Solar power has overtaken coal to become China's largest source of installed generating capacity, marking a historic shift in the power mix of the world's largest electricity system. China's National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Sept. 1 that cumulative PV capacity reached 1.286 TW at the end of July, edging past the country's 1.285 TW of coal-fired capacity. Solar now accounts for around 31.5% of China's total installed power capacity, comprising 704 GW of utility-scale PV and 582 GW of distributed solar. The crossover ends a century-long period in which coal was China's largest power ...

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