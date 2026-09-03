Core Silver Corp.: Arcus & Core Mobilize for 3,000 Metre Drilling Program at the Touleary VMS Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Arcus Development Group Inc. ("Arcus") (TSXV:ADG) and Core Silver Corp. ("Core" or "Core Silver") (CSE:CC) (FSE:8ZR) (OTCQB:CCOOF) (together, the "Companies") are pleased to announce the mobilization of crews and equipment for the 2026 diamond drilling program (the "Program") at the Touleary Project (the "Project"), located approximately 115 km south of Dawson City, Yukon. Archer Cathro Ltd. has been engaged to manage and execute the Program, with Superior Diamond Drilling selected to complete approximately 3,000 metres of diamond drilling.

Highlights:

With permits in hand, crews, exploration and drilling equipment have been mobilized to the Project for the 3,000m drilling program (Figure 1).

Drilling will primarily focus on the Discovery Zone and surrounding areas, where the 2011 drilling program returned significant polymetallic intercepts that have not been followed up by subsequent drilling, including*: TL-11-005 2.25m @ 7.18% Cu, 3.55g/t Au, 4.30% Zn, 116g/t Ag (115.62 - 117.87m) 14.15m @ 1.45% Cu, 0.73g/t Au, 0.28% Zn, 16.5g/t Ag (124.5 - 138.65m) TL-11-002 3.17m @ 2.38% Cu, 2.01g/t Au, 1.38% Zn, 32.9g/t Ag (124 - 127.17m) TL-11-001 6.09m @ 1.37% Cu, 0.80g/t Au, 0.41% Zn, 14.5g/t Ag (85.61 - 91.7m) TL-11-003 0.59m @ 1.42% Cu, 1.15g/t Au, 2.81% Zn, 36.4g/t Ag (64.21 - 64.80m) 0.61m @ 4.01 % Cu, 2.18g/t Au, 0.93% Zn, 73.9g/t Ag (90.36 - 90.97m) For more information on 2026 exploration targets please see Core press release dated June 17, 2026. On August 26, 2026, Arcus announced that the previously announced plan of arrangement between Core and Arcus had been overwhelmingly approved by Arcus shareholders.



*Reported intervals represent drill-core lengths. True widths of the mineralized intervals have not yet been determined. For more information please refer to Arcus' technical report on the Touleary Project dated effective November 3, 2025, and available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

"The Touleary Project is located in a proven exploration and development region within the Yukon Territory", said Nick Rodway, President & CEO of Core Silver Corp. "The Project was first drilled by the Arcus team in 2011 where they hit significant polymetallic intercepts in all holes drilled. As a result of this, multiple additional high priority "lookalike" targets were generated. Between the high potential exploration targets and newly proposed infrastructure in the area (specifically the Northern Access Route) this exploration season could be pivotal for Core Silver shareholders."

Figure 1: Touleary property location and infrastructure; NOTE: The Northern Access Route is still under construction.

TOULEARY VMS POTENTIAL

The Touleary Project benefits from several key characteristics commonly associated with major VMS systems, including:

Location within a well-established copper-rich geological belt with a history of mineral discoveries.

A large prospective land package with potential for multiple mineralized systems.

Strong exploration upside in an area that has seen limited modern systematic exploration.

Exposure to both base and precious metals, providing leverage to multiple long-term commodity demand themes.

Proximity to improving regional infrastructure, including the proposed Northern Access Route corridor.

The proposed Northern Access Road and related infrastructure initiatives are viewed by management as potentially transformational for the broader region. Improved access into the Yukon's White Gold District could materially reduce exploration and development costs, improve logistics, lengthen operating seasons and unlock access to vast areas of highly prospective ground across the Tintina Belt that historically remained difficult and expensive to explore.

