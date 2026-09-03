New partnership kicks off with NFL FLAG Heroes, a motion-powered football experience featuring all 32 NFL clubs

Nex, the company behind Nex Playground, the viral-hit active play system that gets families moving together, today announced a partnership with the National Football League to bring NFL FLAG football to Nex Playground, bringing one of the country's most popular sports into the living room in a new way for kids and families. The collaboration kicks off today with the launch of NFL FLAG Heroes, a new motion-powered flag football game available exclusively on Nex Playground and featuring all 32 NFL clubs.

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Nex and NFL Team Up to Bring NFL FLAG Football on Nex Playground

Launching just ahead of the start of the NFL regularseason, NFL FLAG Heroes expands Nex Playground's growing collection of active sports experiences and marks Nex's third officially licensed sports title. By pairing recognizable sports and entertainment properties with natural body motion, Nex is creating experiences that give kids and families new ways to engage with the games, characters, and teams they already know and love, together in the living room.

Players take the field as both quarterback and team captain in fast, offense-first 5-on-5 flag football, with each match featuring two two-minute halves built around quick drives, big plays, and opportunities to become the "hero of the drive." Using Nex Playground's motion technology, players use their bodies to choose a play, line up behind the center, snap the ball, and physically control the action.

NFL FLAG Heroes features include:

All 32 NFL clubs: Players can create their own team and choose from official NFL club logos and jerseys from day one.

Players can create their own team and choose from official NFL club logos and jerseys from day one. Motion-powered flag football: Players' bodies become the controller as they throw, run, sprint, steer, and evade defenders using natural movement.

Players' bodies become the controller as they throw, run, sprint, steer, and evade defenders using natural movement. Become the QB and team captain: Players create and develop their own quarterback, build a roster of teammates, and lead their team as they advance.

Players create and develop their own quarterback, build a roster of teammates, and lead their team as they advance. Fast, family-friendly matches : Two two-minute halves make it easy to jump into quick 4-5 minute sessions built around high-energy offensive drives.

: Two two-minute halves make it easy to jump into quick 4-5 minute sessions built around high-energy offensive drives. Progress from the schoolyard to NFL FLAG competition: Players climb through three stages School Field, NFL FLAG Regionals, and NFL FLAG Champs with new challenges, expanded playbooks, and gameplay concepts introduced along the way.

Players climb through three stages School Field, NFL FLAG Regionals, and NFL FLAG Champs with new challenges, expanded playbooks, and gameplay concepts introduced along the way. An approachable introduction to football: A coach-led tutorial introduces new players to the fundamentals before their first match, while optional Training Days teach deeper concepts including reading defenses, operating in space, selecting plays, and running the ball.

A coach-led tutorial introduces new players to the fundamentals before their first match, while optional Training Days teach deeper concepts including reading defenses, operating in space, selecting plays, and running the ball. Rewards and character progression: Completing matches and objectives earns progress toward cosmetics, QB upgrade cards, collectible teammates, and other rewards.

"Sports have an incredible ability to bring families together, whether you're watching a game, playing in the backyard, or cheering for your favorite team," said David Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Nex. "Working with the NFL gives us an opportunity to bring that same connection to Nex Playground and lets kids experience football in a way where they're actually part of the action. NFL FLAG Heroes is designed to make it easy for kids to step in, learn the game, represent the NFL team they love, and create those big football moments together with their families."

"NFL FLAG Heroes enhances discovery and engagement with younger fans by immersing them in the sport through motion-powered gameplay with their favorite NFL clubs," said Ed Kiang, VP Interactive and Experiential Licensing at the NFL. "We're thrilled to bring the energy and excitement of NFL FLAG to the Nex Playground."

Flag football has experienced extraordinary global momentum, with opportunities emerging for athletes at every level of the sport. In the U.S. alone, there are now 4.1 million youth flag football athletes-a more than 50% increase since 2020. Flag football is offered at a high school level in 40 states and jurisdictions. More than 250 colleges and universities across the country have women's flag football programming, and the NCAA has recently taken important steps toward establishing flag football as a national championship sport. Globally, the sport is played by more than 20 million people across 100 countries and is set to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

NFL FLAG Heroes is available beginning today exclusively on Nex Playground through Play Pass, Nex Playground's content subscription service. Play Pass is sold separately and unlocks the full catalog of games and experiences on Nex Playground. To learn more, visit nexplayground.com.

About Nex

Nex is on a mission to connect families and friends through active play. Created by parents for parents, Nex combines technology and play to deliver fun, social, and interactive experiences powered by natural body motion. Its award-winning active play system, Nex Playground, is the only controller-free console built specifically for kids and families with safety and privacy at the core of its design. Nex Playground also aligns with GDPR requirements, earning PEGI 3 age ratings. Nex Playground is kidSAFE+ COPPA compliant and a member of the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI). Motion-tracking data and processing stay local to the device, and every system includes a built-in camera cover.

Nex Playground with Play Pass features a growing library of 60+ active games, from sports to dance, fitness and educational experiences, including Nex Originals and collaborations with partners such as SEGA, Bandai Namco, Paramount, and NBCUniversal. Nex has been recognized by Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, TIME's Best Inventions, and Parents' Best Entertainment System for Families, and has earned Red Dot, IDEA, and Core77 international design awards.

Nex Playground is available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, and TikTok Shop, online and select retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, and is available in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland at Amazon U.K., Argos, and Smyths Toys. To learn more, visit nexplayground.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902187091/en/

Contacts:

BerlinRosen for Nex

nex@berlinrosen.com