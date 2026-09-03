Planet Labs PBC, a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced a 7-figure, 1-year agreement with a European defense and intelligence customer.

This contract will supply the customer with Planet Mosaics and dedicated Professional Services support, providing timely and actionable intelligence across critical areas of interest for operational planning.

"Defense and intelligence organizations around the globe rely on Planet's high-frequency, scalable satellite solutions to address complex and fast-evolving security environments," said Jon Powers, Vice President, Global Defense Intelligence at Planet. "This major agreement highlights the growing demand for our foundational geospatial data and expert support services in driving situational awareness across strategic land and maritime domains."

This contract builds upon Planet's continued growth in the global defense sector, following announcements earlier this year with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), the Swedish Armed Forces, and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, or tune in to HBO's 'Wild Wild Space'.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about Planet within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Planet's strategic partnerships and Planet's future growth in new and existing markets. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Planet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planet does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

Planet Press

Rachel Cassells

press@planet.com

Planet Investor Relations

Cleo Palmer-Poroner

ir@planet.com