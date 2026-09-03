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WKN: A1J58B | ISIN: KYG037AX1015 | Ticker-Symbol: A8B
Tradegate
03.09.26 | 15:45
56,30 Euro
-2,90 % -1,68
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Halbleiter
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AMBARELLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
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56,6657,1416:00
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PR Newswire
03.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
107 Leser
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Narxoz University: NARXOZ BUSINESS SCHOOL EARNS PRESTIGIOUS JOINT AMBA AND BGA ACCREDITATION, JOINING TOP 2% OF BUSINESS SCHOOLS WORLDWIDE

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Narxoz Business School has officially received joint accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA) and the Business Graduates Association (BGA), cementing its position among the world's leading business schools. This dual recognition places Narxoz in the top 2% of global business education providers, alongside elite institutions such as INSEAD, London Business School, and HEC Paris.

Awarded following a rigorous evaluation by international academic leaders, the accreditation recognizes Narxoz's commitment to high standards, innovation, and continuous development.

Andrew Main Wilson, CEO of AMBA and BGA, said: "I am delighted that Narxoz Business School has received joint AMBA and BGA accreditation. This recognition reflects the school's commitment to high standards, innovation, and the continuous development of business education. The commission was impressed by the university's strong academic heritage, its contribution to Kazakhstan's overall development, and the leadership's dedication to creating a world-class educational environment for students, alumni, and the business community."

For Narxoz University, the milestone validates a multi-year transformation into a modern, globally competitive institution. The evaluating commission specifically highlighted the impact of the school's International Advisory Board and its newly modernized campus infrastructure.

Kanat Kozhakhmet, President of Narxoz University, commented: "This landmark achievement confirms Narxoz's unique ability to drive deep transformation and achieve results that meet the highest international standards. It was made possible through the long-term vision and support of our shareholder Bulat Utemuratov alongside the professionalism of our team, faculty, alumni, and partners."

While AMBA evaluates specific program quality, including teaching standards and employer engagement, BGA assesses broader institutional strategy, culture, and societal impact.

Gulnara Kurenkeyeva, Dean of Narxoz Business School, said: "The true value of these dual accreditations is the continuous quality control. We will regularly update our curriculum, assessment methods, and technology to reflect market shifts and employer feedback, ensuring our training remains directly connected to real-world business challenges."

Over the past 17 years, Narxoz Business School has trained over 3,000 top managers and entrepreneurs across its MBA, Executive MBA, DBA, and corporate programs. As a result of this accreditation, students and alumni will now receive complimentary lifetime membership in the global AMBA community, granting them access to a powerful network of 80,000 professionals across 150 countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/narxoz-business-school-earns-prestigious-joint-amba-and-bga-accreditation-joining-top-2-of-business-schools-worldwide-302869013.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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