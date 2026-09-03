Nscale and Figure Sign Strategic Partnership to Power the Next Generation of Physical AI

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nscale, a full-stack AI cloud platform, today announced it has signed a multi-year strategic partnership with humanoid robotics company Figure. The deal represents the potential to deploy the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform with up to 100,000 NVIDIA GPUs. The initial GPUs are targeted for deployment starting the second half of 2027 in Barstow, Texas, with an initial commitment of $3.5 billion of compute and the intent to scale to over $6 billion. Nscale will become a Figure shareholder and Figure's preferred compute provider, powering the next generation of Figure's Helix models and its humanoid robotics.

"We're excited to partner with Figure as physical intelligence becomes AI's next frontier," said Josh Payne, CEO and Founder of Nscale. "We've seen incredible growth with inference and agentic AI and Figure is pushing the boundaries of AI even further. We're proud to be enabling the future of AI robotics together."

As part of the agreement, Nscale is also making a strategic investment in Figure. The partnership reflects a shared approach to vertically integrated AI: Nscale provides the power, compute platform, and orchestration layer while integrating NVIDIA's advanced AI infrastructure to ensure that Figure's models - from training to deployment - run with maximum efficiency and performance. As part of the partnership, the parties will also explore the potential to scale Nscale's supply chain with humanoids.

"Humanoid robots extend physical AI into the world designed for people-opening a major new industry," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Nscale and Figure have activated the robotics flywheel: training Figure's models on NVIDIA Vera Rubin through Nscale's AI cloud, validating them in NVIDIA Isaac Sim, and deploying them on NVIDIA GPUs in Figure's robots. This is the physical AI flywheel that will accelerate the path from models to robots in the world."

"To bring humanoid robots to every home in the world, we are largely constrained by data and compute. Our AI model, Helix, becomes more capable the same way every learned system does: with more data and compute. Today we're excited to partner with Nscale to bring the compute required to make this vision a reality." said Brett Adcock, Founder and CEO, Figure.

About Nscale

Nscale is a full-stack AI cloud platform. We bring together software, compute, and power in a vertically integrated offering - from a unified cloud platform for running AI training and inference, to the data centers and low-cost power that make it possible. Our mission is to build the engine of superintelligence and enhance access to the benefits of advanced AI for enterprises, governments, and the communities that depend on them.

For more information, visit www.nscale.com

About Figure

Figure is an AI robotics company developing autonomous general-purpose humanoid robots. The goal of the company is to ship humanoid robots with human level intelligence. Figure's robots are engineered to perform a variety of tasks in the industrial and home markets. Figure is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

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