Japan Go IPO Summit: Sullivan & Worcester Advances Japan-Focused Capital Markets Initiative, Building on Track Record Connecting International Companies with U.S. Markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Sullivan & Worcester is expanding its international capital markets platform with a focused initiative to help Japanese companies evaluate and pursue opportunities to access U.S. investors and capital markets. As part of that initiative the firm will serve as a Gold Sponsor of the Japan Go IPO Summit , taking place on September 16, 2026, in Tokyo. Hosted by MarcumAsia and organized by AUM Advisors, the Summit will bring together senior executives and board members of innovative Japanese companies seeking growth capital and opportunities to expand their brands globally. This is the firm's second year as a sponsor and participant in the Summit.

Sullivan's continued Japan initiative builds on its longstanding experience advising companies from international markets on U.S. capital markets strategies. The firm's work with Israeli companies provides a particularly strong and successful example of this work. More than two decades ago, Sullivan identified the potential of Israel's entrepreneurial culture, government support for innovation and strong private-capital ecosystem provided a foundation for companies seeking to grow through the U.S. markets. That strategy has delivered significant results: today, roughly 20 years after beginning that effort, Sullivan represents 22% of Israeli companies traded on Nasdaq. This underscores the firm's ability to develop deep, long-term relationships with companies in key international markets that are interested in pursuing U.S. capital.

Sullivan sees a similarly compelling opportunity in Japan. The country's technological and manufacturing excellence, public- and private-sector investment across a range of industries, institutional stability and longstanding economic ties with the U.S. create strong conditions for greater cross-border investment and capital-markets activity.

"Japan is home to sophisticated companies with strong fundamentals, differentiated technologies and significant global potential," said David E. Danovitch , Partner at Sullivan and Director of the firm's Corporate Department. "The U.S. market is increasingly looking for durable, high-quality growth opportunities, and Japan is well positioned to provide them. Our cross-border capital markets experience gives us valuable perspective to help Japanese companies approach the U.S. market with a clear strategy and execute on their long-term objectives."

At the Japan Go IPO Summit, Danovitch will moderate a discussion among leading global investment funds on how they view the investment landscape in Japan, the factors driving investment decisions, and how Japanese companies can position themselves for global growth. The conference will provide Sullivan an opportunity to engage directly with Japanese companies and investors and explore practical considerations surrounding U.S. IPOs, capital raising, public-company readiness and cross-border expansion.

The firm's work in Japan forms part of a broader ASEAN strategy focused on developing long-term relationships with companies and local market participants and connecting them with experienced U.S. legal advisory and financial resources.

About Sullivan

Sullivan & Worcester (Sullivan) is a premier, AmLaw 200 international law firm with lawyers in Boston, London, New York, Tel Aviv and Washington, D.C. Sullivan's clients, including Fortune 500 companies, leading financial services firms and asset managers, boards of directors, real estate companies, and emerging businesses, rely on Sullivan's ability to navigate complex legal and operational landscapes, the impeccable judgment of its lawyers, and its commitment to best-in-class client service.

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SOURCE: Japan Go IPO Summit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/sullivan-and-worcester-advances-japan-focused-capital-markets-initiative-build-1213496