea Group USA Named Accredited EcoVadis Consulting Partner

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Antea Group USA is proud to announce that it has been named an Accredited EcoVadis Consulting Partner by EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains. Accredited EcoVadis Consulting Partners are formally equipped to help businesses complete sustainability assessments, review performance results, and strengthen programs across Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement practices.

Accredited EcoVadis Consulting Partners are selected based on their experience and expertise and complete rigorous training on the EcoVadis methodology and assessment process through the EcoVadis Academy. To qualify, partners must demonstrate a strong understanding of environmental, ethical, and human rights issues and regulations, and complete an EcoVadis assessment for their own business.

As an environmental, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) firm, Antea Group USA has helped organizations navigate complex environmental, social, and governance (ESG) challenges for the past 40 years. As regulatory expectations and stakeholder scrutiny continue to grow, organizations are seeking trusted advisors to help them strengthen sustainability and health and safety programs, improve transparency, and effectively communicate ESG performance.

"Our EcoVadis capabilities, combined with our EHS&S services, enable us to help clients strengthen both their overall ESG performance and the credibility of the information they share with stakeholders," said Sarah King, Consultant, Corporate Reporting and Disclosure Services Lead at Antea Group USA. "We help our clients not only complete a questionnaire, but we help them understand and interpret the scorecard results to take meaningful action within their own operations as well as within their value chain."

As an Accredited EcoVadis Consulting Partner, Antea Group USA can support organizations through:

  • Assessment Completion, Awareness, and Compliance

  • Post-Assessment Review, Strategic Integration, and Efficiency

  • Enabling Buyers with Program Launch, Setup, and Network Engagement

  • Supporting Buyers with Advanced Value Chain Performance, and Driving Impact

The accreditation complements Antea Group USA's growing portfolio of sustainability services, including sustainability reporting, greenhouse gas inventories, climate strategy, supply chain engagement, corporate reporting and disclosure, and its recently launched limited assurance support service.

To learn more about Antea Group USA's Sustainability services, visit: https://us.anteagroup.com/practices/sustainability-consulting

About Antea Group USA

AnteaGroup is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from Antea Group at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/antea-group-usa-named-accredited-ecovadis-consulting-partner-1216236

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.