The Northern Access Road in the Yukon refers to a planned multi-million dollar resource and development route designed to connect Dawson City with major mining developments in the west-central region, particularly the Coffee Mine. The road will traverse and service the heart of the prolific White Gold District. It is designed to service major proposed mining operations, including the Coffee Mine and the Casino Mine, while improving exploration access for junior mining companies. Development of the route requires ongoing government-to-government collaboration and agreements with local First Nations to ensure local socioeconomic benefits (Figure 1).

TOULEARY PROJECT MINERALIZATION

Mineralization at the Touleary property is typical of Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) systems developed in Devonian-Mississippian age submarine volcanic host rocks of the Finlayson Assemblage.

The closest well-established analogues to this style of mineralization occur within the Finlayson District, approximately 450 km southeast of Touleary along the displaced Tintina Fault Zone. Restoration of displacement along the Tintina Fault places the Finlayson District substantially closer to the Touleary area in its pre-fault configuration.

Volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits have also been referred to as volcanic-associated, volcanic-hosted, and volcano-sedimentary-hosted massive sulphide deposits. They typically occur as lenses of polymetallic massive sulphide that form at or near the seafloor in submarine extensional volcanic environments. VMS deposits are grouped according to base metal content, gold content and host-rock lithology. Base metal classification is most commonly used with specific deposit types divided into Cu, Cu-Zn, Zn-Cu and Zn-Pb-Cu groups according to their contained ratios of these three metals. Precious metal content (Ag and Au) can contribute significantly to the economics of VMS deposits. The model illustrated below (Figure 2) is a generic seafloor vertical feeder and mound-style system and does not account for post depositional deformation which can significantly transform the geometries of these deposits.

Figure 2: Schematic diagram of the modern TAG sulphide deposit on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. This represents a classic cross-section of a VMS deposit, with concordant semi-massive to massive sulphide lens underlain by a discordant stockwork vein system and associated alteration halo or 'Pipe'. After Hannington et al. (1998)

ARCUS/CORE PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT UPDATE

On August 26, 2026 Arcus reported that the previously announced plan of arrangement between Core and Arcus (the "Arrangement") was overwhelmingly approved at a meeting of Arcus shareholders. At Arcus's annual general and special meeting held on August 25, 2026, the special resolution approving the Arrangement received approval from 96.93% of the votes cast. A total of 14,909,720 Arcus common shares, representing approximately 70.26% of Arcus's issued and outstanding shares, were represented at the meeting. Under the terms of the Arrangement, Core will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Arcus. Upon closing, Arcus shareholders will receive one common share of Core for each Arcus common share held immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement. Completion of the transaction remains subject to receipt of all required stock exchange approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions. Subject to fulfillment of these conditions, the transaction is expected to close shortly thereafter.

Assuming completion of the Arrangement, Arcus will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Core. Core will focus its 2026 exploration program on the Touleary Project while also maintaining a strong focus on the Blue Property in northwestern British Columbia, which hosts the Silver Lime CRD-Porphyry Project and multiple large-scale copper, silver, zinc, lead and gold targets distributed across a 114,074-hectare land package. The Silver Lime Project hosts seven highly prospective target areas, including the Grizzly, Sulphide City, Jackie, Gally and Amp targets, where exploration has identified widespread carbonate replacement, skarn, porphyry and vein-hosted mineralization styles comparable to major mineral systems globally.

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 DISCLOSURE

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence No. 46541) (Permit to Practice No. 1000359) is President, CEO and Director of the Core Silver, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has supervised the preparation, verified and approved the technical content in this release on behalf of both Arcus and Core. Verification included reviewing historical assessment reports and laboratory certificates. No limitations were noted during the verification process.

REFERENCES

Ryan, J.J. and Gordey, S.P., 2002 Geology, southern Stewart River area, Yukon Territory (Parts of 115J14, 115O2,3,4,5,6,7); Geological Survey of Canada, Open File 4338, scale 1:100,000.

