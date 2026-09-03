Highlights

Multiple high-grade gold-in-soil assays of up to 21.8 g/t Au, 8.4 g/t Au and 3.4 g/t Au, together with numerous additional anomalous results

Latest results build on previously reported high-grade gold-in-soil assays of up to 24.6 g/t Au, further demonstrating the strength and repeatability of the gold anomalism across the historic Pambula Goldfield

High-grade and anomalous results occur across multiple areas of the Pambula Goldfield, including Hidden Treasure, Hidden Treasure North, Pilot Fissure, Britisher and Mt Gahan, providing additional targets for follow up exploration

1,390 soil samples collected across the Pambula Goldfield with 612 soil sample assays received to date

Crossroads' common shares are now 'DTC Eligible', improving electronic settlement and accessibility for U.S. investors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2026) - Crossroads Gold Corp. (TSXV: CRG) (OTCQB: CRGCF) (FSE: FI1) (the "Company" or "Crossroads") is pleased to announce additional high-grade gold-in-soil assay results from its ongoing 2026 exploration program (the "Program") at the Pambula Gold Project ("Pambula" or the "Project") in southeastern New South Wales, Australia. The latest results include assays of 21.8 g/t Au, 8.4 g/t Au and 3.4 g/t Au, following the previously announced gold-in-soil results of 24.6 g/t Au, 11.5 g/t Au, 7.4 g/t Au and 6.6 g/t Au announced by the Company on July 28, 2026.

The initial soil program is now complete at the historic Pambula Goldfield and the Back Creek Pyrophyllite prospect, with a total of 1,390 soil samples collected. A total of 612 gold assays has been received to date, with a further 114 samples currently being assayed for gold and 664 samples being processed in preparation for X-Ray Fluorescence ("XRF") analyses and gold assaying.

The results were successful in confirming and extending gold-in-soil anomalies at the Pambula Goldfield and delineating exploration targets that warrant follow-up exploration.

The Program was designed to extend geochemical coverage across the broader 6 km2 Pambula Goldfield and refine multiple high-priority drill targets in the central part of the goldfield that have been identified through recent geological work, especially the LiDAR survey and previous exploration data. Details on the previous results can be found in the Company's press releases dated June 10, 2026 and July 28, 2026.

Mr. Rex Motton, CEO & Director of Crossroads, commented, "These latest results are excellent by any standard and, importantly, demonstrate that the high-grade gold-in-soil results we have seen at Pambula are not isolated occurrences. We now have multiple very high-grade gold-in-soil assays of up to 24.6 g/t Au, together with numerous spatially associated anomalous (>0.1 g/t Au) samples across several areas of the historic goldfield. For us, the significance lies not only in the individual headline grades, but in the emerging distribution and consistency of the gold anomalism. As we integrate this geochemistry with the extensive historic workings identified by LiDAR and our evolving structural interpretation, we are developing an increasingly detailed picture of the Pambula Goldfield. That work is helping us focus our exploration efforts and prioritize what we believe are compelling targets ahead of our maiden and future drilling programs. Importantly, this sampling is generating substantially more drill targets than were contemplated in the original drill program, which was based primarily on previous drilling results."

Mr. Motton continued, "Achieving DTC eligibility is a significant step forward for Crossroads, as it simplifies trading for our U.S. investors and expands access to a broader audience. DTC eligibility removes a key point of friction for U.S. investors. This milestone aligns with our commitment to enhancing liquidity, making it more efficient for investors to participate in Crossroads' growth."

Once the full geochemical dataset has been evaluated, the Company plans to undertake a follow-up soil sampling program comprising infill and extension sampling across areas identified through the Program. This work is expected to generate additional exploration targets by refining the footprint of known gold-in-soil anomalies and testing their potential extensions.

Hidden Treasure - Priority Target Area

Apart from the Pilot Fissure Zone, established from previous gold production and drilling, the strongest results continue to occur at the historic Hidden Treasure mine and the newly discovered Hidden Treasure North Zone, including assays of 24.6 g/t Au, 21.8 g/t Au, 11.5 g/t Au, 8.4 g/t Au and 6.64 g/t Au (Table 1). Limonitic mineralization within the soil profile at the extensive Hidden Treasure North zone is visually distinct from other areas. The Hidden Treasure zone has never been drilled, and it strikes almost parallel to the Pilot Fissure where previous drilling was focused.

Mineralization at the Pilot Fissure dips shallowly east while the Hidden Treasure zone dips near vertical and the intersection of these structures was proposed as a 'bonanza' high-grade gold target zone in 1970(1). A recent target depth estimate is 130 meters from surface to the intersection of these two structures, which will be prioritised following the initial drilling program.

Importantly, anomalous gold values are not confined to Hidden Treasure, with additional significant results returned from the Pilot Fissure, Britisher, Mt Gahan and other areas across the Pambula Goldfield. The distribution of anomalous results across multiple historical mining areas is helping the Company evaluate the structural relationships between known workings, mapped fissures/faults and previously unrecognized mineralized trends.

