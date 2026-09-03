Transparent design, and different styles to choose from HTC puts users back in control of technology and privacy.

Privacy-centric approach for cameras, VIVE AI uses no user data for AI training, and enhanced data security.

HTC's open approach choose between OpenAI and Google Gemini AI enterprise models for different tasks, based on your needs. Your interactions and data are de-identified so it's harder for LLMs to build a profile of you.

3K video recording, 4GB RAM, and advanced AI features like live translation, meeting notes, and much more.

Available in different styles and colors from 3 Sept across Europe, North America, and Australia.

VIVE Eagle HTC's fashionable new AI smart glasses has landed in Europe, North America and Australia, bringing advanced features and a privacy-centric approach that empowers the wearer and the people around them to protect their privacy. The versatile VIVE AI helps with live translation (speech and text), and can even connect to your smartphone's AI to carry out actions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260903620615/en/

HTC VIVE Eagle AI Glasses

Privacy is a part of HTC's DNA, and every element of VIVE Eagle from the software, to the AI implementation, to the hardware is informed by the philosophy that technology should benefit society while respecting individuals' needs.

To this end, VIVE AI does not use any user data for training purposes, and HTC has taken steps to ensure privacy for both the user and the people around them. This extends into the glasses' design language, with the hero colors being transparent so the technology inside is visible and a natural part of the design. VIVE Eagle's transparent design has already been named a Red Dot winner in 2026.

VIVE Eagle comes with premium ZEISS lenses, including sun lenses with Category 3 UV400 protection, or an option for bluelight blocking or photochromic lenses. And it's quick and easy to put prescription lenses into VIVE Eagle.

VIVE Eagle frees your hands so you can experience life directly, not through a screen. With voice commands or programmable physical buttons, VIVE Eagle is intuitive and easy-to-use, whether you're cycling through a park, or exploring a new city, you can stay in the moment while creating shareable memories.

Cher Wang, Co-Founder and Chairperson of HTC said, "Technology should free our imaginations, and allow us to create and experience and improve our lives. VIVE Eagle is where style meets intelligence, it taps into powerful AI tools and frees your hands so you can be more present in the moment. You can explore new cultures, learn about paintings in galleries, and share your adventures effortlessly."

Privacy first

VIVE Eagle takes a privacy-first approach for you and the people around you. When filming or taking a photo, a notification LED illuminates or pulses. The LED even automatically adjusts its brightness in different conditions to ensure it's always visible. A multi-sensor approach means VIVE Eagle will not film if the notification LED is obscured, damaged or compromised. Similarly, VIVE Eagle cannot record if the glasses are not being worn. What's more, a setting can be enabled so if people nearby don't want to be filmed they can say, "Stop filming" and VIVE Eagle will stop recording.

When using 3rd party LLMs, like OpenAI and Google Gemini, VIVE Eagle de-identifies your requests. This makes it harder for LLMs to build an accurate tracking profile of you and your data.

And privacy extends further. Photos and videos are encrypted and stored locally on VIVE Eagle, and the user decides if they want to manually import them to the VIVE Connect app or their cloud connected photo service. Data on VIVE Eagle cannot be accessed by another user by simply pairing the glasses to another smartphone; instead, that data is locked to the original user's account. HTC has ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, meaning that data management adheres to strict international standards for privacy and security.

Smooth and stable

Be picture perfect and stay in the moment, as photos and videos are effortless to capture. Either use voice commands "Hey VIVE" or a quick press of the programmable shutter button.

See every detail with a 12MP camera which captures stunning 3K video, and even film in slow-mo. Video and photos take advantage of electronic stabilization and AI which means you can be out exploring a new city and take spontaneous photos without even breaking step. Images and videos are optimized in the vertical format for easy social sharing.

And whether you're looking at street signs or a restaurant menu, VIVE Eagle can help to translate from 70+ languages to help you understand immediately, with image-to-text translation.

You'll enjoy crisp and clear sound capture on videos and calls thanks to four microphones, including one directional mic, all combined with our noise cancellation algorithm, ensuring high-quality audio.

No matter if you're exploring ancient ruins or going for a hike, VIVE Eagle is IP54 rated, so it can keep up with the adventure.

