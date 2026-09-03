EQS-News: ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing

ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) Secures Orders From 8 City Fire Departments, Opening a Public-Safety Growth Vertical Following Second-Quarter Return to Profitability



03.09.2026 / 14:42 CET/CEST

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Orders Follow the Company's First Appearance as a Vendor at the 2026 Tarrant County Fire and Arson Investigators Association Conference in Fort Worth; 8 New City Fire Departments Join a Government Roster of 17 Texas Cities, 12 School Districts, 5 Colleges and 3 Counties FORT WORTH, TX - September 3, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) ("ADMQ" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services, today announced that 8 city fire departments have placed orders with the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., for uniforms and department apparel. The orders followed the Company's first appearance as an exhibiting vendor at the 2026 Tarrant County Fire and Arson Investigators Association Conference, held September 2 at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex in Fort Worth, Texas. "These are exciting results from our first presentation at this event," said Marc Johnson, CEO of ADM Endeavors. "8 departments placing orders after a single day on the floor confirms that what we have built will continue to attract new customers in the future. I applaud our great staff for building our reputation in this sector and for continuing to grow our presence." At the conference, the Company presented its public-safety lineup, including station wear and duty apparel, custom-embroidered and screen-printed uniforms, department-branded outerwear and headwear, and promotional products used for community outreach, recruitment, and fire-prevention programs. The audience included fire investigators, fire marshals, and department leadership from across the region. The 8 new fire department customers expand ADMQ's presence in the public-safety market and add a recurring revenue opportunity alongside the Company's established city, county, school district, and higher-education business. FIRE DEPARTMENTS: A HIGH-VALUE, RECURRING PUBLIC-SAFETY VERTICAL Fire departments are among the most uniform-intensive organizations in local government, and the Company believes the vertical carries several characteristics that make it especially attractive for a vertically integrated, Texas-based supplier: Daily-wear demand that recurs. Every firefighter, officer, and support staff member requires department-issued apparel that is worn daily, often in demanding conditions, and replaced on a recurring cycle. That creates steady repeat demand that is less dependent on consumer spending trends.

Budget-funded and historically resilient. Fire department purchasing is funded through municipal and county budgets, historically among the most stable and least discretionary categories of public spending.

A built-in referral network. The Company's experience with county and city customers has shown that one public-sector relationship can lead to referrals to neighboring agencies. Fire departments also operate within close regional networks through mutual-aid agreements, shared training, and professional associations such as the Tarrant County Fire and Arson Investigators Association, allowing a trusted supplier's reputation to spread quickly.

Expanding wallet share. Beyond uniforms, departments purchase branded apparel and promotional products for recruitment drives, community events, and fire-prevention education. These additional needs can increase the value of each relationship and align with ADMQ's fastest-growing product category. In the Company's experience with municipal and school customers, an initial order is typically the first step in a recurring annual program that expands over time to additional apparel categories and promotional products. The Company expects the fire department relationships announced today to follow a similar path. MOMENTUM BUILDS ACROSS THE GOVERNMENT AND INSTITUTIONAL PLATFORM The fire department orders continue a run of institutional contract activity that has accelerated since the Company consolidated operations into its new 100,000-square-foot headquarters and production facility in Fort Worth. In July, ADMQ reported that its government and education roster had grown to 17 Texas cities, 12 independent school districts, 5 colleges, 3 counties, and 2 water districts. The Company also added a new uniform program for a Lockheed Martin division in Arizona, marking a meaningful step in its expansion outside Texas. In August, the Company reported a return to profitability in the second quarter of 2026. As reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, revenue increased 11.4% to $1,307,924, promotional products revenue grew 19.7%, and net income was $62,061 versus a net loss of $(69,110) in the prior-year period. The Company also reported lower administrative costs and increased capacity following the move to the new facility, with no dilution to shareholders. Public safety adds a fourth pillar to that platform and gives the Company a substantial market to pursue. Texas alone is home to more than 1,500 registered fire departments, according to the U.S. Fire Administration's National Fire Department Registry. Each fire department relationship is competitively earned, budget-funded, and recurring by nature. The Company intends to pursue additional departments across North Texas and beyond using the same relationship-driven, referral-based approach that has supported its municipal and education business, and to provide periodic updates as the public-safety vertical develops. MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY "Fire departments have high expectations for quality, turnaround, and service, which is why these 8 orders are important to us," Johnson said. "Their decision to work with Just Right Products reflects the capabilities we have built and the service our team provides. Our Fort Worth facility gives us room to support substantially more volume, and we believe public safety is a natural extension of the work we already do with cities, counties, school districts, and colleges. For departments that value a local supplier they can work with directly, being based here in the community matters. Eight departments is a strong start, and we plan to keep building from here." ABOUT ADM ENDEAVORS, INC. ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., the Company operates multiple divisions, including FW Promo and Academic Outfitters, serving corporate, municipal, school, government, public-safety, and organizational customers throughout the United States from its 100,000-square-foot production and retail facility in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit https://admendeavors.com . FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected reorders and future revenue from fire department customers, the growth potential of the public-safety market, anticipated referrals and additional department relationships, the Company's ability to build on recent momentum and sustain profitability, and the anticipated benefits of the Company's new facility. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including the timing and size of purchase orders from public-safety and other governmental customers, municipal and county budget decisions, the timing and outcome of competitive bid processes, customer demand, and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. CONTACT

Marc Johnson, CEO | ADM Endeavors, Inc. | 817.231.8048

info@admendeavors.com | https://admendeavors.com

News Source: ADM Endeavors





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