Quantum X Labs Inc.: Quantum X Labs Announces Key Milestone: Achieves Efficient Geometric Encoding of Complex Nuclear Environments

The breakthrough addresses one of the central computational challenges in applying quantum algorithms to realistic nuclear environments such as Nuclear plants, medical devices and space exploration

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) ("QuantumX Labs" or the "Company"), today announced a significant advancement in its Nuclear Quantum operation: the development of a new approach for efficiently encoding complex spatial geometries into a quantum transport framework.

QXL's new approach enables efficient simulation of particle trajectories through complex material boundaries and heterogeneous structures using an efficient geometric encoding, providing a pathway toward representing increasingly complex physical systems within a quantum computational framework.

This capability is particularly important for the simulation of light and particle transport, where realistic systems can involve intricate boundaries, multiple materials, and highly heterogeneous spatial structures. Conventional approaches can face high computational costs as geometric detail and system complexity increase.

By developing a more efficient way to encode these geometries, QXL is taking an important step toward scalable quantum algorithms for transport in realistic nuclear environments.

"Efficient geometric encoding is fundamental to making quantum transport algorithms relevant to realistic physical systems," said David Shnaiderov, Head of Nuclear Quantum in Quantum X Labs. "This milestone demonstrates our progress in addressing one of the key computational bottlenecks in the field and establishes an important foundation for the next generation of quantum transport methods."

The advancement forms part of QXL's broader effort to develop quantum computing approaches for computationally demanding problems in nuclear science and particle transport. By combining quantum algorithms with efficient representations of complex physical environments, QXL aims to advance the practical scalability of simulation methods for systems that are difficult to model using conventional approaches.

Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs' and its subsidiaries' strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "seek," "will," "consider," "likely," "assume," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "do not believe," "aim," "predict," "plan," "project," "continue," "potential," "guidance," "objective," "outlook," "trends," "future," "could," "would," "should," "target," "on track" or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential significance and future impact of its geometric encoding technology, the scalability and applicability of its quantum transport algorithms, the potential use of its technologies in nuclear science, medical devices, space exploration and other industries, and its future research, development and commercialization plans. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Quantum X Labs is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

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