Intuitive and flexible AI features

With a massive 4GB of RAM, VIVE Eagle can handle advanced features, and has plenty of scope for more to come in the future.

VIVE AI is packed full of productivity tools. Live translation of 96+ languages means you can use your VIVE Eagle to have real-time conversations with people speaking other languages. You can stay completely present and engaged in meetings, and simply receive detailed meeting notes from VIVE Eagle's audio-recording capability*.

You can also pair VIVE Eagle with Google Gemini to use native features on your Android smartphone, or Siri for iOS devices.

Audio Battery

To stay immersed in the real world, VIVE Eagle's speakers are open-ear but directional. This creates stereo sound with enhanced bass, which is audible to the user without excessive sound leakage to those in your immediate surroundings. It's easy to take private calls or listen to music and still have real-world awareness.

VIVE Eagle can keep pace with your day, delivering 4-6 hours of constant active use (e.g. non-stop music) and has 36 hours of standby time. You shouldn't have to worry about when and how you can use your VIVE Eagle technology should work around you so VIVE Eagle comes with a magnetic pogo pin charging design.

This means you can keep using VIVE Eagle while charging instead of having to put the glasses away into a case. After all, there's no point in having glasses with prescription lenses you have to charge by taking off and putting them into a case. HTC's fast charging means you have 50% battery in just 10 minutes, and 80% battery in just 23 minutes.

And for those moments where you need a little extra, there's VIVE Power Boost, a lightweight and discrete battery bank which attaches seamlessly to VIVE Eagle. It weighs just 8 grams and gives up to another 80% of battery life.

Availability and pricing

VIVE Eagle is privacy-centric yet open and intuitive. It's powerful and flexible, putting people in charge of their own data again, and helping them to be fully present instead of experiencing life through another device.

VIVE Eagle is available to order from today, 3rd September via vive.com and selected channels, starting at just $499 £429 €469. VIVE Eagle shipments will start immediately in North America, and from 21st September in the UK and Europe.

VIVE AI Plus is included at no additional charge for two years with eligible VIVE Eagle purchases.

VIVE Eagle is available in a range of colors and styles square and pantos shapes. It also comes with a choice of different lenses, so it's easy to find the perfect pair for you. Lens options are dependent on market availability.

The clear lens is the ZEISS UV400 Blue Light Blocking Lenses, the sun lens is the ZEISS UV400 Cat3 Sunglass Lenses, and the adaptive lens is the ZEISS UV380 AdaptiveSun Lenses.

Square

VIVE Eagle Square Clear Lens Black

VIVE Eagle Square Clear Lens Coffee

VIVE Eagle Square Clear Lens Berry

VIVE Eagle Square Sun Lens Black

VIVE Eagle Square Sun Lens Coffee

VIVE Eagle Square Sun Lens Berry

VIVE Eagle Square Adaptive Lens Black

VIVE Eagle Square Adaptive Lens Coffee

VIVE Eagle Square Adaptive Lens Berry

Pantos

VIVE Eagle Pantos Clear Lens Charcoal Black

VIVE Eagle Pantos Clear Lens Clear Brown

VIVE Eagle Pantos Clear Lens Navy

VIVE Eagle Pantos Sun Lens Charcoal Black

VIVE Eagle Pantos Sun Lens Clear Brown

VIVE Eagle Pantos Sun Lens Navy

VIVE Eagle Pantos Adaptive Lens Charcoal Black

VIVE Eagle Pantos Adaptive Lens Clear Brown

VIVE Eagle Pantos Adaptive Lens Navy

VIVE Eagle Power Boost is also available from today, and is just $49 £45 €49.

Recording laws vary by jurisdiction. Users are responsible for obtaining any consent required before recording others.

Click here for the VIVE Eagle press kit

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier Extended Reality (XR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life XR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium XR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. HTC's business also includes the spatial collaboration platforms VIVERSE and VIVERSE for Business, HTC smartphones, the VIVE Mars CamTrack virtual production system, and our G REIGNS 5G connectivity solutions. For more information, please visit www.vive.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260903620615/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact: vivepr@htc.com