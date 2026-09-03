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ACCESS Newswire
03.09.2026 15:26 Uhr
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Remergify, Inc.: SpiritSeal Launches Tap-to-Verify Bottle Authentication for Distilleries and Wineries

The Cerfinity-powered platform binds every individual bottle to its distillery, batch, and barrel - with optional first-open detection - giving producers a proof of authenticity a counterfeiter can't copy

NEWTON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / SpiritSeal, a product of Cerfinity, Inc., today announced the general availability of its bottle-authentication platform for distilleries and wineries. SpiritSeal pairs a tamper-evident NFC seal with a permanent provenance registry, letting anyone confirm a bottle is genuine with a single tap of a smartphone - no app required.

Counterfeit and refilled bottles are a persistent problem in premium spirits and wine, where a trusted label carries real value and empty authentic bottles are resold to be refilled with inferior product. The core weakness of traditional defenses is that a printed label, hologram, or QR code can be photographed and cloned across thousands of fakes. SpiritSeal takes a different approach: it authenticates the individual bottle, not the product line.

Each SpiritSeal is bound to that specific bottle's distillery, batch, and barrel, recorded in a permanent provenance registry. For limited releases and single barrels, an optional TagTamper seal detects and permanently logs the first opening - the date, time, and location - so collectors and buyers on the secondary market can confirm not only that a bottle is authentic, but that it has never been opened.

"A distiller spends years earning a reputation, and the one thing a counterfeiter can copy is the label that represents it," said Stuart Fine, Founder & CEO of Cerfinity, Inc. "SpiritSeal lets the real producer put something on the bottle a faker can't - a seal you tap to prove this exact bottle is genuine and hasn't been touched. It turns authenticity into something a customer can check for themselves in two seconds."

How It Works

Distilleries register their spirits through a dashboard, and SpiritSeal ships tamper-evident NFC seals that apply on an existing bottling or packaging line. A consumer taps the seal with any smartphone and instantly sees the bottle's distillery, batch, and barrel details, along with confirmation that the seal is intact. The record is anchored to a permanent provenance registry - an enterprise ledger built on Hyperledger Fabric under the Linux Foundation, with no consumer-facing cryptocurrency or wallet.

SpiritSeal verifies authenticity, origin, and tamper status. It does not test, grade, or make health claims about a product, and is designed to complement existing labeling and certification rather than replace it.

Availability

SpiritSeal is available now, with a free 30-day pilot. Distilleries and wineries can get started at spiritseal.com. SpiritSeal is a product of Cerfinity, Inc.; learn more about the platform at cerfinity.com.

About Cerfinity

Cerfinity is a Digital Provenance Technology company that helps producers of premium goods prove authenticity at the level of the individual item. Its platform pairs a tamper-evident NFC seal and other technologies with a permanent provenance registry, giving consumers a simple tap-to-verify confirmation of a product's origin, certification, and chain of custody. Learn more at cerfinity.com.

Media Contact:
Stuart Fine, Founder & CEO - Cerfinity, Inc. - stuart@cerfinity.com · spiritseal.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Cerfinity, Inc. and its products and plans. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. Cerfinity undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Digital Provenance Technology, DPT, and SpiritSeal are trademarks of Cerfinity, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/spiritseal-launches-tap-to-verify-bottle-authentication-for-distilleries-and-w-1216249

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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