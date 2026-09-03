Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bitcoin: Diese 4 Signale entscheiden über Bullenmarkt oder Falle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE + Korea Exchange Agree to MOU for Business Collaboration: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 3rd

  • The New York Stock Exchange and the Korea Exchange will collaborate on settlement cycle modernization, extended trading hours, ETFs, and market data and index products.
    • The memorandum of understanding leverages the expertise of both exchanges to drive innovation across U.S. and Korean markets.
    • In a statement, NYSE President Lynn Martin said, 'Today's agreement reflects our mutual commitment to making markets stronger and more accessible.'
  • Entrepreneur and pet advocate Jason Tartick will join NYSE Live to discuss his new partnership with Banfield Pet Hospital
    • The partnership aims to help pet owners plan more predictable pet care costs.
    • Tartick will also discuss Banfield's expanded Optimum Wellness Plans, which allow pet owners to customize care based on their pet's age and lifestyle.
  • The major averages will look to build off Wednesday's gains as investors await the highly-anticipated August jobs report.
    • The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release fresh non-farms payroll data ahead of Friday's market open.
    • The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield surpassed 4.81% early Wednesday, reaching its highest mark since November 2023.

Opening Bell
Sempra (NYSE: SRE) marks defining milestone in its history

Closing Bell
Fans for the Cure highlights Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse--korea-exchange-agree-to-mou-for-business-collaboration-nyse-content-update-302869015.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.