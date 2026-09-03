The Next Healthcare IT Revenue Stream Is Credit, Black Book Research Finds

New capital-markets study finds private credit, bank facilities and structured financing are becoming essential infrastructure inside healthcare software platforms

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Healthcare software companies are beginning to compete on more than technology. A new Black Book Research study finds that access to capital, and the ability to embed financing into provider, patient and reimbursement workflows, is emerging as a critical source of product differentiation, transaction revenue and enterprise value.

The vendor-agnostic industry report, "Embedded Capital in Healthcare IT: The Product Stack and Capital Stack Are Converging," is directed to venture capital firms, private equity investors, investment banks, commercial lenders, private-credit funds and healthcare technology corporate development executives now via the Black Book website https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or via the Media email below.

Black Book's capital-markets executive pulse included 82 healthcare investors, lenders, bankers, strategic-development professionals and healthcare IT vendor executives.

"The next generation of healthcare IT winners may not be determined by software functionality alone. Investors will increasingly need to identify which platforms can convert proprietary claims, payment and workflow data into responsibly priced liquidity for providers and patients, said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book. " When financing capacity becomes necessary to fulfill the product promise, the quality, durability and cost of capital become part of the technology investment thesis, and ultimately part of the valuation."

Among the findings:

80% expect capital to move materially into healthcare IT products by 2029.

77% believe claims and payment data will help determine the next competitive battle among healthcare platforms.

76% identify claims or reimbursement liquidity as an attractive embedded-capital application.

74% view capital access as an influential competitive-platform capability.

67% believe embedded financing can strengthen customer retention while also creating vendor lock-in concerns.

66% identify bank or private-credit partnerships as the preferred capital structure.

63% expect capital-enabled products to drive material transaction revenue.

Credit Is Becoming Product Inventory

The report findings distinguish conventional corporate borrowing from financing facilities directly tied to customer-facing services.

A traditional credit facility may extend a company's operating runway. Embedded capital instead supports the liquidity, payment guarantees, installment plans, equipment deployment or risk-bearing arrangements promised to customers.

That distinction has significant implications for valuation and diligence. In capital-intensive healthcare technology models, product performance may increasingly depend on:

Cost and durability of funding

Claims-prediction and denial-management accuracy

Payment, remittance and transaction data

Recourse and nonrecourse risk structures

Patient-default and reimbursement exposure

Bank and private-credit relationships

Servicing and treasury capabilities

Regulatory authority to distribute financial products

Black Book identifies recent financing structures involving Pearl Health, PayMedix, Thrivory and Sage as signals of a broader convergence among healthcare technology, operating workflows and capital capacity.

A New Valuation Framework for Healthcare IT

The study introduces the Black Book Embedded Capital Intensity Index, a framework designed to help investors and transaction professionals determine whether financing is incidental to a company's operations or fundamental to its product architecture.

The index evaluates ten dimensions, including credit capacity relative to equity, customer-facing capital deployment, amounts advanced or guaranteed, retained credit risk, funding-partner durability, cost of funds, capital-linked revenue and the depth of financing integration within EHR, practice-management, revenue-cycle and patient-payment workflows.

The report cautions investors against valuing capital-enabled platforms solely with conventional software-as-a-service metrics. "Two businesses with comparable recurring software revenue may have materially different economics when one depends on warehouse facilities, reimbursement timing, loss reserves, covenants or continuous access to third-party funding." said Brown.

Gross margin alone may not reveal the underlying risk. . "Investors need to separate software revenue from financing revenue, identify who owns the receivable, understand who absorbs losses and test what happens if the credit facility is reduced, repriced or withdrawn," adds Brown.

Opportunity for Investors, Lenders and Strategic Buyers

Black Book expects the strongest near-term opportunities to develop around claims advances, guaranteed provider payments, practice working capital, patient financing, hardware-as-a-service and capital supporting provider participation in value-based care.

Healthcare IT platforms may possess an important underwriting advantage because they can observe charges, claims, remittances, collections, denials, appointment volume and payer behavior in near real time. In some cases, those platforms may have a more current view of a medical practice's financial condition than its traditional bank.

The report forecasts that successful models will most often combine proprietary workflow and transaction data with regulated bank, private-credit or insurance partners. Platforms retaining substantial balance-sheet risk may generate greater economics, but they will also require more sophisticated funding, compliance, servicing and risk-management capabilities.

For corporate development teams and financial sponsors, embedded capital may create several strategic opportunities:

Acquire platforms controlling high-value claims and payment data

Add financing capabilities to existing EHR, RCM and payment assets

Build partnerships between healthcare technology companies and lenders

Consolidate fragmented specialty-workflow platforms

Create new transaction and risk-sharing revenue streams

Improve customer retention through workflow-integrated liquidity products

The report also identifies major diligence concerns, including facility concentration, covenant exposure, loss-adjusted economics, customer durability, state lending requirements, disclosure obligations and the risk that apparent software growth is being subsidized by increasingly expensive capital.

About the Report

"Embedded Capital in Healthcare IT: The Product Stack and Capital Stack Are Converging" examines how private credit, bank facilities and structured financing are becoming operating infrastructure for claims advances, guaranteed provider payments, patient financing, healthcare hardware deployment, practice working capital and value-based risk arrangements.

The report includes transaction signals, an 82-respondent capital-markets executive pulse, the Embedded Capital Intensity Index, investment scenarios, valuation implications and a diligence playbook for investors, lenders and strategic acquirers. There is no cost to industry stakeholders.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research provides independent healthcare technology and services market intelligence based on user experience, competitive analysis and sector-specific performance criteria. Black Book reports support healthcare organizations, technology companies, investors, lenders and advisors evaluating market direction, operating performance and strategic opportunities.

Media and Capital-Markets Contact:

Black Book Research

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

1.800.863.7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-next-healthcare-it-revenue-stream-is-credit-black-book-research-f-1216242