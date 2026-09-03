Appier: Intermarché BE Cuts Creative Production Time by 40% with AdCreative.ai

AI-powered image and video generation helps the retailer's design team scale creative output across static and video formats, without adding headcount

PARIS, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCreative.ai, an Appier group company and a leading AI-native platform for advertising creative generation, announced its successful collaboration with Intermarché, the French mass-market retailer and member of the Les Mousquetaires Group. Using AdCreative.ai's Stock Image and Stock Video solutions, Intermarché's Belgium (BE) design team reduced creative production time by an average of 40% per batch of visuals, while generating more than 135 static and video assets each month.

This collaboration highlights how AI-powered creative tools can help enterprise retail teams meet growing content demands across advertising, social media, and newsletter channels, without increasing reliance on design resources.

Intermarché BE needed a faster, more scalable way to produce high-quality static and video content. The team faced three main challenges: turning simple product cutouts into professional-looking compositions, accessing royalty-free imagery on demand without external sourcing or licensing, and scaling video output as ad platforms increasingly prioritized video formats.

"When it comes to image generation, after testing other solutions, we found AdCreative.ai to be the best," said Charlotte Jeanson, Design Lead at Intermarché. "It also enabled us to significantly increase our video output, a format strongly favored by ad platforms."

Using AdCreative.ai's Stock Image, Intermarché's design team transformed simple product assets, such as isolated PNG cutouts, into structured, campaign-ready compositions with realistic shadows, depth, and visual consistency, without starting each request from scratch. The platform also allowed the team to generate royalty-free visuals on demand for a wide range of marketing needs, from lifestyle imagery for social media to supporting visuals for newsletters, removing the need to source or license images externally.

With Stock Video, the team repurposed existing static assets into video creatives with minimal additional production effort, helping Intermarché scale its video output to meet the growing demand for video across advertising platforms and social channels.

Drawing on AdCreative.ai's years of expertise in ad creation, the platform applies best practices across three areas: brand identity calibration, so every output stays on-brand without manual rework; refined prompting frameworks honed across thousands of campaigns; and model selection, choosing the right generative model for each asset type and format. Together, these are what allow teams to repurpose existing assets, like turning static creative into video, at scale, generating the best possible outcomes for Intermarché without adding headcount or production time.

Appier's mission is to help businesses turn AI into ROI, and this collaboration with Intermarché is a strong example of how AI-powered creative tools can help retail teams scale content production without scaling headcount.

As a result of the collaboration, Intermarché BE achieved:

Up to 40% reduction in creation time per batch of visuals

135+ static and video assets generated and downloaded per month

Greater creative autonomy for marketing teams producing assets at scale

Faster production and response times across campaigns and channels

As AI becomes a core part of retail marketing strategy, this collaboration highlights how combining on-demand creative generation with intelligent automation can help brands sustain high-quality content production at scale.

About Intermarché

Intermarché is a French mass-market retailer operating convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Founded in 1969, the brand is part of the Les Mousquetaires Group and operates under a cooperative model in which each store is managed by an independent entrepreneur with strong local ties. Today, Intermarché is present in France as well as in several international markets across Europe, Africa, and the French overseas territories. The brand focuses on offering strong value for money, with particular emphasis on fresh products, competitive pricing, and the promotion of local supply chains.

About AdCreative.ai

AdCreative.ai is an AI-native platform that helps businesses generate high-converting ad creatives, images, and videos at scale. AdCreative.ai is part of the Appier Group (TSE: 4180), an AaaS (Agentic AI as a Service) company that empowers businesses to create value with cutting-edge AdTech and MarTech solutions. Guided by the vision of "Making AI Easy by Making Software Intelligent," Appier's mission is to help businesses turn AI into ROI. Appier is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market and operates in 17 cities worldwide. Visit www.appier.com for more company information, and ir.appier.com/en/ for more IR information.

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