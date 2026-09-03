Nightfood Holdings Inc.: Nightfood Holdings Highlights Robotics Progress in Shareholder Update

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics ("TechForce" or the "Company"), today provided shareholders with an update on recent accomplishments that have expanded its commercial opportunities, broadened its technology platform and strengthened its leadership and governance structure.

Together, these milestones reflect Nightfood's expansion from its hospitality robotics base into a broader AI-powered enterprise automation platform spanning pharmaceutical, semiconductor, industrial and connected robotic operations.

Recent accomplishments include:

Advanced manufacturing , TechForce entered into a strategic supply and development agreement with Taiwan-based Jiun Jiang Enterprise Co., Ltd. ("JJ Enterprise"). The companies are evaluating up to approximately 100,000 square feet of additional manufacturing capacity across Taiwan and the United States. Nightfood also previously announced a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire a 51% controlling interest in JJ Enterprise through an all-stock transaction.

, TechForce entered into a strategic supply and development agreement with Taiwan-based Jiun Jiang Enterprise Co., Ltd. ("JJ Enterprise"). The companies are evaluating up to approximately 100,000 square feet of additional manufacturing capacity across Taiwan and the United States. Nightfood also previously announced a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire a 51% controlling interest in JJ Enterprise through an all-stock transaction. Pharmaceutical automation , TechForce advanced to Phase 2 of its joint development collaboration with Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC), deploying its PUR-E autonomous support robot at SAPU Bio's OEB-5 sterile injectable cGMP facility. PUR-E joined LIM-E, which supported the completed Phase 1 objectives focused on materials logistics and internal transport.

, TechForce advanced to Phase 2 of its joint development collaboration with Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC), deploying its PUR-E autonomous support robot at SAPU Bio's OEB-5 sterile injectable cGMP facility. PUR-E joined LIM-E, which supported the completed Phase 1 objectives focused on materials logistics and internal transport. Connected robotic operations , The Company highlighted the development of its proprietary Robotic Connective Network and patent-pending technology designed to allow robotic fleets and connected devices to coordinate tasks across different systems.

, The Company highlighted the development of its proprietary Robotic Connective Network and patent-pending technology designed to allow robotic fleets and connected devices to coordinate tasks across different systems. Industrial deployment opportunity , TechForce signed an LOI with NBR Intelligence Pte. Ltd. to evaluate a multi-site factory automation program with a nonbinding planning target of up to 5,000 robotic systems.

, TechForce signed an LOI with NBR Intelligence Pte. Ltd. to evaluate a multi-site factory automation program with a nonbinding planning target of up to 5,000 robotic systems. Corporate readiness, Nightfood established an independent board majority and three standing committees whose composition meets applicable national securities exchange standards. The Company also appointed Yury Pyatigorsky as chief financial officer and formed a six-member Industry Advisory Board with experience across business development, operations, sales, marketing and organizational leadership.

The proposed JJ Enterprise acquisition remains subject to definitive agreements, due diligence, PCAOB-compliant audits, applicable approvals and other closing conditions. The NBR quantities, pricing and schedule are nonbinding planning estimates and do not constitute purchase orders, backlog, contracted revenue or guaranteed future revenue.

"These accomplishments reflect steady execution across technology, commercial development and corporate readiness," said Jimmy Chan, CEO of Nightfood Holdings. "We are expanding the markets we can serve, but our priorities remain practical: advance each program through clear milestones, convert opportunities into commercial results and maintain the discipline required for our next stage as a public company."

Nightfood plans to continue advancing its previously announced commercial opportunities, pharmaceutical automation program and connected robotics technology while strengthening the operational, financial and governance foundation that could support a potential listing on a national securities exchange. Shareholders can review the Company's announcements and SEC filings at www.nightfoodholdings.com.



The proposed JJ Enterprise acquisition remains subject to definitive agreements, due diligence, audits, approvals and other closing conditions. NBR quantities, pricing and timing are preliminary estimates and do not represent purchase orders, backlog or contracted revenue.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, is building an AI-powered enterprise robotics and automation platform focused on transforming how organizations automate physical operations. Through the development, acquisition, and commercialization of intelligent technologies, the Company is creating an integrated platform that combines autonomous robotics, artificial intelligence, software, and Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) to enable connected, intelligent workflows across commercial and industrial environments.

The Company's strategy extends beyond individual robotic systems to developing the technology infrastructure that allows robots, AI, sensors, and enterprise software to operate as coordinated intelligent networks. By integrating hardware, software, and recurring service offerings, Nightfood seeks to accelerate enterprise adoption of autonomous automation while creating scalable, recurring revenue opportunities.

For more information, visit www.nightfoodholdings.com or www.techforcerobotics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the proposed acquisition of a controlling interest in JJ Enterprise, potential manufacturing expansion, contemplated pilot and scaled deployments with NBR, pharmaceutical automation initiatives, development and commercialization of the Robotic Connective Network, future growth opportunities, the Company's potential listing on a national securities exchange and other future events and developments.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks include the nonbinding nature of the proposed JJ Enterprise acquisition and NBR commercial terms, the Company's ability to complete due diligence and audits, negotiate definitive agreements, obtain financing and required approvals, achieve pilot acceptance, commercialize its technologies, satisfy applicable listing requirements and address other risks described in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that any proposed transaction, deployment or national securities exchange listing will be completed.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@nightfoodholdings.com

Media Relations

media@nightfoodholdings.com

Corporate Communications

IBN.Ai

Austin, Texas

www.IBN.ai

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@IBN.Ai