Bennett, V., 2012 Touleary Project, Dawson Range Mineral Belt, Yukon, Canada - SEM Study. Report prepared for Arcus Development Group Inc.

Leitch, C., 2011 Petrographic report on ten samples from the Touleary project, Yukon. Report prepared for Arcus Development Group Inc. by Vancouver Petrographics Ltd.

Smith, H, 2009 Assessment Report describing geochemical sampling and prospecting at the Touleary Property, western Yukon. Report prepared by Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited.

Hannington, M.D., Galley, A.G., Herzig, P.M., and Petersen, S. 1998 Comparison of the TAG mound and stockwork complex with Cyprus-type massive sulphide deposits, in Proceedings of the Ocean Drilling Program, Scientific Results Volume 158: p. 389-415.

Galley, A.G., Hannington, M.D., and Jonasson, I.R., 2007 Volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, in Goodfellow, W.D., ed., Mineral Deposits of Canada: A Synthesis of Major Deposit-Types, District Metallogeny, the Evolution of Geological Provinces, and Exploration Methods: Geological Association of Canada, Mineral Deposits Division, Special Publication No. 5, p. 141-161

Franklin, J.M., and Hannington, M.D., 2002 Volcanogenic massive sulphides through time: Geological Society of America, 2002 Annual Meeting, Abstracts with Programs, v. 34, p. 283.

Singer, D.A., 1995 World-class base and precious metal deposits - a quantitative analysis: Economic Geology, v. 90, p. 88-104.

Wengzynowski, W.A, B.A,.Sc, P. Eng, Technical Report describing Geology, Mineralization, Geochemistry, Geophysics, Trenching and Diamond Drilling at the Touleary Property, November 3, 2025

ABOUT THE COMPANIES

About Core Silver Corp.

Core Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property Mineral Tenure, which covers a land area of114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Silver believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980s. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property Mineral Tenure. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property Mineral Tenure to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Silver is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

About Arcus Development Group Inc.

Arcus was established in June 2006 by a group of mineral industry veterans and investors with records of entrepreneurial success. Arcus is focused on creating shareholder value through the acquisition and advancement of high-quality, early-stage mineral exploration projects. Its principal asset is the Touleary Project in Yukon, which hosts a historical drill-confirmed polymetallic VMS discovery and multiple additional exploration targets.

On Behalf of the Boards of Directors



ARCUS DEVELOPMENT GROUP INC.



"Darryl Jones"

Interim CEO

Tel: 604.788.9533



CORE SILVER CORP.



"Nicholas Rodway"

President & CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). These include, without limitation: (a) statements regarding Arcus' and Core Silver's commencement and plans to undertake a diamond drilling program on the Touleary Project and other exploration activities thereon; statement regarding the potential of the Touleary Project and the ongoing infrastructure developments; statements regarding the closing of the transactions contemplated in the Arrangement, including, the satisfaction or waiver of conditions precedent to the plan of arrangement such as the receipt of final stock exchange approval; and statements regarding Core Silver's Blue Property Mineral Tenure and Core Silver's beliefs and expectations with respect to discovery potential on its mineral property and becoming a premier explorer in the Atlin Mining District. When used in this news release, words such as "anticipated", "expected", "future", "opportunity", "ongoing", "potential", "proposed", "vision" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements as well as phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "may", "should", "will", "would" or the negative connotation of such terms. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including those relating to required stock exchange approvals, exercise of any termination rights under the Arrangement agreement (the "Definitive Agreement"), meeting other conditions in the Arrangement agreement, material adverse effects on the business, properties and assets of the Companies, and such other risk factors detailed from time to time in the Companies' public disclosure documents including, without limitation, those risks identified in each of the Companies' respective and most recently filed management discussion and analysis, which is available under their respective issuer profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Companies assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If either of the Companies updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Companies will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Core Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/arcus-and-core-mobilize-for-3-000-metre-drilling-program-at-the-touleary-vms-proj-1216082