Engineering milestone marks continued progress in the maturation of the KRONOS MMR toward commercial readiness

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2026) - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) ("NANO Nuclear" or "the Company"), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, announced continued progress toward the development of the primary helium circulator for its proprietary KRONOS MMR Energy System under its engineering collaboration with Howden, a Baker Hughes Business.

The helium circulator is a critical mechanical subsystem within the KRONOS MMR Energy System, responsible for circulating helium coolant throughout the reactor to efficiently transfer heat generated within the reactor core. As one of the principal components supporting reactor performance, the circulator plays an essential role in overall plant efficiency, thermal performance, and long-term operational reliability.

Working closely with NANO Nuclear's reactor engineering team, Howden, a provider of air and gas handling products that is now a part of Baker Hughes after its acquisition of Chart Industries, is leading the engineering design of the helium circulator, applying its expertise from decades of experience in helium turbomachinery and high-temperature gas-cooled reactor technology to develop a solution tailored to the performance requirements of the KRONOS MMR Energy System.

The progress from preliminary engineering into the detailed design phase marks an important engineering milestone. Building upon the reactor performance requirements established by NANO Nuclear, Howden has completed key engineering evaluations, developed detailed three-dimensional design models, performed supporting engineering analyses, and conducted formal design reviews with NANO Nuclear's engineering team. Collectively, these activities establish a mature technical foundation for the helium circulator subsystem and increase confidence in its performance, manufacturability, and integration within the broader KRONOS MMR Energy System. NANO Nuclear and Howden are continuing engineering activities, including component qualification, materials and performance testing, continued design optimization, and manufacturing planning.

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear and Howden, a Baker Hughes Business, Advance Engineering Collaboration for the KRONOS MMR Primary Helium Circulator to Detailed Design Phase

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This announcement follows recent progress related to NANO Nuclear's collaboration with Fortil on the design of the Fuel Handling & Storage System, another essential subsystem within the KRONOS MMR Energy System architecture. The Fuel Handling & Storage System supports the safe handling, storage, and management of nuclear fuel throughout reactor operations. Collectively, these announcements support future subsystem standardization and reinforce the engineering foundation necessary for future deployments and long-term commercialization.

James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear Energy, said: "Progressing the primary helium circulator into detailed design represents another important milestone in the continued development of the KRONOS MMR Energy System. Advancement of the circulator design strengthens the technical foundation of the overall reactor program and demonstrates the disciplined engineering execution essential for successful commercialization. We continue to make steady progress across both engineering and regulatory activities as we advance the KRONOS program toward prototype construction, regulatory licensing and future deployment."

Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy, added: "NANO Nuclear's strategy is built upon developing advanced reactor technology through disciplined engineering execution and strategic collaborations with world-class supply chain partners. Our continued work with Howden reflects that commitment, bringing together complementary expertise to advance a critical reactor subsystem. Each engineering milestone strengthens the industrial ecosystem supporting KRONOS while further positioning the program for future first-of-a-kind deployment and long-term commercial success."

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel supply chain, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include the proprietary KRONOS MMR Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, "ZEUS", a portable solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, bolstered by the May 2026 acquisition of Secured Transportation Services (STS), is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world and provides nuclear engineering and materials transport services in the U.S. and globally. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear's management and collaborators in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "explore," "plans", "aim," "goal," "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" or derivations of these words and other words of similar meaning about the future. In this press release, forward-looking statements include those relating to the Company's future development and commercial plans and goals for the helium circulator subsystem described herein and the KRONOS MMR Energy System generally. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE"), U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC"), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") or related state or other U.S. or non-U.S nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complementary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain and maintain key vendor, technology and customer contracts and the significant funding necessary to execute on our business plan, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE, and the NRC, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating a developing business a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry, including that our plans may change and we may use our cash on hand faster or in different ways than anticipated as our business requires. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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