The historic Pambula Goldfield hosts numerous historic shafts, adits, trenches and shallow workings associated with a network of mineralized structures across the Project. Crossroads' 2026 exploration program represents the first systematic integration of modern soil geochemistry, high-resolution LiDAR, historical exploration information and updated structural interpretation across the goldfield.

In July 2026, the Company reported that its LiDAR interpretation had identified 122 adits, 115 shafts, 981 shallow prospecting pits and 708 interpreted trenches across the Pambula Goldfield. The Company is now integrating the locations of these historical workings with the expanding gold-in-soil dataset to better understand the controls on mineralization and prioritize areas for follow-up exploration and drilling.

SAMPLE ID LOCATION East North Au g/t 336343 Blands Fissure North 753,681 5,905,284 0.35 PBS007 Blands Fissure North 753,556 5,905,040 0.52 PBS167 Britisher 753,234 5,904,517 5.05 PBS166 Britisher 753,231 5,904,525 0.29 114594 East Fissure 753,662 5,904,645 0.26 106214 East Ridge 753,723 5,904,486 0.42 114626 Gold Ridge Township 753,381 5,905,052 0.67 114857 Hidden Treasure 753,256 5,904,596 21.80 PBS163 Hidden Treasure 753,259 5,904,602 8.35 PBS161 Hidden Treasure 753,267 5,904,590 1.25 PBS160 Hidden Treasure 753,231 5,904,591 0.52 114834 Hidden Treasure 753,263 5,904,643 6.64 PBS164 Hidden Treasure 753,233 5,904,623 0.31 PBS165 Hidden Treasure 753,220 5,904,626 0.29 114835 Hidden Treasure 753,282 5,904,643 11.50 114852 Hidden Treasure East 753,357 5,904,560 0.86 114569 Hidden Treasure North 753,197 5,904,800 0.25 PBS021 Hidden Treasure North 753,238 5,904,831 24.60 114653 Hidden Treasure North 753,282 5,904,865 0.86 PBS158 Hidden Treasure West 753,195 5,904,588 0.37 PBS054 Killaloe 753,462 5,905,037 0.74 114877 Mt Gahan 753,083 5,904,983 1.03 114879 Mt Gahan 753,130 5,904,985 0.68 PBS062 Mt Gahan 753,097 5,905,037 3.35 114876 Mt Gahan 753,064 5,904,984 1.95 PBS016 Mt Gahan 753,076 5,905,041 0.27 114926 Mt Gahan North 753,220 5,905,245 0.36 PBS070 Mt Gahan North 753,118 5,905,109 0.30 114941 Mt Gahan North 753,121 5,905,124 0.43 114764 Mt Lewisson 753,120 5,904,245 0.45 PBS047 Pilot Fissure Central 753,079 5,904,739 7.40 PBS028 Pilot Fissure Central 753,080 5,904,667 1.21 106449 Pilot Fissure Foot Wall 753,023 5,904,681 1.46 PBS002 PRC32 753,537 5,904,405 0.98 106453 PRC32 753,538 5,904,367 0.41 106456 PRC32 753,558 5,904,445 0.40 336272 PRC32 West 753,405 5,904,426 0.31

Table 1: Gold in Soil Assay results >0.25 g/t Au for the Pambula Goldfield

Figure 1 - Updated Gold in Soil Sampling of the Pambula Goldfield

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12063/312705_6a06b0378436890b_002full.jpg

DTC Eligibility

The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. Securities that can be cleared and settled electronically through DTC are considered "DTC eligible".

The Company's common shares trade on the OTCQB Venture market under the symbol 'CRGCF' and DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Crossroads' shares in the United States. The Company expects DTC eligibility to improve the accessibility of its common shares for U.S. brokers and investors, and support increased liquidity over time. With DTC eligibility, the Company's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors.

Together with the Company's OTCQB quotation and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing, DTC eligibility supports Crossroads' objective of broadening its shareholder base and increasing its visibility in the world's largest capital market.

Sources & References:

(1)Source: Willis, J. 1970, "Mining History of Gold Deposits of the Far South Coast NSW". Department of Mines, Geological Survey of NSW. Bulletin 24. Figure 13, page 52.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Neil (Rex) Motton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Motton is the CEO and a Director of the Company and, accordingly, is not considered independent of the Company under NI 43-101. Mr. Motton has visited the Pambula Gold Project discussed in this disclosure.

QA / QC Statement

All soil samples collected from the Pambula Project were obtained as whole-soil samples from the B-horizon where possible. Samples were air-dried prior to dispatch to Onsite Laboratories in Bendigo, Victoria, Australia. At the laboratory, samples were dried, crushed, and pulverised to industry standards to ensure homogeneity prior to analysis.

