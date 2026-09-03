EDGE Markets Launches with zerohash to Enable Real-Time Stablecoin Account Funding for 24/7/365 Markets

EDGE Markets customers can now fund their accounts with stablecoins and onchain assets, unlocking a payment mechanism that matches the "always on" nature of prediction markets and gaming

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- zerohash, the leading onchain infrastructure provider, and EDGE Markets, the platform for trading and gaming customers, today announced a partnership to bring real-time crypto funding to EDGE Boost customers.

The integration, now live and powered by zerohash's Account Funding product, gives eligible EDGE Boost customers a fast, reliable way to fund their accounts instantly and 24/7/365 with stablecoins as well as digital assets including Bitcoin and Ethereum. With this new capability, customers can link their EDGE Boost wallets to cryptocurrency platforms, including Coinbase, Gemini, and Robinhood, facilitating the exchange of authorized digital assets into U.S. dollars. The EDGE Markets and zerohash partnership comes as trading and customer activity increasingly extends beyond traditional market hours. Prediction markets, digital assets, sports and gaming now operate around the clock, creating demand for infrastructure that can move at the same speed.

For EDGE Markets, the integration advances a broader strategy to build financial infrastructure around increasingly real-time markets. Since launching EDGE Boost in 2025, the company has processed more than $2 billion in transactions. In June, EDGE Markets introduced EDGE Connect, its real-time payment rail for prediction markets.

"Extending real-time stablecoin funding to EDGE Markets allows customers to move money at the same velocity as the markets that they are active in," said Adam Tesan, Chief Revenue Officer at zerohash. "We're excited to support EDGE Markets as we continue scaling the onchain infrastructure that always-on markets require."

"Our customers trade around the clock. They need a platform that moves at the same speed, not one that closes on nights and weekends," said Seni Thomas, Founder and CEO of EDGE Markets. "zerohash unlocks onchain money in a trusted form, accelerating EDGE Boost as the default platform for the gaming and predictions space."

The companies initially announced the integration in May 2026 of crypto-to-fiat conversion capabilities to EDGE Markets. The expanded integration extends that relationship into real-time stablecoin account funding.

About zerohash

zerohash is an infrastructure platform for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized asset capabilities. Its API and embeddable dev-kit let banks, brokerages, and fintechs build cross-border payments, trading, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramp products without building the underlying compliance, custody, and liquidity infrastructure themselves. zerohash is a registered Money Services Business in the United States, operating in 51 U.S. jurisdictions, with additional regulatory registrations in the EU, Australia, and other jurisdictions.

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. zerohash llc, NMLS ID #1699379, is licensed as a money transmitter, and zerohash llc and zerohash liquidity services llc are licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. All third-party trademarks (including names, logos, and brands) referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Use of these names does not imply any affiliation with, endorsement by, or sponsorship by the trademark holders. For additional information please visit www.zerohash.com/disclosures.

About EDGE Markets

EDGE Markets is a U.S. banking solution that empowers users with financial transparency, supporting emerging verticals such as betting, gaming, and casinos. Its original product, EDGE Boost, is the first responsible financial platform for smart bettors. It is the first betting-only debit card account that is FDIC insured up to $250,000. Deposit accounts are held at Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, and are insured up to $250,000 per depositor. Through our relationship with IntraFi Network DepositsSM, funds may be eligible for additional FDIC insurance coverage by being distributed across participating network banks - up to $10,000,000 in aggregate for consumer accounts enrolled in the applicable program. FDIC insurance coverage is subject to applicable terms and conditions, including account structure, account ownership categories, and regulatory requirements. The EDGE Boost Visa Debit Card is issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc., and is not available to all residents of U.S. territories. Account limits and other applicable terms are described in our Terms of Service and Cardholder Agreement and CRB Account Agreement.

Media Contacts:

For zerohash: media@zerohash.com

For EDGE Markets:

justine@edgemarkets.io

Edgemarkets@greenbrier.partners

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