Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2026) - Miravalles Gold Corp. (CSE: MIRA) (OTC Pink: SSRSF) (the "Company" or "Miravalles") announces the filing of an independent technical report for its Fairfield Gold Project (the "Project") in Nayarit, Mexico.

The report, titled Technical Report on the Fairfield Gold Project, has an effective date of July 31, 2026, and was prepared by Warren Robb, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. It is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Fairfield Gold Project comprises five mineral concessions totalling 1,012.73 hectares in the municipalities of Compostela and Xalisco, Nayarit, Mexico. The Project is located approximately 20 kilometres northwest of Compostela and 25 kilometres southwest of Tepic.

"Filing the independent technical report is an important step in advancing our understanding of Fairfield and establishing a disciplined path forward," commented Keith Anderson, President/CEO of Miravalles. "The Project combines a substantial land position, a long history of gold-silver mining, multiple known vein systems, encouraging recent sampling and compelling follow-up targets. The recommended program provides a clear framework to systematically test the extensions of known mineralization and generate additional targets."

Project Highlights

More than a century of gold-silver mining history, including significant underground development completed by ASARCO between 1926 and 1936.

Four principal gold-silver vein systems: Miravalles/Huichapa, San Francisco, Tres Estrella and Constancia.

Historical exploration included geological mapping, surface sampling, underground rehabilitation and five diamond drill holes completed in 2005-2006 totalling 603.8 metres.

Historical drill hole DDH-3 intersected the Huichapa vein below the historic Miravalles workings, including 3.4 metres true thickness grading 23.49 g/t gold and 64.13 g/t silver, and 0.55 metres true thickness grading 12.15 g/t gold and 443 g/t silver.

2026 rock grab sampling returned gold and silver values from several vein systems, including 7.93 g/t gold and 66.8 g/t silver from the San Francisco dump, 7.51 g/t gold and 7.7 g/t silver from the Miravalles dump, 4.66 g/t gold and 99.6 g/t silver from the Constancia dump, and 4.52 g/t gold and 13.1 g/t silver from the Tres Estrella dump.

Preliminary metallurgical testing on historical stockpiled material achieved gold and silver recoveries of 75.31% and 52.05%, respectively, by bulk flotation, and gold and silver recoveries of 73.40% and 43.24%, respectively, by 72-hour cyanide bottle-roll testing. Additional test work on fresh mineralized material is required.

The report also identifies additional copper-gold porphyry-style targets associated with altered diorite, breccia and stockwork mineralization for further evaluation.

The report recommends a Phase 1 exploration program with an estimated budget of C$1.0 million. The program includes airborne LiDAR and magnetic surveys, geological mapping and prospecting, road and drill-pad preparation, and approximately 1,400 metres of diamond drilling. The proposed drilling is intended to test the strike and down-dip extensions of the Miravalles, Tres Estrella, Constancia and San Francisco vein systems, as well as targets generated through the recommended survey and mapping work.

Miravalles has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Project through aggregate cash payments of US$675,000 and the issuance of 5,150,000 common shares over four years, subject to a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty.

Historical Information and Cautionary Statement

The historical exploration information, including the drill results described above are historical in nature. The Company has not yet undertaken sufficient work to verify the historical exploration results.

The 2026 rock samples described above are select grab samples from historic mine dumps and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the Project. The results presented above are highlight values from a total of 13 samples taken by Miravalles or the independent Qualified Person.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Robb prepared the Technical Report, visited the Project on May 5, 2026, and reviewed historical drill core from DDH-3 on May 6, 2026.

About Miravalles Gold Corp.

Miravalles Gold Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold and precious-metals projects in Mexico. Its principal asset is the Fairfield Gold Project in Nayarit, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

MIRAVALLES GOLD CORP.

Keith Anderson

President/CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, the recommended Phase 1 work program and budget, proposed drilling, potential extensions of known mineralization, identification of additional mineralized structures and targets, metallurgical follow-up work, the potential of the Fairfield Gold Project, and the Company's ability to acquire and advance the Project.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing, access to the Project, receipt of required permits and approvals, availability of personnel and contractors, and exploration results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to exploration and development, financing, mineral-price fluctuations, surface access and community relations, permitting, environmental matters, the interpretation of geological and metallurgical data, and other risks associated with mineral exploration.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on it. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312698

Source: Miravalles Gold Corp.