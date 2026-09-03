















HONG KONG, Sept 3, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - CTF Life unveiled the 'Aspiration Ride', a month-long themed tram inspired by its latest brand campaign, 'Your Aspiration. Our Aspiration.'. Running from 2 to 29 September, the themed tram transforms one of the city's most beloved means of transport into a moving celebration of the aspirations that inspire Hongkongers at every stage of life. The activation forms part of a broader integrated campaign that combines outdoor advertising and digital storytelling featuring influencers to illustrate how aspirations evolve through different life stages, inspiring audiences to reflect on their journeys and the support behind them.For many Hongkongers, the tram is more than part of the daily commute. It is a living theatre of everyday life: childhood journeys by the window, first jobs, new beginnings and quiet reflections between stops. For more than a century, the city's 'ding ding' has travelled through changing streetscapes and generations, silently keeping pace as aspirations have taken shape, evolved and been pursued. Building on this shared journey, the 'Aspiration Ride' invites people across all life stages to reflect on their ambitions and the support that helps turn them into possibilities.Officially unveiled at the launch ceremony on 2 September, the tram features a vibrant exterior design filled with colourful illustrations and more than 100 aspirations submitted by citizens through CTF Life's social media platforms. Set against a backdrop of Chinese composition paper, the messages bring personal aspirations to life across the city, transforming the tram into a moving canvas of dreams and possibilities.CTF Life's management team also added their own aspirations to the tram exterior, joining a shared display of ambitions, both modest and momentous, that give life a sense of purpose.'Hong Kong's tramways have long been woven into the city's collective memory, carrying generations of people and the stories that have shaped their journeys,' said Ruby Kwan, Marketing Director, CTF Life. 'Every aspiration tells a story. Some stay with us for life, while others evolve as we move through different stages and embrace new possibilities. Yet each has the power to inspire us to grow, explore and move forward with purpose.'The 'Aspiration Ride' is a key element of an integrated campaign designed to bring the conversation around aspirations into everyday life. Through outdoor advertising, creator collaborations and digital storytelling, we hope to encourage people to reflect on what matters most to them and recognise that every aspiration represents a future worth pursuing. At CTF Life, we are committed to walking alongside our customers through every life stage across our four brand pillars of Wellbeing, Growth, Health and Wealth, helping them pursue their aspirations with confidence by providing the right support along the way.'The campaign also includes a tram-shelter advertisement on Paterson Street in Causeway Bay, extending the activation into one of Hong Kong's busiest districts. A series of promotional videos featuring influencers, CTF Life Planner, and other members of the community, each representing different life stages and perspectives, will further support post-launch awareness. Through personal stories spanning childhood curiosities, evolving ambitions and creative passions, the videos illustrate that aspirations do not follow a single path. Instead, they show how encouragement, preparation and support can help turn them into possibilities. Through digital and social media storytelling, these relatable journeys will invite audiences across the city to reflect on their own aspirations and the people who help make them possible.In a city that is always in motion, the 'Aspiration Ride' offers a gentle reminder that it is worth looking up from the journey and remembering what set it in motion. Aspirations may differ in scale and destination, but each represents a meaningful reason to keep moving forward. Through the campaign, CTF Life aims to spark conversations on how aspirations evolve throughout life, and to encourage people to pursue them with confidence, knowing they are supported every step of the way.CTF Life's Marketing Director Ruby Kwan hopes the 'Aspiration Ride' can encourage people to reflect on what matters most to themCTF Life's management team also added their own aspirations to the tram exteriorCTF Life's management team officiates the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official launch of the 'Aspiration Ride''Aspiration Ride' commences its citywide journey with over 100 aspirations submitted through CTF Life's social media platformsSource: CTF LIFECopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.