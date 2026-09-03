Dejero, ADLINK Technology, Eutelsat, Intel and their technology partner ecosystem show attendees exactly where to watch the rally's historic livestream at IBC, unveiling the connectivity workflow across two countries, Canada and the Netherlands.

With Targa Newfoundland's 25th anniversary livestream now days away, IBC 2026 attendees can watch North America's only tarmac rally come to life on the show floor at the Dejero, Eutelsat, FOR-A, GlobalM, Grabyo and Matrox Video stands. Dejero, ADLINK Technology, Eutelsat and Intel serve as presenting sponsors of the broadcast.

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"Every partner in this ecosystem plays a key role in building dynamic, future-forward workflows," said Sukhvir Grewal, Sales Account Manager at Dejero, who led the production workflow development connecting Targa Newfoundland to IBC in Amsterdam. "Dejero TITAN blends cellular with LEO satellite over a private 5G network, keeping race cars, camera crews, and emergency vehicles connected in terrain that's never carried a live signal before. That same connection getting the broadcast out is also keeping emergency teams in touch with race control. That matters just as much as the stream itself."

Where to watch at IBC

The live production feed from Newfoundland's coastal roads will be visible at partner booths throughout the show at RAI Amsterdam, September 11-14. Hosting the broadcast are two-time Targa Newfoundland champions Randy Pobst, Professional Racing Driver, and Paul Abbott, Navigator, along with Ivy Cuervo, Dejero executive and former CTV and CBC News broadcast journalist.

Day Live Feed Where to watch at IBC Day 1: Friday, September 11 2:00 PM CEST (9:30 AM NDT) Eutelsat: Stand 1.A61 and 0.A26 FOR-A Dejero: Stand 2.B53 GlobalM Dejero: Stand 1.A11 Grabyo: Stand 5.A20 Matrox Video: Stand 7.B15 Day 2: Saturday, September 12 2:00 PM CEST (9:30 AM NDT) Day 3: Sunday, September 13 2:00 PM CEST (9:30 AM NDT) Day 4: Monday, September 14 2:00 PM CEST (9:30 AM NDT)

Eutelsat's demo vehicle at the outdoor exhibits, 0.A26, is doubling as a live interview setup where attendees can hear directly from the teams behind the broadcast.

"Targa Newfoundland shows exactly how satellite connectivity is transforming live media production, from the roads of Newfoundland to the show floor in Amsterdam," said Cristiano Benzi, SVP Global Video Products Development at Eutelsat. "Eutelsat's OneWeb connectivity lets broadcasters capture and transmit live content from virtually anywhere, using compact User Terminals that bridge on-site video directly to an IP cloud ecosystem. Our demo vehicle will also be on display in the IBC outdoor exhibition area, so attendees can meet the team and see firsthand how it's done."

Critical Connectivity, Built for Safety First

Because the same blended network carries both the broadcast and the race's emergency communications, the technology on display at IBC is doing double duty. Private 5G fronthaul from BLiNQ Networks and connectivity integration from Network Innovations mean emergency vehicles stay in constant contact with race control across stretches of road with no cellular coverage at all, before a single frame of video ever reaches YouTube.

"Our job is making sure the network holds up in the places where nothing else does," said Gregg Patterson, VP of Sales at Network Innovations. "In terrain with no cellular coverage, that reliability isn't just nice to have, it's what keeps race control connected to every vehicle on course, and it's the foundation the entire broadcast is built on."

From Stand to Stand: The Workflow on the Show Floor

Attendees walking the RAI Amsterdam floor can trace the entire broadcast workflow in person: video from Targa's TITAN-equipped vehicles and EnGo units routes through GlobalM for multi-point distribution, into Grabyo and Jetwerx for cloud production and graphics via Tagboard, out through Matrox Video encoding, and onto the FOR-A and Eutelsat stands where it airs live.

To learn more, visit dejero.com/targa-ibc and subscribe to the @TargaNewfoundlandOfficial to watch the action.

About Dejero

Driven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero delivers real-time video and networking solutions that provide resilient, uninterrupted internet connectivity for critical communications. Powered by intelligent network aggregation technology, Dejero combines diverse telecommunication networks including 4G/5G cellular, GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed broadband, to create a software-defined 'network of networks' managed in the cloud. The result is enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for its global customers. Founded in 2008, privately-held Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. Learn more at www.dejero.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Ivy Cuervo, Director, Global Brand Marketing

Tel: +1 519 772 4824, x1413 media@dejero.com