The Company implemented a comprehensive Quality Assurance ("QA") / Quality Control ("QC") program that included the routine insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blank samples, and field duplicates at regular intervals within the sample stream. These QA/QC samples were inserted at a rate appropriate for early-stage geochemical programs and were used to monitor analytical accuracy, precision, and potential contamination. Laboratory internal QA/QC protocols, including repeats, blanks, and standards, were also monitored as part of the quality control process.

No material QA/QC issues were identified during the review of analytical results. The Company considers the sample preparation, analytical methods, and QA/QC procedures to be appropriate for soil geochemical surveys conducted at this stage of exploration.

About Crossroads Gold

Crossroads Gold is a Canadian gold exploration company backed by the Fiore Group and focused on high-potential gold projects in southeastern Australia, one of the world's premier gold-producing jurisdictions. The Company's objective is to deliver new gold discoveries in a Tier-1 jurisdiction while generating long-term value for shareholders. The Crossroads' portfolio includes the Pambula Gold Project, the Steiglitz Gold Project, the Pheasant Creek Project and the Club Terrace Project.

Crossroads is led by an experienced management and technical team with deep Australian and global discovery expertise. The Company benefits from excellent infrastructure, year-round access and a stable regulatory framework, supporting a systematic exploration and drilling approach aimed at unlocking meaningful gold discoveries. Crossroads is committed to responsible resource development, proactive and transparent communication, and inclusive engagement with regional communities, Indigenous organisations and other stakeholders. It also seeks to create long-term economic opportunities in the communities in which it operates.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Crossroads,

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements and information contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "may," "will," "could," "should" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, should or will occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements and information in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's plans, objectives and exploration strategy for the Pambula Gold Project; the timing of receipt, completion, interpretation and integration of pending gold assay and XRF results from the 2026 soil sampling program; the planning, timing, scope and completion of future infill, extension and other follow-up soil sampling programs; the expectation that additional sampling and geochemical work may refine the extent of existing anomalies, identify their potential extensions and generate additional exploration or drill targets; the continued interpretation and integration of soil geochemistry, XRF data, geological mapping, LiDAR data, historical exploration information and historical workings into the Company's geological and structural models; the ability of such work to improve the Company's understanding of mineralization controls and to identify, refine and prioritize exploration and drill targets; the interpretation, continuity, orientation, extent, significance and prospectivity of mineralized structures and gold-in-soil anomalies, including the Hidden Treasure, Hidden Treasure North and Pilot Fissure areas; the Company's interpretation of the potential intersection of the Hidden Treasure and Pilot Fissure structures, including the estimated depth of such intersection and its potential as a future drill target; the timing, sequencing, scope and completion of the Company's proposed maiden and subsequent drilling programs at Pambula; the prioritization and potential testing of existing and newly generated drill targets; the potential for surface geochemical anomalies, historical workings, structural interpretations and other exploration data to correspond with subsurface mineralization; the Company's ability to make discoveries and advance the Pambula Gold Project; and the expected benefits of DTC eligibility, including improved accessibility of the Company's common shares to U.S. brokers and investors, more efficient electronic clearing and settlement, broader participation by U.S. brokerage firms, increased liquidity, broader shareholder participation and increased visibility in the U.S. capital markets.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on a number of assumptions considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, including, among other things, assumptions that: pending assay and XRF results will be received and interpreted on anticipated timelines; exploration activities and follow-up programs will proceed substantially as currently planned; geological, geochemical, structural and historical data will be capable of being integrated and interpreted as anticipated; exploration results and geological interpretations will continue to support the Company's exploration objectives; identified geochemical anomalies and interpreted structures may warrant further exploration or drilling; required permits, land access and other approvals will be obtained and maintained on acceptable timelines; contractors, laboratories and other service providers will perform as expected; adequate financing, personnel and equipment will remain available; DTC eligibility will facilitate electronic clearing and settlement and improve access to the Company's common shares for U.S. market participants; and general business, commodity, capital market and economic conditions will not materially adversely affect the Company's activities. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks inherent in mineral exploration and development; the speculative nature of exploration activities; uncertainty associated with geological, structural and geochemical interpretations; the possibility that soil geochemical anomalies may not correspond to mineralization in underlying bedrock or that drilling may not confirm current interpretations or identify economically significant mineralization; uncertainty regarding the continuity, orientation, extent or grade of mineralized structures; the possibility that the interpreted intersection of the Hidden Treasure and Pilot Fissure structures may differ in location, depth, geometry or geological significance from current estimates; the possibility that future exploration results may not confirm historical information, historical reports or current interpretations; delays in receiving assay results or completing analytical work; risks relating to permitting, land access, environmental regulation and community or stakeholder relations; operational and technical risks; availability and performance of laboratories, contractors, labour and equipment; fluctuations in gold prices, commodity markets and foreign exchange rates; changes in capital market conditions and the availability of financing; and the possibility that DTC eligibility may not result in increased trading activity, liquidity, investor participation or market visibility. Additional risks are described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

Forward-looking statements and information are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements or information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312705

Source: Crossroads Gold Corp.