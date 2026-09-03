Modelo Raises a Glass to the Fans Keeping College Football Traditions Alive in New "It's Not Just Game Day. It's Tradition." Campaign

The Official Beer Sponsor of the CFP celebrates the rituals, rivalries and communities that define the sport through the brand's largest-ever commitment to celebrating college football culture

Key News:

Modelo unveils its new "It's Not Just Game Day. It's Tradition." marketing platform, celebrating the fans and rituals that define college football, headlined by three new broadcast spots that will air throughout the 2026-27 season across all networks and major conferences.

celebrating the fans and rituals that define college football, headlined by three new broadcast spots that will air throughout the 2026-27 season across all networks and major conferences. Strategic media partnerships with ESPN, FOX and Barstool Sports , among others, represent an 18% year-over-year increased media investment, further embedding Modelo into college football culture.

, among others, represent an 18% year-over-year increased media investment, further embedding Modelo into college football culture. The brand is expanding its partnership with Homefield to deliver co-branded merchandise, activations and content with local fanbases around marquee matchups.



CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College football traditions don't survive on their own. They're carried forward by the fans who rearrange their Saturdays, get up early for tailgates, gather their same crew, take cross-country road trips and preserve the rituals that define the sport. This season, Modelo, the Official Beer Sponsor of the CFP, is celebrating those fans with "It's Not Just Game Day. It's Tradition." - a new marketing campaign recognizing the fans who make college football feel like more than just a game.

College football fans will see the campaign come to life across three new broadcast spots that capture the human connections that turn ordinary Saturdays into traditions. "Same Time, Next Year" follows two fans on opposing sides of the Michigan and Ohio State rivalry who come together year-after-year to watch their schools face off. "Texting" tells a story of a daughter and her father whose simple game day ritual keeps them connected from afar, while "Taste of the Tailgate" showcases the natural role of Modelo at the tailgate and celebrates the unsung fans whose pregame routines - like manning the grill - keep the tradition running week after week. The spots debuted this weekend across ESPN, FOX and NBC networks and will air throughout the season on all major networks and conferences.

Beyond the screen, the campaign meets fans where they gather - rolling out across retail aisles, local bars and digital channels nationwide to champion the rituals that make game day sacred. The new campaign also provides Modelo the opportunity to authentically engage local fanbases through school-specific creative and activations.

"What makes college football so powerful isn't just what happens on the field, it's the energy, traditions, and sense of belonging that fans create around it," said Rene Ramos, Senior Vice President of Brand Activation, Modelo. "Game day is built on rituals that connect families, friends, alumni, and communities, often across generations. Through 'It's Not Just Game Day. It's Tradition.,' we're celebrating the fans whose passion and commitment transform every Saturday into an experience that's bigger than the game itself."

Media Partnerships at the Center of Fan Culture

Modelo is embedding itself in the culture of college football through an expansive list of partnerships with the sport's biggest platforms and personalities, spanning broadcast, social and digital media, as well as sportsbook, rideshare and delivery platforms. This represents an 18% year-over-year increase in media investment in college football - the brand's largest to date. Starting with Kickoff Weekend coverage, Modelo will show up in top college football games and highlights across ESPN properties all the way through the CFP. The brand will have a continued presence as the beer sponsor of Fox's Big Noon Kickoff and partner with Brady Quinn for exclusive on-air moments and fan engagement opportunities, including the Modelo trailer on set each week. Modelo is also the Official Beer Partner and Presenting Sponsor of Barstool Sports' Mostly Sports with Mark Titus and Brandon Walker, which includes weekly recurring segments, in-studio signage and custom social content distributed across the show's platforms to bring the debates and traditions surrounding the biggest games directly to fans.

Homefield Partnership Brings Tradition to Life

The brand's expanded partnership with Homefield will bring college football traditions front and center for fans through local activations and a co-branded apparel collection. The Homefield Can't Miss Kickoff Tour presented by Modelo will be stopping in major markets for the biggest matchups of the season with legendary local college football alumni at select events and retail locations, offering meet-and-greet opportunities, autographs and more, all in celebration of the history and heritage of each program.

Rewarding the Faithful at Retail

Modelo is bringing team spirit to retail with limited-edition packaging featuring the marks of partner schools, including Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Ohio State and Tennessee, available in select local markets. To recognize the dedicated fans who keep traditions alive, Modelo is offering shoppers a chance to win a Modelo Fan Pack, where every entry is a chance to unlock exclusive rewards, from game-changing experiences like CFP tickets, to must-have gear, including exclusive merchandise from the Homefield and Modelo collection. After all, for fans that wear their heart on their sleeve all season, a hard-earned Modelo is the ultimate game day reward. Fans can enter for a chance to win by scanning in-store signage or by visiting modelousa.com/pages/cfp-2026 from August 3 to January 26.*

Modelo will continue to evolve "It's Not Just Game Day. It's Tradition." throughout the season, bringing the campaign to life around some of college football's biggest moments - from marquee rivalry games and longstanding local rituals to the CFP. For more information on Modelo and to stay updated on the brand's college football plans this season, follow @ModeloUSA on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook and visit ModeloUSA.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 10:00 AM ET on 8/3/26 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 1/26/27. The Modelo CFP 2026 Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at ModeloUSA.com.

About Modelo

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas and Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish. The Casa Modelo brand family is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.



About the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff (CFP) is the competition that crowns the true national champion in college football. The format of the CFP is built on a 12-team bracket. The 12 participating schools are the conference champions from the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference, Southeastern Conference and the highest-ranked team from the American, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West, Pac-12 Conference or Sun Belt Conference, along with the next seven highest-ranked teams. The University of Notre Dame will be included in the playoff if it is ranked among the top 12 teams in the final CFP rankings. Four CFP First-Round games are played on host campuses, followed by the CFP Quarterfinals and CFP Semifinals, which rotate annually among six bowl games - the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The CFP National Championship will be on Monday, January 25, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. For additional information on the CFP, visit CollegeFootballPlayoff.com.

About Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports is one of the most influential sports, lifestyle, and entertainment media brands on the internet. Founded in 2003 as a free newspaper in Boston, Barstool has grown into a multimedia powerhouse, delivering viral content across blogs, podcasts, video, social media, and live events. Known for its distinctive voice and unapologetically authentic style, Barstool has cultivated one of the most loyal, engaged, and sought-after audiences online - reaching over 305 million fans across platforms. From breaking sports news and irreverent commentary to can't-miss moments and original personalities, Barstool is where the internet comes to laugh, react, and debate. With its massive following and cultural impact, Barstool continues to shape the modern media landscape.

For more information, visit www.barstoolsports.com or follow @BarstoolSports on social.

Media Contact:

Stephanie McGuane

stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d121ef9c-f2e5-4bd1-b6d2-118d39eb7fc6